Phil Quin on taking the axe to the rot inside Labour

Phil Quin has written a piece at Fairfax on the real problems within Labour.

Outside of monarchies and dictatorships, the days of any leader are numbered — but, in Andrew Little’s case, they may have dipped into the low single digits. Aside from the beleaguered Labour leader himself floating the possibility of resignation, I’m told “discussions are underway” around Parliament after last night’s bruising 24 per cent in the One News Colmar-Brunton poll.

They must be much worse with the Newshub/ReidResearch poll last night.

MPs give toddlers a run for their money in the bed-wetting stakes and, if anything, it’s surprising that panic on this scale has been so slow in coming. The Labour caucus has every right to be frustrated that Little, whom they have given all the latitude a leader could want, has failed so miserably to inspire voters, or even grow adequately into the role. And, while changing leaders this close to an election is a drastic measure with unpredictable consequences, what other card do they have? Whether or not Little survives the next 48 hours — I’m guessing he won’t — the worst mistake Labour could make is deluding themselves that a fifth leader in nine years will change anything beyond fleeting optics. And nor should they, nor party leaders outside parliament, be allowed to evade culpability for their part in the MoU travesty that, more than Little’s leadership, made Labour’s implosion all but inevitable.

The rest of his article is a reprise from his earlier blog post.

The thing is he is dead right. Labour have treated voters with disdain, ignored systemic problems within the party, run the best strategists out of town and sat on their chuffs thinking that it was all like musical chairs and it would be their turn soon.

They didn’t realise that they were the fat, sow kid who no one likes and the music seemed to always stop when there was no chair in sight.

Reality is now biting them on the proverbial and House of Cards now seems all to real…although with the blood letting to come it will be more like the Red Wedding from Game of Throne.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson really are sneaky weasels, watching this all happen to their benefit.

I suspect the Red Wedding will be nothing on what is to come inside of Labour.

