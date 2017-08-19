Lets compare Labour, National and NZ First’s Trade and Vocational Education policies

The Labour Party want to:

While this sounds like a good plan that will really help the unemployed, unions will oppose it and claim that it takes away work for their members. This is what has stopped similar proposals in the past.

Offer cash grants to some young people to help them start a new business

Provide unemployed young people with subsidised apprenticeships

The National Party want to:

Set a goal of 50,000 people in apprenticeships by 2020. They have already allocated an additional $7 million towards apprenticeships and industry based training in the 2017 budget.

Create a programme to match employers in the regions with unemployed young people.

Keep funding community-based youth development programmes

Keep funding young entrepreneur initiatives

NZ First want to:

Subsidise apprenticeships for young unemployed people

Provide community work jobs for unemployed young people

Create an internship scheme in cooperation with local businesses (The scheme was first piloted in Warkworth.)

Fund courses that address current skill shortages

Give the Army at-risk young people for job training

There seems to be a fair bit of policy cannibalization going on between all three parties. Is Labour stealing NZ First’s policies or is NZ First stealing theirs? Also, National’s latest boot camp idea for hard core young offenders was that inspired by NZ First’s job training policy or the other way around?