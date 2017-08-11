Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Now Me Tu is gone, Labour is making a bid for the green voting…by recycling

by Cameron Slater on August 11, 2017 at 7:30am

Now that the Greens are blowing to bits it is great to see that Labour are being environmentally friendly and recycling the old campaign signs by just lopping Andrew Little off.  

Obviously those vast resources of cash haven’t flowed through to the candidates.

 

-tipline

 

