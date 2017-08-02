Photo of the Day

Liz Smith

“The Grand Dame of Dish”

She was the most powerful gossip columnist in the 1980s. A tabloid celebrity herself, she could turn anyone into a star overnight. Celebrity culture would be nothing like it is today were it not for Liz Smith, known better as the Grand Dame of Gossip. For decades, her column was the only thing that mattered in showbiz and even today, at 94, she’s still writing about the comings and goings of the rich and famous.

From the time she began her first job at a New York City studio rag called Modern Screen, the renowned journalist has had a ringside seat for every celebrity story and scandal since World War II. Smith, a native Texan and graduate of the University of Texas, arrived in New York in 1949 with $50 to her name and no ticket home. Turns out she didn’t need one.

After working at some of the country’s top publications in various roles, Smith became a new kind of gossip columnist – one known for wit, humour, extensive legwork and fairness.

Smith became a celebrity herself due to her syndicated gossip column, starting out by ghostwriting a gossip column for Hearst newspapers in the 1950s and landing her own self-titled gossip column at the New York Daily News in 1976.

At the peak of her career, she was syndicated in more than 75 newspapers worldwide, and she eventually went to the New York Post, which let her go in 2009 when she was 86 years old.

She opened up about what it was like to dismissed by Rupert Murdoch, which she said “hurt my feelings and stature as a columnist.

“I was more shocked than anyone,” she said. “I thought I was indispensable.”

If you were a woman and wrote about politics and D.C., you were a Washington gossip. If you were a man, you were a columnist. Gossip—he said, she said, who was there, who was he with, what did they talk about—is the official currency of The Good Old Days of Gossip Columns.

The women who became the great gossip columnists of the late twentieth century knew they weren’t above it—a reporter merely reported what their sources told them, a gossip columnist psychoanalysed them.

Liz Smith the 94-year-old grand dame of gossip discusses her early education as a journalist. To be a woman, and to want desperately to be a reporter, meant you had to enter the game and almost immediately break the rules.

She had studied journalism at the University of Texas and wanted to be taken seriously, like the news reporters she admired. When she landed assignments for the first issues of New York magazine, which published the so-called New Journalism of writers like Tom Wolfe and Gay Talese, she thought about following their path. “I was still at their feet, slathering over them,” she said. Then she discovered that she could not make a living at it. Celebrities, on the other hand, paid the bills. Like the stars she wrote about, she did what was necessary to get ahead.

“I needed access to people,” she said. “And you’re not supposed to seek access. You’re just supposed to be pure and you go to the person you’re writing about and you write the truth. Nobody can do it totally.”

“But everybody gives up something to be able to do a job, a demanding job,” she added. “And being a reporter is a demanding, dangerous job. It may be glamorous or put you in harm’s way. I gave up being considered ethical and acceptable, for a while.”

Smith’s friendship with Ivana Trump—and her coverage of the Trump’s high-profile divorce—led to scoops that looked less like column fodder and more like front page news.

“I think politics has become the new show business,” Liz said in 2016. She remembers when she called Donald in 1990 to inquire discreetly about rumours his marriage was falling apart. She wrote in her memoir Natural Blonde: “I liked the Trumps. They had three little kids, and I didn’t want to be the one to notify Ivana that her husband was playing around. It just wasn’t my style. I figured my warning shot would bring Donald to his senses. (Such fools we scriveners are.)”

But Trump’s indecision about fessing up led to front-page mayhem very quickly. Months later Ivana invited Liz to lunch at Le Grenouille.

The rest, as they say, is misery. Leaving the East 52nd eatery, Liz and Ivana were mobbed by paparazzi. They landed on the front page of the News. Stars were born.

Refilling her margarita, she reminisces “I liked her, but I couldn’t understand a word she ever said. I liked him because he reminded me of my brothers. I was amused by him. He would take me under the arm and introduce me to famous people. He’d say, ‘Isn’t she the greatest?’ He took me to prizefights and all this crap. I gave them their money’s worth, and I flew on their plane. I realized he thought he owned me. He didn’t own me. But everything for journalists is access.”

Liz doesn’t miss a beat. “I would say yes. He [Trump] will do anything [to win]…He’s one of the great public actors of all time…He said he would buy the New York Daily News in order to fire me. It was the greatest thing. He made me world famous.” She is resolute that this is the man she knew all those years ago.

