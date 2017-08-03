Photo of the Day

Michael Rockefeller Disappearance

The 23-year-old son of New York’s Governor Nelson Rockefeller and heir to a vast family fortune went missing in Dutch New Guinea while filming a documentary.

At the time, officials declared Michael Rockefeller had been lost at sea after the boat on which he was travelling capsized.

What happened to the eager young Michael Rockefeller, who vanished while collecting indigenous art among the Asmat tribe of what was then Netherlands New Guinea? Though his father, New York State governor and future Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, had the means and clout to launch a formidable search, no trace of the 23-year-old recent Harvard grad was ever found.

It has been suggested that Michael, long rumoured to have met his demise at the hands of locals (gifted wood carvers who were also documented to be cannibals and headhunters), may have unknowingly upset a delicate peace between warring villages in the region, and been targeted simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. If that were true, would it make Michael’s disappearance more tragic cultural misunderstanding than a crime?

Nov. 19, 1961: Two young men drift on an overturned catamaran along the coast of southwest New Guinea. Twenty-four hours have passed since their motor died.

One of the men, Michael Rockefeller, 23, the son of New York Gov. and future Vice President Nelson Rockefeller and scion to one of the richest families in America, decides to swim 10 miles to shore.This is the last time Michael Rockefeller is seen alive. The official cause of death would later be listed as drowning. The prevailing theory was that he was consumed by sharks.

They got one thing right: Michael was eaten. But it wasn’t by sharks.

Those who live comfortable lives in our cities of soaring concrete, steel, and glass, tend to have the sense that we are somehow insulated from the rugged, wild world that lies beyond our civilization. We tend to believe that our technology, money, and sophistication somehow shield us from what lies hidden in the remote jungles of our world. Most of the time, this is no doubt true. However, once we leave our safe blanket of civilization and journey out into these lost, wild lands, we become detached from this safety line.

Out in these remote places, the playing field is levelled, and we revert to a state where we are no longer sitting high and mighty in our civilized society. The rules change. In these places, we are no longer the hunters, but the hunted, bound by the rules of the wild and the ways of the primitive peoples who populate it. Our arrogance and technology will not protect us here. One man who may have wanted to keep this in mind was a wealthy playboy and member of one of the most influential families in America, who journeyed to the dark, unexplored land of what is now Papua New Guinea, never to be seen again, sparking one of the most baffling and enduring mysteries of the 20thcentury.

Born in 1938, Michael Clark Rockefeller was the son of New York governor and later Vice President Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller, and was a fourth generation member of the Rockefeller family, one of the richest, most powerful, and influential families in America at the time. Michael had long had a passionate interest in art, especially in primitive and tribal art, and in 1957 helped establish the first ever museum solely dedicated to such art, the Museum of Primitive Art, in Manhattan. Rockefeller was also an adventurer at heart and yearned to travel to faraway lands and meet exotic tribes. It was this profound interest in art and his desire to experience another world that would eventually bring Michael Rockefeller across the world to the remote and little understood, mysterious land of what was then Dutch New Guinea.

After graduating from Harvard University in 1961, the then 23-year-old Rockefeller decided to pursue his dreams of exotic adventure, and he embarked on an expedition for the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology, with the aim of studying the Dani tribe of western Dutch New Guinea, as well as to immerse himself in the culture of these primitive people. Rockefeller said of the reasons behind his ambitious plans of far-flung travel and adventure:

It’s the desire to do something adventurous at a time when frontiers, in the real sense of the word, are disappearing.

To be sure, Rockefeller went on this journey with a headstrong attitude and a sense of entitlement. After all, he was a member of one of the richest families in the world, so he had a definite sense of invulnerability; that his family could bail him out of any trouble he should encounter. This sense of entitlement no doubt produced an illusion of safety even in the face of what was certainly a dangerous endeavour. Despite the inherent perils of the expedition, Rockefeller had a keen interest in these little understood, primitive people, and threw himself into the experience. During the Peabody expedition, he would help record the documentary Dead Birds, which was a chronicle of life among the Dani tribe.

