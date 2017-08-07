NEW: Whaleoil Moderation Insurance

Running Whaleoil as a business is always fun, but we need to keep an eye on the dollars. As the advertising income wanes, we have to look for other creative ways to get money out of your pockets.

Some of you are absolutely awesome when it comes to calls for financial support, but we prefer to give something in return. Some exchange of value.

Yesterday we came up with the rather flippant idea of Moderation Insurance. Once we stopped laughing and thinking of how it could work, we actually realised that this might not be a bad service to offer.

This is how we see it working

Any comment that falls foul of the rules still gets deleted

You can not be banned*

We know there are people that are always too nervous thinking they may run foul of the moderation team. This service means you have 100% piece of mind. Also, no matter how many times you slip up, or how many comments are removed for not making the grade, your ability to comment will never be at risk.

*Of course, we do need a fair-suck-of-the-sav clause. This doesn’t buy a service where you can deliberately transgress all the time just to see if the moderators are spotting them all. We reserve the right to deny cover to individuals known to be deliberate trouble makers.

Keeping in mind that this is a means to an end: that is, to cover the costs of running Whaleoil, rather than being actually too serious about this “insurance”, we would like to run a poll to see if there is any interest, and if so, at what level of payment will provide us with the best return.

In simple terms: We need more money. We are offering this instead of just asking for a plain donation. That way you get at least something. We can even call it the Whaleoil Cloak of Sanctimony, as you will be more or less immune from being banned.