“I think we’re at fault in our innocence. We never saw anything like him. But he is exactly is like what he was. And his family was really nice.

As Ivana Trump’s confidante, Smith channelled details of a divorce that filled not just the tabloids, but also the networks and the covers of Time and Newsweek. As the former gossip columnist Jeannette Walls noted in her 2000 book “Dish: How Gossip Became the News and the News Became Just Another Show”: “A lot happened in the world that week. The Berlin Wall was toppled and Germany was reunited. Drexel Burnham Lambert, the wildly powerful junk bond company that spearheaded the 1980s financial boom, collapsed. And after 27 years in prison, South African civil rights leader Nelson Mandela was freed. But for 11 straight days, the front pages of the tabs were devoted to the Trump Divorce.”

“I was just appalled by his treatment of Ivana! She came to me shortly after he dumped her, and she was beside herself. I said, “Look, everybody’s had a love affair where they’re rejected. It takes about two years to get over it — less if you see a psychiatrist.” I was touched by Ivana, so I spoke up for her. But, in the end, their fight wasn’t about betrayal. It was about money. She was as greedy as he was. It was a great story about nothing. But it made me world famous.”

Smith befriended Ivana Trump, who she thought was being unfairly shunned by high society. When the Trump marriage soured in February 1990, Smith chose sides cannily.

” I made the mistake of defending her,” she said. “This is always fatal for your aspirations to be taken seriously as a reporter. But I had no choice. I had to be nice to them for a while to get access to them. I didn’t particularly approve of them, I didn’t like or dislike them. And I met his whole family and they were charming. So I was swept up in the scandal of Ivana wanting a decent settlement from Donald. And I became a featured player in the story, which I came to regret.”

“The divorce made Liz,” said the gossip columnist Cindy Adams, who landed rival exclusive interviews with Trump for The Post. “It catapulted her, because she had the original story. In those days she was a major force.”

Mary Elizabeth Smith was born in 1923 in Fort Worth and grew up enthralled by the radio broadcasts of Walter Winchell, aching for the glamour and the excitement of New York. She was not interested in Hollywood; New York was where the lustre was.

“I grew up in a hard-shell Baptist town. I was this goofy starstruck kid, so in love with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers that I couldn’t see straight. So I’d go down to the Tivoli Theatre for a dime on Saturdays and watch them singing and dancing all day. But I didn’t have the talent to pursue performing myself, so I decided to be a writer instead. I pretty much separated myself from my parents, who were lovely people but thought I was crazy. At some point, I read a book by Christopher Morley called Kitty Foyle, about a girl who falls in love with a mainline guy. She’s just an Irish nobody, and his family won’t let them marry. So she goes to New York instead and becomes a big deal running businesses. She was my role model when I was 16.”

You married for the first time when you were 21. Why did you marry so young?

“Well, everybody was doing it. All these brave, fabulous, decent guys were all going off to war. So the least you could do was marry them. And I lucked out. I married a guy I really cared about — a strong, silent type, 6 [foot] 4. But he wanted to be a rancher in Texas and I wanted to get out of there. Later, when I made some money, I bought him a truck and delivered it to him in Texas. He didn’t want to accept it. I said, “Yes you have to because my conscience hurts.” It was sad, but I was desperate to get to New York. By the time I got here, I was 25, ancient compared to my contemporaries.”

So Smith packed her bags and fled to New York in her 20s and began her steady conquest of the city, cultivating friendships with the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando and parlaying those intimacies into a lucrative lifelong career. At its height, her column was syndicated in more than 75 newspapers worldwide, including the New York Post, which lured Smith away for a princely sum from arch-rival Daily News. At one point, she was earning more than $1 million a year. And while the Post let her go in 2009, she’s still churning out her column from the same Murray Hill building she’s lived in since 1979.

Her arrival, in September 1949, was less than glamorous. She reached Pennsylvania Station after a three-day train ride, with $50 and no job prospects, and spent her first night in a hotel room on 21st Street with two friends. She knew how to hail a taxi because she had seen it in movies, she said. When she looked out the window her first morning, she asked, “Which way is town?”

She quickly found her way, landing an apartment with two roommates, taking turns sleeping on the couch. The place was small but it did not matter. The city was too exciting for her to stay home and read or sleep, knowing what was outside her window — stars, celebrities, the El Morocco club.

