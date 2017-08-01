NEXT: Labour changes leaders to Jacinda Ardern [UPDATED]

Labour sources tell Whaleoil it’s almost done. They just can’t find Andrew. He’s gone dark and is probably sitting on a beach right now having a think.

Andrew Little lost the will and Jacinda Ardern will now be Labour’s leader. She refuses to take the job unless Little resigns first. She doesn’t want blood on her hands. Crim hugger Kelvin Davis will take the deputy spot. That ticks off women and Maori for number one and two.

Perhaps we should not have mocked Next Magazine, but taken their political analysis more seriously. Where Paddy Gower, Corin Dann and Katie Bradford have failed to achieve, Next has clearly notched up a win.

Before this can progress, they’re going to need to find Andrew. And then they need to put Matt McCarten back on the job. Things have gone to pot since they got rid of him.

UPDATE: Little digging in his toes now. Jacinda wants him to resign because she doesn’t want blood on her hands. He’s now gone all David Cunliffe on the party.