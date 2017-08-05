Let’s… get together? No. Let’s do this

After a 72-hour turnaround, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour have a fresher approach than “A Fresh Approach” – they’ve thrown out their old slogan and replaced it with “Let’s do this”. Ardern said the slogan emerged organically after she naturally used it at the end of her first Facebook post as leader. A likely excuse, we say.

Actually, I believe that’s how it happened. The domain name was registered mere minutes before the public announcement.

So we know there wasn’t much thought put into it. They needed something benign. Why not go with an oldie but a goodie. And to be honest, it’s as meaningless as A Fresh Approach.

Perhaps “Please vote for us. It is important” would have been more direct and more effective.

What worries me (not really) is that policy that is going to be dreamt up between now and their announcements will have all the detail of “Labour will initiate a working party to…”, “Labour will instigate an inquiry into…”, “Labour will initiate dialogue with stakeholders to…”

In other words, “hang on, vote us in, then we’ll work something out”.

– Stuff