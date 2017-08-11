Now Me Tu is gone, Labour is making a bid for the green voting…by recycling

Now that the Greens are blowing to bits it is great to see that Labour are being environmentally friendly and recycling the old campaign signs by just lopping Andrew Little off.
Obviously those vast resources of cash haven’t flowed through to the candidates.
-tipline
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.