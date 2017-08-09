Metiria Turei is dug in like a possum in a chimney

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei says she will stick on as leader even if the party’s polling plummets.

Turei was defiant this afternoon after a lengthy caucus meeting following Green MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon decision to withdraw from the party’s caucus, meaning they will play no part in the election campaign.

She said there was nothing that would make her step down as co-leader before the September 23 election.

“We are on track to actually improve our vote at the next election.”

Asked if she would stand down if the next poll showed the Green support drop drastically, for example to about 8 per cent, Turei said she wouldn’t.

“I’m committed to stay at least until the election… I know I have the support of my party and the support of my caucus.”