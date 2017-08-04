Photo of the Day

Keddie Murders

The Keddie cabin murders of three family members and a teenage friend shook the small Sierra Nevada mountain communities of Keddie and Quincy in northern California, beginning a mystery that lingers more than three decades later.

On the morning of April 12, 1981, Sheila Sharp walked into her family’s cabin in Keddie, California, to find her mother, brother, and a family friend murdered on the living room floor. Her sister’s remains were found three years later.

The brutal mass murder took place in a seemingly bucolic cabin community in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California. Its details are so haunting there’s a highly thorough website dedicated to every aspect of the case. The victims (a 36-year-old mother, her 15-year-old son, and his 17-year-old friend) were beaten with a claw hammer. Three young boys, two of them Sharp’s sons, were discovered unharmed in a small back bedroom of the cabin. They apparently slept through the massacre in the room several feet away. In the cabin next door, unharmed: the woman’s older daughter. Tina Sharp, Sharp’s 12-year-old daughter, was missing. Her skeletal remains were found scattered in a remote area of the Plumas National Forest exactly three years after the Keddie murders.

Tina’s Remains Weren’t Found Until Three Years After the Murder. John (15) spent the afternoon of April 11 in Quincy with his friend Dana (17). According to The Lineup, the pair was last seen walking along Route 70, and it’s unclear if they returned to cabin 28 in the middle of the murder or if they had been downstairs, in John’s basement room, when they heard the commotion upstairs. Some believe that Johnny and Dana hitchhiked home and led the killers to the cabin.

That night, Sue (36), John, and Dana were bound with tape and electrical wire and murdered in cabin 28. Sheila was returning from a sleepover the following morning when she found them. Tina, Sheila’s sister, was 12 at the time, and was nowhere to be found. Three years after the attacks, Tina’s skull was found in woods about 50 miles away.

The slayings are chilling enough. Yet the case is made all the more unsettling by the fact that it remains unsolved, leading some to suspect a police cover-up.

Glenna Sharp—who went by the name Sue—had been renting Cabin 28 in the tiny community of Keddie, California since November of 1980. She lived there with her five children. On the night of the murders, Sue was at home while her two youngest sons and one of their friends played in an adjacent room. Tina, Sue’s youngest daughter, returned home around 10 o’clock, after an evening of watching television with the neighbors in Cabin 27.

Sue’s oldest son John had spent the day in the town of Quincy with his friend Dana Wingate. The pair was last seen walking along State Route 70. They returned home to Cabin 28 later that night, presumably retiring to John’s basement bedroom. Whether they entered the home with the murder in-progress or became aware of intruders after hearing a disturbance upstairs is unknown. In either case, John and Dana would not survive the night.

The following morning, Sue’s oldest daughter Sheila came home after a night spent with friends. Upon entering, she discovered three bodies on the living room floor of Cabin 28.

The bodies belonged to Sue, John, and Dana. A search of the premises revealed the trio of younger boys still in their room, alive and unharmed. With the help of neighbors, Sheila removed the three children. The fourth victim, 12-year-old daughter Tina, was nowhere to be found.

Sue Sharp, John, and Dana met a decidedly violent end. Their bodies were bound with medical tape and appliance wire; they had been stabbed, bludgeoned, and strangled to death. Examinations revealed that the victims suffered blows from at least two different hammers of varying sizes, and Sue and John had been stabbed repeatedly. Sue had also been bludgeoned with a Daisy Powerline 880 rifle, while Dana Wingate was strangled to death by hand.

Various weapons were found at the scene, including a table knife, a butcher knife, and a bloody hammer. Other weapons—including the Daisy rifle—were not recovered. Some evidence, such as a second bloody knife, turned up in a trash bin behind the Keddie general store.

Several suspects were named in the case. Among them was Marty Smartt, a neighbour of the Sharp family and close friend of the local sheriff, and “Bo” Boubede, a supposed hitman for the Chicago and Las Vegas mobs. Many of the suspects were said to have been former romantic partners or spurned paramours of Sue Sharp. Despite considerable evidence and police questioning, no arrests were made.

In April of 1984, three years after the slayings occurred, part of a skull was found 29 miles away near Camp Eighteen in neighboring Butte County. The discovery prompted a thorough examination of the area, revealing a jawbone and several other bones. The fragments were eventually determined to belong to young Tina.

The discovery of Tina’s remains compounded a case already steeped in mystery. Why was the body of Tina Sharp found so far away from Cabin 28? How could a murder with so much physical evidence remain unsolved? The abundance of loose threads, in conjunction with what appeared to be a substandard investigation, have prompted some to suspect a police cover-up.

In 2004, Cabin 28 was demolished along with several other condemned buildings on the grounds. While theorists postulate possible mob connections and police complicity in the killings, the complete facts in the case may never be known.

In November 2016, the true crime show “People Magazine Investigates” released an episode dedicated to re-examining the Keddie murders. Several new pieces of evidence and information came to light, which may, in time, finally help crack this cold case. First, though the primary suspects in the slayings, Marty Smarrt and Bo Boubede, are now deceased, new details continue to emerge that suggest their culpability. Apparently, Smartt was angry that Sue Sharp had been interfering in his marriage. After the murders, he wrote a letter to his wife Marilyn, which was only discovered after the case was reopened in 2013:

“I’ve paid the price of your love & now that I’ve bought it with four peoples lives, you tell me we are through … Great! What else do you want?”