Dutch District officers complained to the government that the American scientists spurred the Dani on to start a tribal war so that they could film the event. The Hague sent a parliamentary commission to investigate this claim. In a report about the situation, the commission described the actions of the expedition as being ‘unwise’ and it made the following statement in its official report to the government: ‘The Dutch Authorities are well aware of the expedition leader being extremely keen on filming tribal warfare. In the first two months of the expedition, there were at least seven deaths and a dozen or more were wounded in the area around of Kurulu the village’. The expedition ended in September 1961 and a sun-tanned Michael paid a quick visit home. There he discovered a well-kept secret: After 31 years of marriage, his parents filed for a divorce.

After Rockefeller briefly returned to the States the irresistible lure of adventure drew him back to New Guinea, this time to study the Asmat tribe of the southwest coast of New Guinea. On this excursion, he wished to once again live among the people and also collect various pieces of tribal artwork and artefacts for exhibition at his museum back in New York. This expedition would prove to be much different and indeed more dangerous than the previous expedition to study the Dani had been.

Shortly after, Michael returned to New Guinea for a three-month expedition along the south coast. He intended to collect shields, painted and preserved human heads, and bisj-poles (ancestor sculptures) 20 foot high for the Museum of Primitive Art in Manhattan, New York. This museum was set up by his father Nelson. District officer and anthropologist René Wassing (34) who was working in New Guinea was added to the expedition by the Dutch authorities because he was familiar with local languages. Michael took enormous quantities of objects along so he could barter: tobacco, clothing, knives and machetes of high quality. In 1961, money was of no value in the Asmat region. Michael’s efforts were not popular among Dutch officials. One of them reported: ‘Rockefeller’s presence is leading to a huge increase in local trade, especially the demand for beautifully painted preserved heads has gone up. As a few weeks ago, one of the District Officers was approached to give permission for a night of head-hunting. “Please Sir, just one night!”. Michael is said to offer ten machetes per preserved head. We have had to refuse this request as it creates a demand which cannot be met without bloodshed’.

Rockefeller and Wassing travelled along the south coast from one village to the next. The men traded shells and hatchets and collected more than 50 indigenous pieces of art. In some of the villages, they were guests at the mission station where Michael showed his catamaran to the resident priests. It was made of two native canoes attached with planks and powered by an 18-HP outboard motor. Again and again, the missionaries warn him that his 40-foot catamaran was unsafe as the changing tide in the Flamingo Bay could cause 20 meter high waves further along the coast. They informed Michael that at this location water from one of the local rivers collides with the turbulent waters of the Afura sea.

Rockefeller was essentially on his own this time and embarked on his adventure accompanied only by the anthropologist René Wassing. Their destination, the Asmat tribe, was also markedly different than the Dani tribe he had studied previously. Whereas the Dani tribe were a mostly peaceful, agricultural people, the Asmat were a tribe of fierce warriors who sported battle scars and practised cannibalism.

This tribe also had a deeply ingrained culture of reciprocal murder and barbarism. In the Asmat culture, there was a profound sense of balance, and they believed very strongly that one death had to be balanced out by another. In order to fulfill this spiritual obligation to avenge one death with another, they were known to set out on headhunting raids, in which Asmat tribesmen hell-bent on revenge for the death of one of their own would descend onto the offending tribe and proceed to mercilessly slaughter every living thing they could find, including women and children. In the aftermath of the carnage, the blood of their victims would be rubbed on special 20-foot long bisj poles and their flesh consumed in the Asmat belief that they could absorb their admirable qualities and gain supernatural powers in this way.

It was certainly a grim and brutal way of life full of a savage never ending cycle of reciprocal violence and constant tribal warfare, yet this potential danger was precisely part of the allure that drew Rockefeller there in the first place. The potential danger and this violent, perilous way of life were exhilarating to him. He wanted to experience life living among a tribe of real-life headhunters, and no doubt he was probably still buzzing with the false sense of security that his family name endowed him with. Rather than being afraid for his life, Rockefeller approached the whole affair with zeal and a sense of excitement, perhaps a healthy dose of complacency, and viewed the Asmat people as a curious enigma that he wished to study and understand. He once wrote during his journey:

I am having a thoroughly exhausting but most exciting time here…The Asmat is like a huge puzzle with the variations in ceremony and art style forming the pieces. My trips are enabling me to comprehend (if only in a superficial, rudimentary manner) the nature of this puzzle…

Rockefeller would go on to take hundreds of photographs of his life with the Asmat people and collect numerous artefacts, including four of the bisj poles onto which the blood of slain enemies was smeared, many of which are still on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to this day. Throughout this whole time, Rockefeller probably never really felt like he was in in danger, partly due to his arrogant belief that money could get him out of anything, and partly because he felt safe in the knowledge that the Asmat only practised cannibalism out of ritualistic revenge rather than any need for sustenance. Unfortunately, no amount of money could save him from what happened next.