“I was just climbing and electrified all the time,” she said. “Burning up with ambition. So I don’t want to judge other people too harshly that I see on television. They’re just climbing also. But I like to think that I had some talent.”

Words that recur in her conversation: climbing, clawing, talent, important, powerful, Trump, Mrs. Astor. Also some that cannot be printed here.

Her friends in New York showed her how to make a meal of free crackers and ketchup at the automat. She knew the actor Zachary Scott from college — he played Joan Crawford’s love interest in “Mildred Pierce” — so she looked him up in the phone book, and he helped her get a job at Modern Screen magazine.

The phone book!

“That would be impossible today,” she said. “Any celebrity would flee from the publicity. They are trying to escape their fans. Once they’re really big, they choose to insulate themselves with money, and they don’t need publicity, they just get it by appearing, but they’re not exactly clawing their way to the top, like everybody in the theatre and the movies used to be. They’re just so big, they don’t care anymore.”

Smith recalls the beginning of her gossip column writing days in the 1950’s. “There were just wonderful, silly things happening,” she said. “And, you know, then society was slopping over into show business. It wasn’t just society, or what was left. It was also these big movie stars.”

Into this gap, of course — between the untouchable star and the curious public — rose the gossip columnist, and particularly Smith. Access made the stars more like mortals and made the gossip columnists more like stars. The price of admission, she discovered, was often uncritical reverence. Celebrities learned they could count on Smith.

She advised a virginal Elaine Stritch to have sex with Marlon Brando to keep him interested;

“I was living in the Village in a tiny apartment with all sorts of people coming in and out,” she recalls. “Marlon [Brando] was dating my friend Elaine Stritch at the time. One night, he called me at home and he said, ‘Liz, Elaine just keeps letting me kiss her but she won’t go any further.’ I said, ‘Put her on the phone.’ I said, ‘Elaine, you don’t understand about men. They aren’t satisfied with just kissing. So you have to stop being a prude or just end it.'”

Ultimately, Smith says the two lovebirds decided to call it quits because they were both students of Stella Adler at the time. Of course, Stritch and Brando went on to become legends in their own right.

She went shoplifting with Shelley Winters.

For one of her first jobs as a writer, Smith says she was assigned to follow Shelley Winters as she went Christmas shopping. As it turns out, the two-time Academy Award winner was a big fan of the five-finger discount: “Every store we stepped into, Shelley would take these expensive things and head for the door,” Smith reveals. “The shops were horrified, but they were afraid to ask her to pay.”

Her first encounter with longtime friend Bette Midler was not so amicable. Smith says that it was Bette Midler who convinced the city of New York to name a park after her on 114th St. but the beginning of her relationship with Bathhouse Bette was a little rockier.

“Bette Midler was pretty tough on me early on,” Smith notes. “I ran something about her dating some actor. And she called me up, furious, saying, ‘I don’t want to be in your f–king column!’ Which was an odd thing to hear from someone just starting a career in show business.”

She helped Rock Hudson thwart a blackmailer who threatened to out him; sheltered Ivana Trump from other gossip-hounds; travelled the world with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton; and during her tenure at The Post broke the story of Mr Murdoch’s divorce — from his point of view, of course. She mixed with Richard Nixon, Roy Cohn, Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Ann Richards, Hillary Clinton and Roger Ailes, among others.

“I had a fabulous education around the world, through people no one else could get,” she said. “What reporter wouldn’t have wanted to go?”

While Smith’s career covering celebrities has led her to form friendships with legendary celebs such as Elizabeth Taylor, she revealed that her longstanding friendship with Barbara Walters has faltered in recent years.

“Well, it turns out Barbara Walters can do without me, though I still consider her a friend,” Smith said. “She has done so much for me through the years. But when I lost my column and my power, she kind of lost interest in me,” she added. “When we run into each other now, she loves me; she’s always saying, ‘Let’s get together,’ blah, blah, blah.

“But I rarely hear from her now. That’s OK.”

Smith graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in journalism in 1949, where she wrote for The Daily Texan and The Texas Ranger, then moved to New York where she worked as a typist, a proof-reader and a reporter before she broke into the media world as a news producer for Mike Wallace at CBS Radio. She spent five years as a news producer for NBC-TV. She also worked for Allen Funt on Candid Camera.

