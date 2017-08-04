No to business owning immigrant family yes to porn watching, unemployed lady-boy lover

Recently a successful business owning immigrant family that was running a profitable business that employed Kiwis were forced to leave New Zealand and were denied citizenship. They added to our economy and to our society but immigration authorities said that the profit they were making was not high enough and kicked them out.

Now an immigrant (as his country is not at war as far as we know) as been granted refugee status simply because he fancies Asian lady boys and the Muslim country he has immigrated from would be hostile to his sexuality. Apart from the fact that he should have immigrated to Thailand (given his preferences) this really upsets me as there is not one Muslim country in the world that would not be hostile to the gay and transgender community. Intolerance is what Islam is all about. No gay or transgender person is safe in a Muslim country. That is a given not an exception to the rule.

By allowing a man to be granted refugee status because of his sexuality we open ourselves up to gay and transgender refugees from every Muslim country in the world regardless of whether or not they are at war or suffering from a crisis.

If we grant asylum to a person because their country has a culture and values that threaten their safety and life then how on earth can we logically allow people from those same Islamic countries to immigrate to our country and gain citizenship? If their culture and values are bad enough for us to offer asylum to people then why would our Immigration authorities let people who have that culture and values bring that threat and intolerance to us?

A Middle Eastern man fearful of being killed on account of his attraction to transgender women has been granted asylum in New Zealand. The Immigration and Protection Tribunal upheld an appeal that his fears of being persecuted in his home country were well founded and accordingly granted him refugee status. The man told the tribunal he feared that his conservative Sunni Muslim family would disavow or kill him if they learned of his sexual preference. He said his interest in transgender women — in particular, those who were both Asian and “petite” — would be a “bigger shame” to his family than being gay. The man, who has name suppression, was initially denied refugee status in New Zealand but won an appeal against the decision in January. …His experiences in New Zealand, including an “amazing” encounter with a transgender woman who was a prostitute, allowed him to find solace in Auckland’s gay and transgender scene, having endured a history of sexual abuse and confusion during his upbringing in the Middle East. He said those experiences, combined with teasing by school mates and religious lessons about the sinfulness of homosexuality, made him anxious and unhappy. While homosexuality is not illegal in his home country, discrimination against gays is rife, and LGBT activists have reported honour killings in the Middle Eastern nation. Anxiety about not fitting in with Middle Eastern norms, along with nights spent staying up to watch gay pornography, affected his later attempts to start a career, he told the tribunal.

Poor petal couldn’t find a job because he was too busy ” having a tug. ” I despair, I really do. We kick out an immigrant family who work hard and employ people but we welcome a man who spent so much time masturbating he couldn’t find time to look for a job. I am sure he will contribute so much to our society and will find a lovely Asian lady-boy to settle down with. [sarcasm]

The man got a work visa for New Zealand and found a job. . He said he still felt pressure to suppress his homosexual leanings and had a short-lived relationship with a woman. He quit his job and moved to live with her, but said they broke up after a few weeks as neither party was sexually gratified. A period of unemployment, depression, and problem-gambling — funded by money sent from his family — followed.

We will give him so much and what will we get in return? He is going to be nothing but a drain on our health system and our social welfare system. He will probably use his citizenship to get transgender surgery as well. Funnily enough, one Muslim country provides it for free compulsorily as you are not allowed to be gay there unless you have the surgery to make the sex acceptable.

…He told the tribunal that while he had been aroused by “lady-boys” when watching pornography in the Middle East, he had thought they were actors. He said he had not realised transgender women existed outside of the porn industry. He also said the transgender scene was the only place he felt secure: mutual suffering and desire to change themselves led to a “shared understanding”, he said. He said he now knew he was sexually and emotionally attracted to transgender women — in particular those who were both Asian and “petite” — and sought someone to form a long-term relationship with.

He should move to Thailand as they have plenty of Asian lady-boys for him to choose from if he really wants to fall in love. New Zealand is hardly the lady-boy capital of the world and most sexual encounters will be “professional” ones.

Although in weekly contact with his family, he said his life could be in danger if he went back to his home country and they — or Middle Eastern society at large — learned of his sexuality. – Stuff