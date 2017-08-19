Non, je ne regrette rien

Tracy Watkins thinks the National party may rue some of it’s moves

* Assuming Labour wouldn’t take risks.

The Ardern move could have been a disaster but Labour no longer had anything to lose. When the polls hit the low 20s Andrew Little knew the only way was down. He stepped down in a last-ditch effort to try to save the party but probably no one in Labour predicted such a dramatic change in fortunes under Ardern.

* Not taking enough risks itself

National has the gift of a strong economy and low interest rates but it hasn’t maximised the opportunity to deliver some forward-looking policies that tick the boxes on vision and legacy. Instead it has favoured the stability and continuity line, which worked well for it in the years after the global financial crisis but now risk making it look predictable and boring.

* Ignoring the mood for change

For months National ministers have been insisting the mood for change is a media invention and that this election will pivot on the familiar theme “don’t’ put it all at risk”. Among the 44 per cent of people who are voting National they are right, but that leaves 56 per cent of people who want change and were just waiting for a lightning rod.

* John Key resigning before, rather than after, the election.

It was always a toss-up for Key whether he should go before or after the election and on the state of the polls and Labour when he quit in 2016 he made the right call. National will never know, however, whether he would have been an asset against Ardern, or a liability.

* Denying the housing crisis for too long

Everyone could see that house prices had reached ridiculous and unaffordable levels in Auckland – except National. It spent too long denying the problem rather than talking about fixing it.