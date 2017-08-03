New Zealand’s ” most influential Muslim” posts graphic slaughter video

Whaleoil has written about Te Amorangi Kireka-Whaanga a number of times. He was named as one of the world’s 500 most influential Muslims in 2010, by a group in Jordan. He founded the Islamic State of Aotearoa in 2014. We should all be grateful to him for unintentionally exposing cruelty at his workplace. As a Maori Muslim, he is doing a great job of influencing the public’s perception of Islam but not in a good way.

I have always had a problem with traditional Halal slaughter as it ensures that the animals suffer and are not killed quickly. We have been reassured that in New Zealand they have found a way to appease Muslim demands for Halal meat while also reassuring animal rights activists that the animals do not suffer. We have been told that the animals are stunned into unconsciousness before their throats are cut and the Muslim prayers are then said over them as they bleed to death.

Thanks to the actions of Te Amorangi Kireka-Whaanga that reassuring belief has been called into question.

A Kiwi Isis supporter is under investigation by his employer for live-streaming footage of sheep having their throats cut in a Napier slaughterhouse. …In a video posted to Facebook, a man can be seen laughing as a thrashing sheep is held down and violently slaughtered. The video has since been removed. The Ministry of Primary Industries say they are aware of the videos and are investigating. …Manager of Fresh Meat, Alistair Martin, said the video was unauthorised and not approved by the company. …SAFE Veterinary Professor Andrew Knight said the footage was alarming, and at least one of the sheep appeared to be conscious as it has its throat cut. “I’m really disturbed about seeing the sheep actually move after their throats have been cut and after they ‘ve been hung up in the shacking device because the movement of the sheep raises doubt about whether these sheep are actually unconscious as they are supposed to be.” He said animals were stunned before they had their throats slit and it was important that the correct voltage was used so they were unconscious but not killed by it as that was against halal requirements and degraded the meat quality. Knight said if the stunning was not at the right level then the animals may be awake through the killing process. “This is always the case for a certain minority of animals and that is a terrible thing when you consider what happens to the animals afterwards – chickens going through [a] scalding bath, sheep and other livestock being hung upside down from shackles.” Knight supported an MPI investigation and said it needed to inspect the stunning equipment and make sure it was adequately maintained, and check the time period between stunning and slaughtering which should be between 10 and 20 seconds. In 2014, NZME reported that Kireka-Whaanga was calling on “souljahs of Allah” to make their way to Hastings and join him in forming the “Islamic State of Aotearoa”. The name of his group appears to be the Aotearoa Maori Muslim Association . He had previously pledged his support for Islamic State on social media, saying it would bring down Western civilisation and true Muslims were behind Islamic State. -nzherald