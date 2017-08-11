Not just Bill, now Goodfellow looks like a weasel

This issue just won’t go away, and Peter Goodfellow just sounds like a slippery weasel.
It looks like Peter Goodfellow is being economical with the facts.
It seems that he has no idea what board members were doing, and also Glenda Hughes.
He eventually admits that he did know…and board members knew about the issues.
What are these guys hiding and why are they protecting Bill English from his job against Todd Barclay?
-Radio NZ Facebook
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.