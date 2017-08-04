Is New Zealand still a strategically benign environment?

A failed terrorist attack in Australia reminds us that we don’t get to hear about the ones that are stopped before the public becomes aware of them.

An Australian-born terrorism plot to place a bomb on a passenger plane was dangerously close to being carried out before it was unwittingly thwarted at an airline check-in counter. New details about the attempt to bring down the commercial flight out of Sydney provides a chilling insight into how close Islamic State-inspired terrorists allegedly came to executing the mass-casualty attack. It is understood an improvised device reached Sydney Airport’s international terminal after a passenger packed it inside a piece of luggage.

Funny how Islamic-State-inspired terrorists are now spoken of as such, and not a lone man with mental health issues. Many of us will have used Australian airports, and many New Zealand planes fly to and from there. Does this really not touch us?

Since police turned their focus to the alleged plotters last week, investigators uncovered information about the alleged earlier attempt that got as far as the airport terminal. It is unclear when the close call occurred, although it was before police launched their investigation into the Sydney men last week. Multiple sources have confirmed the earlier attempt but said that, even if the device did make it past the airline check-in, it might have been detected in a security screening. NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Thursday there had been a lot of speculation about what the alleged attack entailed, but added that police stopped what could had been a “horrible crime”. “Terrorism is very different to other crimes; you cannot wait until you have the perfect brief, you cannot wait until you have all the pieces of the puzzle because you cannot afford to let the criminal act happen,” he said. “When we go early to protect the community, it gives us an opportunity to make sure we gather all the necessary evidence. “I think, in the coming days as this matter progresses, and in my opinion people will be charged and the facts are tendered, you will understand about the police operation more holistically.”

Under no circumstances must we relax our vigilance, must we under-resource or under-fund our security services, or let the left get as much as a millimetre into undermining the efficacy.

The only reason we have the appearance of living in a benign strategic environment is because we’ve been lucky enough to be able to stop any drama quite early on.

Perhaps so early that human rights lawyers and the like would be upset about it. But that’s the price of living in the illusion of a safe country that somehow the terrorists don’t seem to bother with.

