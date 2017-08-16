Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Tit for Tat: Australia interferes in New Zealand election [UPDATED]
Michael Wood earns himself the right to wear this Whaleoil T-shirt

by SB on August 16, 2017 at 11:30am

Labour MP Michael Wood and Labour leader Jacinda Adhern out door knocking in Mount Roskill

Michael Wood is the Labour MP for Mt Roskill and is ironically the Spokesperson for Transport.
Why do I say ironically?

Let’s just say that his parking leaves a lot to be desired…

Photo-Young Nats facebook page

Parking like this means that labour MP Michael Wood, Spokesperson for Transport has earned himself the right to wear one of these limited edition Whaleoil T-shirts.

I know those on the Left are fond of free stuff but if Michael Wood wants one of these T-shirts he will have to buy one like everyone else from the Whaleoil Shop. While he is there he should pick up a few for his friends as well. The Young Nat’s Facebook page has photos of Labour politicians Megan Woods and Clare Curren parking in a careless fashion as well so clearly our T-shirt design is very apt. It is ok when the Left do it.

 

Megan Woods creatively parked.

Clare Curren’s car draws some attention from the constabulary

 

 

