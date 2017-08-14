Nats re-heat boot camp policy

I thought Youth Justice was Tolley’s portfolio, why is Sad Amy launching policy in Anne’s patch?

But opposition parties say it’s a cynical move which turns military service into a punishment, and reeks of a government that’s run out of ideas.

Fifty of them would be sent to an army organised Waiouru training camp each year.

The party said it would introduce a ‘Young Serious Offender’ classification for a small group of about 150 young people who have shown no willingness or ability to change their criminal behaviour.

Yeah, because Kelvin Davis wants to give criminals big hugs and cuddles.

Releasing National’s law and order policy today, leader Bill English said those who did not complete the course would serve out their sentence in an adult prison.

“These are the toughest kids with the worst records who have taken almost no notice of their obligations to the community…

“It’s time that with this one percent of all the offenders, we close in on them a bit and they get a more serious message that they need to start behaving responsibly – if they do that, they get the support.”

National’s Justice spokesperson Amy Adams said the ‘Young Serious Offender’ classification would see the offenders dealt with in ways that better reflected the seriousness of their crimes.

She said the Young Serious Offenders classification would be reserved for the 150 offenders between the ages 14 and 17, who commit a large number of serious offences.

That group will be subject to different sentencing, monitoring and enforcement rules, and 50 of them would be sent each year to the Waiouru training camp.

“New Zealand soldiers are world-renowned for their discipline and work ethic, they’re exactly the kind of role models that we think will have a positive impact on the lives of serious young offenders who too often have had no serious role models in their lives,” said Ms Adams.

She said a contestable fund of $30 million, over four years, would be available to community groups focused on reducing youth offending.

She said the academy would address problems such as addiction or literacy.

National also wants to tighten bail requirements, increase the use of electronic monitoring and remove the ability for serious offenders to be released early from youth justice facilities.

It would also introduce instant infringement notices for the parents of children under 14 walking the streets between midnight and 5am.

Police Minister Paula Bennett said they want to hold parents to account and there are some families which she described as “third generational crime families”.

“Their parents actually lie for 13-year-olds when police turn up there at three o’clock in the morning because they’ve just suspected them of doing something wrong, so they do need to be held to account at some level.”