What do Metiria Turei and Nicky Hager have in common?

Give up? They are both nominees for (sit down) New Zealander of the Year

The New Zealander of the Year Awards office is pleased to provide the following nominations update for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

– 41 people have been nominated for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year title.

– There has been a surge in nominations for former Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei since her resignation.

– Other nominated New Zealanders for 2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year include:

– Peter Burling – Team New Zealand helmsman / Mark Dunajtschik – Wellington Children’s Hospital benefactor

– Nicky Hager – author / Heather Henare – Skylight CEO and former CEO of Women’s Refuge New Zealand / Mike King – mental health advocate / Nigel Latta / psychologist and author / Jono Pryor – television and radio personality

After nominations close on 18 September 2017, a judging panel – comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts – will evaluate the nominations. The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the New Zealander of the Year Award will be announced in December.