In the late 1950s, Smith worked as a ghost-writer for the popular “Cholly Knickerbocker” gossip column that appeared in the Hearst newspapers. After leaving that column in the early 1960s she went to work for Helen Gurley Brown as the entertainment editor for the American version of Cosmopolitan magazine, later working simultaneously as Sports Illustrated entertainment editor as well.

On February 16, 1976, Smith began a self-titled gossip column for the New York Daily News. During a 1979 newspaper strike, her Daily News editors asked her to appear daily on WNBC-TV’s Live at Five, and she stayed with the program for eleven years. Her exposure on television made Smith a popular figure on the Manhattan social scene and provided fodder for her column, which had, by then, been syndicated to nearly seventy newspapers. She won an Emmy for her reporting on Live at Five for WNBC in 1985.

Smith was hired by Fox Broadcasting Company heads Barry Diller and Rupert Murdoch to develop a talk show, with Roger Ailes as her producer.

Smith was once reportedly the highest-paid print journalist in the United States. In 1991, shortly after her exclusive interviews with Ivana Trump at the time of her divorce from real-estate tycoon Donald Trump, Smith moved to Newsday, where she stayed until 1995. Smith then signed on to the Murdoch-owned New York Post. She worked for Fox News for seven years and is now on Fox & Friends. She is the only columnist to ever have her column printed in three major New York City papers at the same time.

In April 2005, Smith left Newsday, over a contract dispute. The official discontinuation of her column came after several months of dispute among Smith, her lawyer David Blasband, and Newsday management. The matter was settled out of court and Smith continued at the New York Post and the Staten Island Advance, where her column still appeared.

On February 24, 2009, the Post announced that the paper would stop running Smith’s column effective February 26, 2009, as a cost-cutting measure

Smith had a daily column in New York for 33 years. So when she was fired by the New York Post that was the first time there hadn’t been a Liz Smith column in a New York newspaper. When Smith was 86 years old Rupert Murdoch let her go from the New York Post.

Were you surprised by that?

“I was more shocked than anyone. I thought I was indispensable. Looking back, I just wasn’t what the powers that be wanted. And I don’t think it had anything to do with Murdoch himself. He liked me well enough and I had been nice to his family when they were virtually unknown here. I went to see him after they fired me and I asked for my job back. He was very sweet and complimentary and finally, he said, “Well, you know, it’s an editorial thing, Liz. I can’t interfere with the Post’s editors.” I burst out laughing. I said, “Of course you can!” And then he started laughing, too. But then he said he was sorry and kissed me on the cheek, and that was that. But the whole thing hurt my feelings and my stature as a columnist. I’ve had to struggle to make an adequate living since then.”

“He didn’t owe me loyalty. You’ve got to remember I had worked for the Daily News for 15 years. I was the enemy at the Post, so I was never completely accepted. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that you can’t depend on anything. The world can change in a minute.”

“When I was 80 years old, I said to my readers, ‘Don’t spend money on a birthday card for me. Send whatever you would spend to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York, because New York was in bad trouble then, as it was soon after 9/11,” Smith recalled. “I got $260,000 from just saying that. I was talking to these guys at Swifty’s, and they wanted to try to revive the Fête de Famille, which was a big society thing for AIDS. So we just started working with the Mayor’s Office, and his name is so magic.” Held inside a block-long tent on 73rd Street, the cocktail party was like an elaborate carnival, complete with jugglers, origami, and classic fairground games. There was an innocent sweetness to the setup, which served as a Mayor’s Fund’s fund-raiser for the Brooklyn’s Family Justice, a program that helps victims of domestic violence.

Since breaking her hip a few years ago, Smith has used a walker to get around. These days she rarely leaves the apartment, except for the occasional Broadway opening. Even dressing up to go to the restaurant on the ground floor is often too much trouble, she said.

She has her wits, though words sometimes elude her or come out sideways. She even has a column of sorts, which she writes with her longtime collaborator, Denis Ferrara, for a website called New York Social Diary.

She still has stories to tell, she said, even if she is no longer sure that anyone is reading them. “It’s just the diminution of your name,” she said. “It’s a natural thing to happen. So I began to be forgotten, like the seven newspapers I worked for are forgotten.”

“And I could give up and commit suicide or just let events take their place,” she added. But she thought she had one last contribution to make — a reminder, perhaps, of what gossip once was, and a chance to discover who Liz Smith was now. “I don’t particularly want any reward,” she said. “I know I’m not going to get it. But I might get another day of searching.”

