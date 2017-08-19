Lets compare Labour, National and NZ First’s Trade and Vocational Education policies

The Labour Party want to:
- Provide everyone with three years of free post-school education
- Provide community work jobs for young people who have been unemployed for more than six months.
- The jobs would pay at least the minimum wage.
- The jobs would involve working on environmental or community projects for the Department of Conservation, NGOs and local councils
- Estimated cost $60 million for $10,000 people
While this sounds like a good plan that will really help the unemployed, unions will oppose it and claim that it takes away work for their members. This is what has stopped similar proposals in the past.
- Offer cash grants to some young people to help them start a new business
- Provide unemployed young people with subsidised apprenticeships
The National Party want to:
- Set a goal of 50,000 people in apprenticeships by 2020. They have already allocated an additional $7 million towards apprenticeships and industry based training in the 2017 budget.
- Create a programme to match employers in the regions with unemployed young people.
- Keep funding community-based youth development programmes
- Keep funding young entrepreneur initiatives
NZ First want to:
- Subsidise apprenticeships for young unemployed people
- Provide community work jobs for unemployed young people
- Create an internship scheme in cooperation with local businesses (The scheme was first piloted in Warkworth.)
- Fund courses that address current skill shortages
- Give the Army at-risk young people for job training
There seems to be a fair bit of policy cannibalization going on between all three parties. Is Labour stealing NZ First’s policies or is NZ First stealing theirs? Also, National’s latest boot camp idea for hard core young offenders was that inspired by NZ First’s job training policy or the other way around?
