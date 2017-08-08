Oops: Auckland new home build forecasts slashed…. by the government

The government’s forecast for new home building in Auckland in the coming years has been lowered for the second year in a row. The National Construction Pipeline Report has sliced 2200 off the number of new home consents it expects to be issued in Auckland in the current calendar year, to 11,100. The cut was made after after consenting activity undershot the previous year’s estimates The forecast for 2018 has been lowered by nearly 1700 to 11,900, and in 2019, by 513 to 12,800. The 2017 estimate is now 3549 lower than the report forecast two years ago.

This is absurd really. Not only are the forecasts completely crap, but that’s under the huge pressure of about 5 years of public, political and media pressure for changes to be made to alleviate the demand for Auckland housing.

If it walks like a duck, etc, then you’d have to say both Central Government and Auckland Council have no interest in creating the conditions for increased supply of new housing.

If there was, Auckland Council would have rezoned land for it, or central government would have enacted legislation to force Auckland Council to stop artificially forcing prices up.

The completion rate is less than half of the 13,000 new homes Auckland is estimated to need every year for the next two decades, to address its current shortage and meet the demands of a growing population.

A lot of people got wealthy in Auckland over the last 5 or so years. You think that’s an accident? How curious this happened and continues under Labour mayors.

When Christchurch needed homes after the quakes, they actually had comparatively little trouble building them. Weird eh?

– RNZ