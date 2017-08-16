Lets compare all the Political parties’ refugee policies

New Zealand’s current refugee commitment is to accept 750 refugees every year. Let’s compare all our political parties approaches to taking in refugees.

Political parties that want MORE Refugees

The National government has said that it plans to increase the quota to 1000 a year and also accept 600 refugees from Syria on a one off basis. They will continue to pilot the community sponsorship category for additional refugees.

The Labour Party wants to increase the refugee quota to 1500 a year.

United Future wants to increase it to 1500 a year PLUS increase the community sponsorship category for additional refugees PLUS allow refugees to sponsor family members to settle in New Zealand.

The Act Party wants to increase the refugee quota in line with our population growth.

They will also…

“allow private organisations to sponsor new refugees, putting up the money necessary to support their settlement and integration into the community. Our sponsorship policy would mean, for example, churches could put up money donated by their members to support refugees integrating into the community. For example, the Salvation Army may choose to sponsor only Christian-minority refugees from Muslim-majority countries.” -Whaleoil

TOP want to increase it to 3000 a year.

The Green Party wants to increase the refugee quota to 4000 a year PLUS increase the community sponsorship refugee category to 1000 places a year.

Political Parties content with the status quo

The Maori Party

NZ First

Political Parties that want to make other changes to Refugee policy.

Both the Maori Party and the Green Party want to create a special visa category for Climate change refugees from the Pacific.

The Act Party want to require refugees to sign a statement of commitment to New Zealand Values.

NZ First want the government to consult with local councils when deciding on refugee settlement locations.

The Green Party want to build a second refugee settlement centre