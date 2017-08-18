Lolly scramble: Political party policies that affect your wages and leave

The Labour party want to:
- Raise the minimum wage from $15.75 per hour to $16.50 per hour and abolish the youth wage which is currently $12.60 per hour
- Pay all core public service workers the Living Wage which is $20.20 per hour
The Green Party want to:
- Raise the minimum wage from $15.75 per hour to $17.75 per hour and abolish the youth wage which is currently $12.60 per hour
- Double the sick leave entitlement per year to 10 days
NZ First want to:
- Raise the minimum wage from $15.75 per hour to $17.00 per hour.
- Abolish the youth wage which is currently $12.60 per hour
United Future want to:
- Extend paid parental leave from 18 weeks to 56 weeks and allow 14 weeks to be transferred to a partner
