Media must stop trying to help Jacinda. They’re killing her with kindness

Hold on to your stomach contents. Here is a headline you’re not ready for:

Jacinda Ardern: The People’s princess. What on earth are the media doing? Politics is brutal. It does not hand out participation awards. Neither is she our Kate Middleton or a Kardashian.

Her Champions in the media want her to do so well that they are bending over backwards to make a desperate leadership change look like it’s the best thing to happen to politics – ever.

Well, it’s not. She’s is woefully ill-prepared for the next 7 weeks. She doesn’t have enough experience. And everyone is treating her like she should be allowed to have a go because she’s young and nice and after all she is the only chance anyone has of taking the arrogant National down.

Let me tell you now. There is no Jacinda Effect. Any dead cat bounce will come from Andrew Little having gone. They could have gone with anyone else and the dead cat bounce would happen.

I have frequently mused about the idea of having two leaders of a political party. A “managerial” leader, and a “public” leader. A little like H1 and H2 back in the day, I guess. And on rare occasions, you get them in one package, like John Key.

If anyone is going to need a Heather Simpson it’s going to be Jacinda Ardern. Without it, she’s going to be all at sea. And the longer that the media and her own colleagues stop looking at her adoringly as she navigates the Labour bicycle down the driveway for the first time without training wheels and starts treating her like someone who could potentially become prime minister one day, the better it will be for her.

She needs to learn, and learn fast. And that she can’t do if everyone is treating her like a Disney Princess.