On November 17, 1961, Rockefeller was out on a shoddy, makeshift catamaran accompanied by Wassing and two local guides on a trip to collect some Asmat woodcarvings. They were traversing the mouth of a turbulent river that faced the Arafura Sea on the southwest coast of New Guinea when large waves flooded the engine and caused it to sputter out. Unable to restart the stalled engine, they drifted until the boat was overturned by more waves. The two guides told them to stay put as they swam to go get help. Over the next 24 hours, the remaining men clung to the flipped boat as it drifted out into the Arafura Sea until it was around 12 miles from shore and getting farther. With no help in sight, Rockefeller courageously strapped on a couple of gasoline tanks to his waist and told Wassing “I think I can make it,” before proceeding to jump into the water and start swimming towards shore, while the anthropologist stayed with the boat. Rockefeller has never been seen again.

The next day, the help that the local guides had promised arrived to save Wassing, but Rockefeller was nowhere to be found. The disappearance of such a rich, influential figure in this mysterious, forbidding land was an immediate media sensation and was splashed across newspapers nationwide.

Once news of Michael’s disappearance hit the outside world, the Dutch deployed armies of ships, crews and aeroplanes to search for the young man with such an important name.

The Rockefeller family boarded a series of flights to New Guinea, spending over a week helping with the search mission. Even President John F. Kennedy sent condolences and offers of support. But “all the tools of the rich and privileged had been useless” in Asmat. By the ninth day, Michael’s family flew home. After a month, the Dutch had called off the search, ruling his death a drowning.

At the same time, Dutch Catholic priest Hubertus von Peij, who had spent years living among the Asmats, travelled to the village of Omadesep in New Guinea. Out of the few white men who had spent time in Asmat, von Peij knew it best.

Hoffman tracked down von Peij for this story. The man is still alive, living in the Netherlands. He had never before spoken publicly.

A month after Michael’s disappearance, the priest was approached by four Omadesep men, who had witnessed the ceremony. They wanted to confess.

“Was he wearing glasses?” von Peij asked. “What kind of clothing was he wearing?”

Their answer was sobering. “The white man was wearing shorts, but shorts they’d never seen before . . . Underpants.”

“Where is his head?”

“It hangs in the house of Fin. And it looks so small, like the head of a child,” they said.

With their confession, the priest wrote to his superior, who was so convinced by the evidence that he wrote a long report to the controller in all caps:

“IT IS CERTAIN THAT MICHAEL ROCKEFELLER WAS MURDERED AND EATEN BY OTSJANEP.”

The governor of Dutch New Guinea sent a “secret” cable to the minister of the interior. This document was recovered, though it was marked “Destroy.”

It was a bad time politically for this type of news. The Dutch were fighting the UN for their half of New Guinea, which was in the process of being given to Indonesia.

It was a classic coverup.

“I wrote my bishop and he forbade me to talk, to tell the story,” said von Peij. “The government felt ashamed.”

It is believed that the Rockefellers never knew about this information — beyond an AP wire story that recounted the news, leaked by a gossipy priest, that Rockefeller was killed and eaten by the Asmats.

After the Dutch government denial, the newspaper rescinded its version, saying there was no truth to it.

Rumors have persisted to this day. And they have ranged from the strange to the absurd and have become the subject of plays, articles and books.

As for the Rockefellers, they have not accepted any other version of events than that Michael drowned. No Rockefeller has ever been back to Asmat.

After the Dutch government officially concluded that Rockefeller had died of drowning, even though they had found no evidence to make that assumption, and another, more ominous rumour began to brew; that he had made it to shore safely but had been killed and eaten by cannibals, specifically from an Asmat village by the name of Otsjanep, which was near where the two men had been and well known for practicing cannibalism. This rumour was stoked by further claims from Dutch Catholic missionaries in the vicinity of the disappearance, who detailed the cannibalism of a white man in Otsjanep in a 1962 Associated Press article. This morbid thought naturally unsettled the Rockefeller family, but the Dutch government was quick to claim that cannibalism was an outdated practice that no longer occurred in Dutch New Guinea, even though it most certainly did. It is perhaps not surprising, as the Dutch were in the midst of trying to ready New Guinea for independence, and did not want the negative publicity that Cannibal head-hunting tribes roving about the jungles would invariably produce. Some people believed that Rockefeller had not been killed by cannibals, but had rather been kept prisoner by them or even abandoned civilization to live amongst them. What was the truth? No one had the slightest idea. Rockefeller was officially declared dead in 1964.

