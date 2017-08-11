Nobody could have foreseen the need for silent fireworks

What would the world do without PETA, who always tackles the important issues? Leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the radical anti-humans at PETA now advocate for “silent fireworks” because traditional fireworks scar dogs emotionally.
According to LA Weekly, they “want to see silent fireworks, or possibly even a Summer Games without fireworks at all, so that animals aren’t traumatized by the simulation of artillery.”
“We have seen success with silent fireworks,” says PETA’s associate director of online marketing, Kate Tuggle. “Silent fireworks are generally more colorful.”
PETA sent a letter to Casey Wasserman, chair of the Los Angeles Summer Games organizing committee, asking for the change.
“Put on the first major Olympics display that uses only fabulous silent fireworks — for the sake of wildlife, companion animals, people with post-traumatic stress disorder and others — making it a show that everyone can enjoy and admire,” it reads.
The fireworks should be silent, according to Tuggle, because traditional fireworks always cause “an increase in cats and dogs who end up in shelters.”
“They get so frightened they leave homes and backyards to flee what they perceive to be danger,” she says.
I would laugh, but you just know that in this world, give it another decade or two, all western councils and governments will stipulate silent fireworks.
First they took our fireworks that just made a noise. Now they’re coming for the noise leaving only the colour and the shape. What’s the last step?
The fun police are everywhere. Resist.
Don’t tell PETA about orchards and airports where they used them to scare the birds away…
– Truth Revolt
