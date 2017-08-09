Metiria Turei is dug in like a possum in a chimney

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei says she will stick on as leader even if the party’s polling plummets.
Turei was defiant this afternoon after a lengthy caucus meeting following Green MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon decision to withdraw from the party’s caucus, meaning they will play no part in the election campaign.
She said there was nothing that would make her step down as co-leader before the September 23 election.
“We are on track to actually improve our vote at the next election.”
Asked if she would stand down if the next poll showed the Green support drop drastically, for example to about 8 per cent, Turei said she wouldn’t.
“I’m committed to stay at least until the election… I know I have the support of my party and the support of my caucus.”
Well, we don’t know that. She lied about that last time.
Turei said she had been “hurt” by the MPs’ decision to quit and the manner they did so, and said the attacks on her came from people who were opposed to the Green Party and their goals including ending poverty and cleaning up the country’s rivers.
So, if you are critical of Metiria, you don’t care about children in poverty and dirty rivers.
– NZ Herald
