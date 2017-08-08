Newshub poll says Bill English’s credibility taken a hit because of his weaselly behaviour over Todd Barclay

Bill English is under the hammer, but luckily saved a bit by the Green meltdown:

Bill English was in “shutdown mode” on Monday over the Todd Barclay question.

Glenys Dickson was English’s electorate secretary for years. When Barclay took over in Clutha-Southland, they fell out – and he secretly recorded her.

English has always publicly maintained he knew next to nothing about it, previously describing his role as a “bystander”.

But why did he send more than 450 text messages to Dickson in the year before she quit?

Some of them were late at night, even at 1:25am. There were 22 messages the day before she quit, and 25 the week after – all this from a “bystander”.

English says he sometimes sends people texts as late as 1:00am, “because sometimes that’s when I can get a hold of them”.