No one does dirty politics like the Labour party: Was Labour behind the hit on Turei?

Since Metiria Turei revealed she was a fraudster my Labour sources have been steadily feeding me information about the true story of Metiria Turei’s back story.

Of course, it makes sense that this was a Labour party hit job.

The first piece of evidence is the sources who were leaking information. They were almost exclusively Labour sources.

And who benefits from a Green implosion? It isn’t the National party, just quietly.

It is the Labour party and we have seen that with the latest poll. Labour has achieved what they wanted by getting details that almost certainly have come from the Hartley family (and Ann Hartley is a former Labour MP).

They have decapitated one leader of the Greens and fatally injured James Shaw by forcing him to categorically back Metiria Turei.

He is now exposed for his statements of support, and it is now clear that Turei never told him the whole truth.

What is apparent is that, far from the sob story we were told, Turei was not living in abject poverty. She was receiving considerable support from family members, which was undeclared, and also it was subsequently revealed that her living arrangements were not as it seemed either.

The leakers were obviously close to the story, and they were angered and outraged at the selective re-writing of history.

Labour has done a superb job at hitting Turei and they used her own arrogance and deceit against her.

That will be why one senior Labour MP was heard to describe her as a “f**king suicide bomber”. When that was relayed to me by a trusted source that sealed the deal as far as I was concerned that this was a Labour hit job.

They’ve tried and probably succeeded, in doing to the Greens what National did to Act in 2005.

The problem Labour faces now is that the boost in the poll numbers is still not at the level that David Shearer enjoyed and still not enough to get them across the line.

Labour’s other problem is their MOU. It is still in play….meaning that Labour is still saying they are going to work with the destabilised Greens.

But, and it’s a big but…they still need Winston to govern and he is now in third place ahead of Labour’s preferred partner.

There is a lot more to go, but this Red on Green hit job is now going to cause considerable carnage on the left in general.

One thing about friendly fire that you should know…it isn’t friendly.