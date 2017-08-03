Never fear Jacinda, another old while male steps up to help

You can’t make this stuff up:
As the Labour Party takes a moment to gather itself after the events of the past couple of days, The Opportunities Party Leader Gareth Morgan has extended a helping hand to the new Labour Leader.
“Labour now has a chance to offer a truly “fresh approach” to voters, not by just changing leaders but more importantly by adopting policies which will truly address the structural problems causing the real damage in New Zealand”, says TOP’s Leader Dr Gareth Morgan, “If over the next two days Labour wants to adopt policies like the UBI, Fair Tax Reform, Clear Water Action or any other part of our fully costed and progressive policy platform it would be great.”
“We don’t have copyright on good ideas to reduce inequality and solve the housing crisis but Labour doesn’t have time to do the sort of policy analysis and research we have before the election campaign starts.”
“This is a genuine offer,” says Dr Morgan “We’ll make our research and experts available to Labour if they want to use them to improve their policy platform. Our objective is purely to have better policies on offer to the voting public, frankly I don’t care who implements them”.
I guess one thing that Jacinda can count on by taking TOP policies on board is that she can fight over the 2% of voters that have pledged loyalty to Gareth Morgan.
I do have to laugh. With Jacinda and Gareth New Zealand politics has been reduced to a man who wants political change but doesn’t want to be an MP in parliament giving advice to a woman who would rather have a family and doesn’t really want to be prime minister.
And you thought that after the Dotcom show of 2014 it couldn’t get any more strange…
