The “Peter Dunne Dope and Hope” score stands at ten

Police found the body of a 47-year-old man in a central Auckland hostel last Friday and said his death may be linked to synthetic drug use.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne met with Auckland police and the Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall today, who Mr Dunne said confirmed the tenth death.

He said they all want to find out what is actually in the drug.

“We’re all in the same boat in a way, we’re all desperate to find out the combination of substances involved,” he said. “Samples have been sent from the people who have died so far, to the relevant authorities for testing and we’re all awaiting the results of those tests.”

Mr Dunne, who earlier had criticized the police for being slow to inform the government about synthetic drugs, said the police have agreed share any new information as soon as they get it.