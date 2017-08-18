The Morgan Score will sort the problem out

The Morgan score is a new trophy hunting score that was named after cat abolitionist Gareth Morgan. The purpose of the score is to encourage environmentalists to hunt feral cats as game. It was first mentioned in a story about Whaleoil editor Cameron Slater whose new website called “The Wild” will soon be going live.

The Wild will be New Zealand’s premier digital destination for hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

The Wild sets out to be a practical site that explains in very simple terms how to be better in the field. It explains why we use the gear we do, how we use it and where possible, why it works. Each month, The Wild produces hundreds of pieces of new content, including articles, video, and reviews.. -The Wild

Environmentalists with rifles is one solution for this rural Waikato property which has been over run with feral cats despite the owners best efforts to tackle the problem without bullets.

More than 50 feral cats have overrun a Waikato property, forcing a charity to step-in and try and get the situation under control. …The wild cats, many of which have untreated cat flu, have overrun the farm. New Lives Animal Rescue has stepped in to help, but founder Donna Young is urging pet owners to desex their animals before ending up in a similar situation. The owner of the farm has desexed 10 cats since Young’s team stepped in. She said the cats weren’t friendly, but would swarm over whatever food he gave them, obviously hungry. “I think he was trying to do the right thing, but as you can imagine it gets quite overwhelming,” she said. “It’s even overwhelming for me because it’s resources and time that we don’t have.”

This farm is the perfect spot for environmentalist hunters wanting to try out the Morgan score. A bullet to the head is much cheaper than de sexing the animals and is a humane death.

…”There are over 50 cats there, and kittens, just everything mating with each other. “We definitely need to lower the numbers, it’s just a shame we didn’t get a call when there were just three or four.” Young was alerted to the situation by a member of public. “Wild cats have a huge impact on the community and I hate to say it, but the wildlife as well. “In the last week I have had dozens of calls about wild cats and kittens. “One guy rang me about a wild cat killing his chickens.” – Stuff