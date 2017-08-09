Are media excessively beating up on Metiria Turei?

As the saga over Green co-leader Metiria Turei’s admission to lying to Work and Income to keep her benefit in the 1990s and enrolling at an ex-boyfriend’s house to vote for a friend has rolled on, comparisons have been made with Prime Minister Bill English claiming a housing allowance for his Wellington home until 2009 and former Prime Minister John Key enrolling to vote in the Helensville electorate despite not living there.

Claire Trevett has a look to see if the Green party’s complaints have merit.

Claim 1: Metiria Turei lying about her living circumstances to claim the full DPB is no worse than Bill English claiming a ministerial accommodation allowance for his Wellington home until 2009. English claimed the $24,000 accommodation allowance given to MPs who are not permanently based in Wellington until becoming a minister in 2008 and then switched to a more generous scheme for ministers. Conclusion: English did claim allowances he should not have been given because of an indirect interest in his family trust, but was cleared of personal and deliberate wrongdoing based on the rules at the time. Politically it is a matter of opinion whether the English and Turei situations align – English was pilloried as a hypocrite for maximising his own taxpayer-funded entitlements while tightening the public purse strings during the Global Financial Crisis.

They’re both thieving hypocrites. But the problem is that one broke the law, and the other broke parliament’s rules. There is the difference.

Claim 2: Former Prime Minister John Key was enrolled at a house he owned in Waimauku but which he never lived in for the 2002 election. However, he changed to the Epsom electorate (which includes his Parnell home) by the 2005 election and has voted in that electorate ever since. In 2005 Labour’s then President Mike Williams said the party would complain to electoral officials about Key’s enrolment in Helensville… Key has said he enrolled at Waimauku because the Key’s Parnell house was still a building site, the Remuera home the Keys lived in when they returned from overseas was on the market and he had originally intended the Waimauku house to be a weekend home for the family. When he switched to Epsom in 2005, he told the Herald that had not happened because of family and work demands. He sold the house in 2005. Key has also claimed he sought advice from his own lawyers and the Electoral Commission and was told he could enrol at Waimauku at that time. In Turei’s case, Turei revealed in 1993 she deliberately enrolled at a house she did not live in so she could vote for a friend of hers in the Mt Albert electorate. If convicted the punishment for giving false enrolment details is either a maximum fine of $2000 or up to three months’ imprisonment. It is up to police to decide on a prosecution, but that would have had to be done within six months of the offence. Conclusion: close, but not quite a cigar.

Not even close. One is a matter of “where do I enrol since I’m between houses and electorates”, and one is a matter of deliberate electoral fraud.

Claim 3: That Turei was subjected to much more scrutiny than English and Key. English’s case was widely covered in the media in 2009 and English was the subject of attacks by Labour MPs in Parliament on the issue as well as being put through an Auditor-General inquiry. It earned him the nickname “Double Dipton” and cost him more than $30,000 as well as years of future accommodation allowances he could technically have qualified for… Conclusion: English was subjected to as much scrutiny as Turei. Key was not, partly because he moved to address the situation and was still an Opposition MP rather than [party] leader.

As for the media being totally negative about Metiria… they didn’t start out that way. Quite a lot of them tried to have the debate as to why welfare turns good people into criminals. But the continuous media grandstanding by Turei eclipsed that.

It could have finally gone her way but she decided to get snide with the media. At that point, she broke one of politics’ golden rules. And ever since then, they’ve pretty much been busy telling Metiria and the Green party why they are wrong, legally and morally.

All this will become pretty moot when Metiria is charged. And rightly so. Anyone else who had done even half, or a quarter, of what Metiria has done has ended up before the court. And a number have faced jail time.

So let’s not argue over the media being especially nasty to Turei. It’s an academic point at best. None of it will matter to the judge.

– Claire Trevett, NZ Herald