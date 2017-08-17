We do not need Hate speech laws in New Zealand

New laws get created when new language is created like “Hate speech” and “Islamophobia.” Activists and Media start talking about it and promoting it. Existing crimes like vandalism are then labelled Hate crimes or Islamophobia. Next crimes of assault are labelled hate crimes because of the race or religion of the person assaulted. Before you know it what people say is also labelled a hate crime and freedom of speech is under attack.

We already have laws to cover people who use threatening language, who incite violence or harm. We do not need these threats to have their own special law as they are already covered. This preacher, for example, can be charged under our existing laws for what he said. There is no need to create a special hate crime category in order to punish him. Despite this, the media have labelled what he said as hate speech rather than incitement or threatening speech.

The only reason why activists and media are pushing “Hate crimes” is because they want a law that does a lot more than punish people who threaten to kill or who incite people to harm others. What they are really after is a blasphemy type law that punishes people for insulting or offending a religion or a race or any minority group of people.

It is already happening all over Europe where people are being arrested for saying things on social media. One woman was fined simply for Liking and sharing a joke in her Facebook feed. Another woman was raided and arrested by police for the ‘crime’ of sharing an image on Facebook captioned “Do you have anything against refugees?”

Hate Speech laws are a dangerous path for New Zealand to go down.

People get sucked into the rhetoric about Hate Speech because they think that even though it affects our freedom of speech it will be applied evenly to every group in society. It won’t. Hate speech laws all over Europe have been consistently used to punish non-Muslims for criticising Islam. It is a tool that helps implement the Sharia.

Already New Zealand’s Human Rights Commission is agitating to strengthen our existing Blasphemy laws (that Chris Hipkins quite rightly wants removed from our law books) in order to better protect Islam from criticism.

..31. For example, it should be noted that both section 61 and section 131 are limited to instances of racial disharmony. Jurisprudence indicates that the provisions may only be applied to religious groups where membership is restricted to a pre-existing cultural group with a long-shared history and common belief as to their historical antecedents 11 . The provisions are therefore unable to be utilised in respect of religious hate speech directed at Muslim New Zealanders, who, for the most part, belong to a variety of ethnic minority communities in New Zealand. -HRC report

The HRC and Susan Devoy are wanting the legislation changed specifically to enable them to criminalise what they call “religious hate speech” against Islam.