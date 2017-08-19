MOU: The Millstone of Undoing

TVNZ released another poll result – the question on the Memorandum of Understanding between Labour and the Greens.

It appears the MOU is still as popular as ever, but since Labour and Green voter support peaks at just over 41%, it is clear other voters see it as something that should be kept in place.

After all, so far it has done little good, and lots of damage.

It’s absolutely delightful to see Jacinda and James lie through their teeth saying how much they still want to work together.

Especially when you know that Labour were behind the brilliant hit on Metiria by using her own family against her. Her own family being loyal to Labour – not the Greens.

But neither Green nor Labour can cancel it now. That window has passed. In fact, Jacinda was heard to hug the Green corpse for dear life just yesterday as she said “The Green party will be the first ones I call”.

Yeah… good to have a cry before calling Bill to concede.

– 1 News