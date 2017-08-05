What Metiria Turei and Len Brown have in common

All political parties suffer from a scandal every now and then. That is no surprise. The surprise in the case of the Green party is the incredibly stubborn refusal to take responsibility and resign. The only other New Zealand politician more stubborn than Metiria Turei was ex-Mayor of Auckland city Len Brown. Like Metiria, he admitted to his wrongdoing but despite headlines calling for his resignation he stubbornly stayed and tolerated months of humiliating and negative press. Any other politician would have done the right thing and resigned but not Brown and not Turei.

Look at all the New Zealand politicians who have resigned for similar or lesser crimes than Metiria.

1995–96…National/New Zealand First MP Michael Laws resigns after being subject to a conflict of interest inquiry over employing a company partly owned by his wife to conduct a poll, signed off by a non-existent “Antoinette Beck”. 1999 – New Zealand First MP Tuariki John Delamere is forced to resign as Minister of Immigration after it emerged that he had approved permanent residency for a group of Chinese businessmen provided they invested generously in various Māori development schemes. 2000 – Dover Samuels resigned as Minister of Maori Affairs pending an investigation into alleged sex crimes he had committed before he entered politics. 2005 –Graham Capill, former leader of the Christian Heritage Party is convicted on paedophilia-related charges and serves six years in prison. Christian Heritage disbands the following year in the wake of the scandal. August: ACT Party MP Donna Awatere Huata is convicted on fraud charges involving a trust set up to help underprivileged Maori children. 2007 – New Zealand Pacific Party MP Taito Philip Field is arrested on corruption and bribery charges. He eventually serves two years in prison. 2009 – National Cabinet Minister Richard Worth resigned after allegations of sexual harassment on his behalf became public. No charges are laid by police. 2014 –ACT Party leader John Banks is convicted of filing a false electoral return in 2010, recording donations known to come from Kim Dotcom as anonymous. The conviction is overturned on appeal in 2015. August: National Party cabinet minister Judith Collins is forced to resign her portfolios after being…accused of a conflict of interest after an overseas trip where she appeared to be promoting milk products produced by Oravida – a New Zealand company of which her husband is a director. 2015 – National Party MP Mike Sabin resigns from parliament “due to personal issues that were best dealt with outside Parliament”one month after it is revealed that he is under investigation by police for assault. September: Conservative Party leader Colin Craig resigns as party leader amid allegations of sexual harassment of his former secretary. In the messy leadership dispute which follows, Craig is suspended by the party. 2017 –June: National MP Todd Barclay is accused of making a clandestine recording of Glenys Dickson, one of his staff…Upon the incident becoming public, Barclay chose to retire from Parliament. July: Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei reveals that she…committed benefit fraud during the 1990s.

She also revealed that she committed electoral fraud but her only response so far is to say that she won’t be seeking a ministerial position in government. If she accepts that her wrong doing makes her unsuited to working as a Minister then why has she not at the very least resigned as co-leader of the Greens? She had admitted to fraud while other MPs have resigned simply for being accused of wrong doing. Until Labour leader Jacinda Adern demands her resignation the Greens will continue to bleed support from the Labour party. Metiria is a mill stone around Labour’s neck.

-Wiki A very simple question for you – at what point does a bit of common decency, common sense and basic decorum enter the Metiria Turei scandal? In other words, at what point does she resign? Just how untenable does it have to become before someone, somewhere, suggests the obvious? Wandering around with an increasing series of illegal activities isn’t becoming of someone who wants to run the country. New developments include the fact her mother turns out to have been living with her while she was claiming the benefit, and further she was registered at two addresses, one with her mum, the second at the home of the father of her child… -nzherald