by Eric Golub

I’ve had it. Let’s tell the truth about what happened in Virginia.

1) White Nationalists, the KKK, & other evil alt-right people held a rally. They are racist, anti-Semitic [email protected] , but even racist, anti-Semitic [email protected] have a legal right to free speech under the First Amendment. “Hate speech” is the very speech deserving the most protection. Had they been left alone, they would have held their rally and been ignored.

2) Paid, violent leftist hate groups decided to “take a stand against hate.” This is code for deliberately provoking a violent conflict. They came from out of state and purposely started fights. This is because the leftist agitators cannot and will not accept the right of anyone who disagrees with them to speak. These leftist thugs are the same people who shout down mainstream conservative speakers like Ben Shapiro, who is a Jewish person and not alt-right at all.

3) When a right-winger does something bad, every Republican in America is asked to disavow that behavior. Saying that all violence must stop is not good enough, just as saying “All lives matter” is considered bigoted. The reason for this is the left wants the right to take 100% of the blame.

4) Unlike right-wing protesters, left-wing protesters are well-coordinated and organized. George Soros provides the money. Barack Obama for 8 years provided the infrastructure, known as OFA. Eric Holder gave the leftist mobs legal protection from prosecution. Holder has a lifetime of fomenting and supporting violent leftist mobs, and he is still doing so.

5) I will condemn the KKK and white nationalists and David Duke. I will also condemn BLM, Occupy, Code Pink, ELF, ALF, Antifa, the New Black Panthers, Resistance, and the myriad other violent leftist groups that have been running wild for a decade or more. I condemn Eric Holder for being behind much of the leftist violence.

6) When any one of these leftist groups commits a bad act, Democrats are never asked to disavow their behavior. The liberal media goes out of their way to disconnect the act from politics.

7) The victims of yesterday’s violence may OR may not be innocent victims. If they were peaceful protesters, their injuries are tragic. If they were violent protesters, then hell yes they deserved what they got. As cold as that sounds, if you join a violent mob, you deserve what happens to you. The media is refusing to tell us whether the victims were peaceful or violent protesters. Absent of facts, let’s not demonize or canonize them.

8) When Steve Scalise was shot, Democrats demanded that we just accept at face value that the shooter was a mentally deranged guy. He was a leftist who set out to kill Republicans. Leftist violence is out of control in this country, but they never get condemned.

9) Had paid violent leftist agitators not tried to disrupt the KKK rally yesterday, there would have been zero violence. The violence yesterday was bought, paid for, and deliberately planned by leftists.

10) Every Republican presidential candidate is labeled a bigot. Romney was called a bigot. Even the now sainted John McCain was called a bigot. Trump was never a bigot until he became a GOP presidential nominee. Mainstream conservatives like myself are seething because the left will not stop playing the bigotry card. Liberals and their phony “stronger together” garbage do not want us to come together. They want total conservative submission.

11) Asking liberals to stand up and defend the right of conservatives to exist is like asking Palestinians to stand up and recognize the right of Jews to exist. It may never happen. Liberals and Palestinians are arsonists who then get angry when the other side tries to stop the arson.

12) There is no moral equivalence between alt-right people saying evil words and leftist thugs using physical violence.

So let’s call out bigotry by its name. Let’s demand an end to leftist violence in America. Let’s call out financier George Soros. Let’s call out Eric Holder. Let’s call out Maxine Waters. Let’s call out Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Let’s call out every liberal who deliberately encourages violence against conservatives just for speaking.

Let’s demand that liberals stop trying to tie mainstream conservatives to the alt-right.

The alt-right is reprehensible, but the mainstream left is just as bad if not worse.

To those who want to blame the violence in America on mainstream conservatives, you are the poison you claim to be against.

If liberals want the violence in America to stop, here is some advice: MIND YOUR OWN [email protected] BUSINESS. LEAVE THE REST OF US THE HELL ALONE. STOP TRYING TO CONTROL FREE SPEECH JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE OFFENDED. STOP TRYING TO LINK EVERY CONSERVATIVE TO BIGOTS. I’M OFFENDED BY YOUR VILE EXISTENCE BUT I DON’T TRY TO KILL YOU. NOW SHUT UP AND SIT DOWN.

– Facebook, via email