And so began a mystery that would span the subsequent decades to become one of the world’s most baffling disappearances. The case of the missing Rockefeller would provoke much speculation as well as its fair share of conspiracy theories, and numerous investigations have tried to shed light on the case and gain some idea of what became of him.

While the fate of the 23-year-old Harvard graduate remains unknown, the broad outlines of his final days are undisputed. The heir was on an expedition to collect woodcarvings by the Asmat people when his jury-rigged catamaran overturned. His two local guides swam to shore while Rockefeller and Dutch anthropologist Rene Wassing stayed with the boat as it drifted out into the Arafura Sea. The next day, perhaps 10 miles offshore, but likely closer, Rockefeller decided to swim for it. His famous last words to Wassing, who stayed with the boat and was rescued by a search party the next day: “I think I can make it.”

The question of whether he made it to shore remains unanswered. Into the void swept a number of fanciful theories—he had orchestrated his own disappearance, or he was being held in a remote village as a captive god—but the debate has consolidated around two possibilities: He was lost at sea, or he made it to shore where he was killed and possibly eaten by a group of natives in an act of revenge for the 1958 killing of several villagers by a Dutch colonial patrol.

Unlikely as it may seem, it is the killed-and-eaten theory that has convinced many. It’s the conclusion author Carl Hoffman came to after a far more thorough investigation detailed in his 2014 book Savage Harvest. It’s also the conclusion reached by Milt Machlin, the editor of men’s magazine Argosy, who, in 1969, embarked on one of the first and, as it turned out, most quixotic investigations into Michael’s disappearance.

Machlin’s journey began, in his telling, with a visit from a shady (and possibly, some would argue, fictive) Australian named Donahue. “Suppose I told you that I saw Michael Rockefeller alive only 10 weeks ago?” the man allegedly asked before launching into a tale of having seen Rockefeller in the Trobriand Islands, hundreds of miles from where he had disappeared. Machlin bit and embarked on a wild goose chase. Though he never made it to the Asmat himself, Machlin managed to track down and interview missionaries who were there at the time of Rockefeller’s disappearance, eventually releasing a book chronicling his quest, The Search for Michael Rockefeller, in 1974.

Speculation on cannibalism was cranked up a notch in Paul Toohey’s book Rocky Goes West, in which the author claims that Rockefeller’s mother had hired a private investigator to make the journey to Papua New Guinea in order to try and uncover clues on her son’s disappearance. According to Toohey, the investigator made contact with the Asmat and traded his boat engine for three human skulls, which the tribe said were the skulls of the only white men they had ever killed. Convinced that one of the skulls must be that of Michael Rockefeller, the private investigator allegedly brought all three of them back to New York. The veracity of this story has been the subject of some debate, but the History Channel show Vanishings claimed to have uncovered evidence that Rockefeller’s mother had indeed handed over a $250,000 reward to the investigator, which had been offered for any definitive evidence as to Michael Rockefeller’s ultimate fate. What that evidence was has truly remained a mystery.

Perhaps the most in-depth and extensive investigations into the matter of Rockefeller’s disappearance was that of author Carl Hoffman, who spent two and a half years retracing Rockefeller’s journey through the dark wilderness of New Guinea, speaking with Asmat tribesmen and Dutch missionaries, and conducting grueling archival research, which he chronicled in his book Savage Harvest: A Tale of Cannibals, Colonialism, and Michael Rockefeller’s Tragic Quest for Primitive Art. Hoffman uncovered a wide variety of never before seen documents and evidence that seemed to very strongly point to Rockefeller’s death at the hands of the cannibal Asmat people.

During his extensive investigation, Hoffman would piece together a grim picture of Rockefeller’s final hours. Hoffman was able to learn of how not long before Rockefeller’s expedition and subsequent disappearance, a Dutch official named Max Lapré had set out to squash a bloody, all-out cannibal war between two Asmat villages that had spun out of control. A patrol was sent out to investigate and when they arrived at the village of Otsjanep, they were met with Asmat warrior headhunters armed with arrows and spears, who then began a ritual and dance preparing for imminent battle. The panicked Dutch patrol had opened fire upon the warriors and killed five of them before retreating.

