NZ First reveals its core campaign and it appears to take a hard left turn

Time for playing with the media isn’t over, but Winston’s opportunism does need to be interrupted for actual campaign messages that all the candidates are allowed to talk about.

Increasing minimum wage New Zealand First will build our economy from the bottom up, creating opportunities for New Zealanders, boosting our economy and increasing productivity. Our goal is to increase the minimum wage to $20 over three years. Drastically increasing the minimum wage will increase productivity and stimulate the economy.

That flies against all established knowledge. And if $20 is going to do so well, why not $30 and turn the whole country into a prosperous Nirvana?

However, here’s the deal:

Employers – Business tax package Accordingly, we will: – introduce a tax package for New Zealand Employers and Businesses to negate the increased cost to employers and businesses of paying fair wages.

More detail will be needed, but it appears that employers will pay less tax to offset the increased cost of having to pay minimum wage. This is essentially a very costly and cumbersome way of targeting tax cuts at the low-waged.

Removing GST on basic food New Zealand First will lower the family food bill by removing GST on basic essential food. By lowering the cost of the household food basket we will bring much needed relief to thousands of low income New Zealanders. GST would come off all basic food items – not restaurant and takeaway meals.

A really terrible idea. But it will speak to a segment of voters that Peters is trying to get votes from. And it’s not just the poor, it’s also the cash poor. The ones in the family home that have no income beyond Super and are facing $3,500 bills for rates.

Clampdown on Tax Evasion Behind closed doors the National government has been heavied by giant multinational bully boys over a proposed tax clampdown and our government buckled like wimps. Multinationals are evading paying tax in New Zealand of between $7 billion to $10 billion a year. It’s a rort.

Multi-nationals are allowed to, and will arrange their tax affairs as to pay the minimum legally possible. Force them to pay too much and they will find other ways to remain profitable. Such as increasing the price for New Zealand customers, or taking their business elsewhere.

World-wide, socialist governments are looking at the Googles of this world as the next gold rush for raising the money they need to pay for things like light rail to the airport.

I suspect these are the kinds of policies that a Labour party can work with and a National party will find difficult to integrate. It is likely to further dent the anti-National protest vote.

These core messages will drive unhappy right voters back to National and ACT. But they will also appeal to Labour voters to come to NZ First.

Is this smart or stupid? Stealing votes from National won’t increase the centre right vote in a National/NZ First coalition. But if Winston goes with Labour, then stealing votes from Labour doesn’t hurt National.

So no matter how odd this looks on the surface, NZ First courting left voters, but going with National, will produce the largest stable two-party coalition in our MMP history.

The squeaky bum question remains: Who is on Winston’s dance card? Labour or National? I doubt he will break with tradition and give us a clear indication. Now that the Greens are out of the picture, the only way the right can stop a Labour/NZ First government is to ensure those two don’t get anywhere near half the seats in parliament.

No matter what NZ First does after the election, they win.