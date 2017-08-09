Is Metiria Turei dragging the chain?

The Taxpayers’ Union was first to call for Metiria Turei to pay the money back, sending her an invoice for $57,096 – their calculation of what she probably owes – based on inflation adjusting three years of benefit fraud.

Frankly, I think the Taxpayers’ Union have grossly underestimated how much is owed.

Anyone with an overdue tax bill knows that a debt isn’t ‘inflation adjusted’ – penalty rates would have seen Turei’s debts grow into the 7-figures.

But now that weeks have passed, and Turei has met with WINZ officials, why hasn’t she paid it back?

Is she waiting until after the election?

Is she cooperating with officials as much as she said she would?

We’re hearing that there is a game at play, and if she’s sacked as leader, she has no intention at all to pay it back.

So maybe it’s time to do what the Greens do, and help out the campaign groups calling for action. She needs to pay it back – and pay it back now.

The Taxpayers’ Union is seeking 5,000 signatures here, and I understand the Union’s mascot is taking a trip down to Parliament to see Turei…

“Here pig, pig, pig, pig…”

Sign the petition here.