Considering the tit-for-tat Asmat culture of ritual revenge killings in response to a killing of their own, Hoffman maintains that the Dutch had left the warriors howling for the blood of a white man in order to fulfil their spiritual duty of vengeance. It just so happened that this incident had occurred not long before Rockefeller was in the exact vicinity of Otsjanep, which is claimed to have been one of the most notorious and violent of Asmat villages. It was absolutely not a common thing for the Asmat to see foreigners in their realm, so if Rockefeller had actually made it to shore, he would have stumbled into the midst of a blood crazed village of cannibals seething with a desire to kill a white man in retribution for the killing of their own at the hands of the Dutch patrol. In fact, apparently, a group of Asmat from Otsjanep were said to have been on a trading run in the area at precisely that time that Rockefeller’s boat had capsized, and thus would have been right there if he had made it to shore. Seeing a white man after the bloodshed and death they had been dealt by the Dutch patrol would have likely sent them into a bloodthirsty frenzy. It would not have been personal, but merely fulfilling the tribal obligation for a reciprocal killing. Rockefeller wouldn’t have stood a chance.

Carl Hoffman, the author of Savage Harvest, retraced Rockefeller’s steps in what is now the Indonesian province of Papua in search of previously undiscovered clues.

The Dutch priest Jan Smit, who became a missionary in New Guinea after his ordination in 1959, and who actually knew Michael, claimed that he saw a warrior walk around in Michael’s boxers. According to Smit, who was later shot dead by an Indonesian officer, the murder was committed by Papuan warriors from Otsjanep. He had heard stories that one of the warriors shot the American with an arrow while he was still in the water. Based on what he had heard of these stories, Father Smit gave the following account of the murder.

”Other warriors dragged the wounded American out of the water, after which they finished him off. They scalped him alive, cooked and ate some other body parts and then buried the remainder. This scenario is mainly based on statements made by the leader of the Otsjanep warriors, known as Ajik of Ajim. Sometime after the search for Rockefeller, Ajik started spreading the story that he had killed ‘an important witch doctor’, a white man, that he headhunted him and that he had taken on his magical powers. At the same time, two other warriors told a similar tale. They also claimed to be responsible for his murder, as a result of which they now owned Rockefeller’s ‘magic’. As proof of this, Fin one of the two warriors showed Rockefeller’s glasses to his audience”. However, what actually did happen remains a mystery which will probably never be solved. On his return to the Netherlands, René Wassing became the curator of the Museum voor Volkenkunde (Etnnographic Museum) in Rotterdam, now known as the Wereld (World)Museum. Wassing managed the collection and continued to buy interesting artefacts on his trips abroad. Born in Palembang on Sumatra, the now elderly Wassing still considers himself to be a child of the tropics.

Papua New Guinea is clearly a place where ancient beliefs in dark magic, sorcery, and witchcraft still permeate society in some of the island’s more remote corners. The practice of ritual killings and cannibalism, while typically looked upon with disgust by modern society, still remain entrenched here as a deeply ingrained way of life. It is not too hard to believe that cannibalism was indeed being practised with great frequency during the time when Michael Rockefeller was conducting his exploration of this enigmatic land in 1961, despite the Dutch government’s firm insistence at the time that it was a relic of the past. If he had made it to shore on that fateful day, isn’t there the chance that he was indeed murdered by headhunters? Isn’t it possible that the Dutch would then launch a cover-up to gloss over the fact that a highly influential member of American society had met his fate at the hands of primitive, spear wielding cannibal warriors in the jungle?

The dark far flung wildernesses of the world call to us. We want to penetrate their secrets and shed light on the ways of their secluded people, who seem to live in another time. There seems to be a strong urge within humankind to delve into these lost worlds and understand both the wonders and horrors of what may lurk there, to probe at the edges of our understanding of the natural world and glimpse these isolated societies that remain inscrutably alien to us. However, what we must understand is that our modern world cannot protect us out there. Out there, we are subject to the laws of nature and the laws of whatever lost tribe we find ourselves amongst. Out there, we are at the mercy of the unknown. No matter what really happened to Michael Rockefeller, in the end, he most certainly finally came to an understanding of this cold truth.