Though Marilyn claims she never received the letter and was only made aware of it by the authorities, she confirmed Smartt’s handwriting. Even more potentially incriminating is a therapist in Reno, Nevada, to whom Smartt allegedly confessed to the killing. Strangely, this confession was never used by investigators in trying to bring charges against Smartt.

After decades of dormancy, Sheriff Greg Hagwood said he believes an analysis of evidence collected all those years ago, combined with the fresh details, will lead to the identification of a suspect – or suspects.

“We’re convinced there is an individual out there somewhere who knows who did this, and how and why,” Hagwood said.

In 1981 Quincy was like many small towns, the kind of place where people didn’t lock their doors, families felt safe. All that suddenly changed. “People were locking their doors that never had,” remembers Plumas County Sheriff’s Special Investigator Mike Gamberg .”They weren’t allowing their children, in essence, to be out at night.” Until two weeks before, Mike Gamberg had been an officer with the Plumas County Sheriff’s office. He had been dismissed in an unrelated dispute with the man who was then sheriff.

Gamberg knew the Sharp family. It was a case he would like to have worked, but even after he was reinstated, he wasn’t permitted anywhere near.

“They never told me why,” said Gamberg. Two men, Martin Smartt and John Boubede, who both had criminal records and lived next door to the Sharps in Cabin 26, were considered suspects at the time, but the investigation stalled. And apparently, there was little trust in those days between area residents and their sheriff’s office.

In any case, no arrests were ever made and, sooner perhaps than it should have, the case became simply a bad, frightening memory. For most of the 36 years since the case was never worked, but that has changed along with a good deal else.

Greg Hagwood was a 15-year-old freshman at Quincy High when the murders happened. The grisly case has disturbed him for decades, he said. At the time, he was a 15-year-old student at Quincy High School, where his classmates included John Sharp and Dana Wingate. The three boys had spent the previous summer working together at the Plumas County fairground. Thirty-six years later he is sheriff in Plumas County and in a position to order the case reopened.

He hired Gamberg, who was a deputy in 1981. Then-Sheriff Doug Thomas fired Gamberg two weeks before the Keddie murders. Gamberg said he was later reinstated but forbidden to work on the case.

Three months after the Keddie murders, Thomas resigned to take a job with the Department of Justice in Sacramento. As a special investigator, Gamberg took over a small room in the sheriff’s offices and began sifting through the evidence, which includes 12 or more boxes and “a freezer full of stuff,” all stored in various places around Quincy. He also obtained access to evidence collected in Butte County, where Tina Sharp’s decomposed body was found.

Gamberg confronted what he called “a very poor investigation. … It’s not what was done. It’s what wasn’t done,” he said.

Using DNA, high-tech voice analysis, Internet chat groups and other tools not available in 1981, he began piecing together a case that is focused on determining who committed the murders, who assisted and why. Among the documents Gamberg found are several apparent confessions by Martin Ray Smartt.

“For me personally and professionally it’s been a dark cloud hanging over your shoulder,” says Hagwood, adding there’s no expiration date on justice. In August 2013 he asked Gamberg, who had retired, to return to investigate the case he’d been kept from decades earlier.

“I jumped at the chance,” said Gamberg. “The case was really fragmented. I basically had to rebuild the case.” It was, in fact, a mess, littered with missed opportunities, evidence lost or ignored.

“If the right things had been done. This thing would have been solved within weeks of the homicide.” Sheriff Hagwood admits he used to be defensive when he heard criticism of the job his predecessors had done. No more. Gamberg has new forensic tools to work with, the backing of his boss and something that didn’t exist in 1981–social media.

Internet sites — in particular one called keddie28.com — kept interest in the case alive, and slowly, as it became evident Gamberg and Sheriff Hagwood were serious about solving the case, information, perhaps held back all those years by distrust, fear or reluctance, began coming in.

“I’m telling you the internet went nuts,” says Gamberg. “My phone was ringing off the hook.”

It was through that link that Gamberg learned the sheriff’s office had always had all those years an audio recording of an anonymous call from someone involved identifying the remains found in Butte County as those of Tina Sharp. It took 10 days of searching through boxes to find it. It had never been listened to.

“It was never even opened. I opened the audio tape myself.”

The call dates back to 1984, in the weeks after skull fragments were first discovered in Butte County. The anonymous caller identified the remains as belonging to Tina Sharp, then hung up. Chillingly, records indicate that this caller knew the remains belonged to Tina before investigators confirmed the fact with dental records.

Mike Gamberg is baffled by these inconsistencies. “It’s not what was done,” in reference to the many flaws of the original investigation. “It’s what wasn’t done.”

Barely two weeks later another tip to the website led to the discovery of a hammer near the crime scene and another important piece of new evidence. The hammer was discovered by a man with a metal detector, in a pond near the cabins in a location that suggests it was discarded and not meant to be found. It matches the description of a hammer suspect Martin Smartt says he lost shortly before the murders. Gamberg believes it’s one of the murder weapons.

The hammer and the audio tape are slated to be analysed.

Gamberg is hopeful that the hammer will give the answers desperately needed to solve the case. “You see the rust on that hammer? It’s my hope that when that gets chipped away it has a suspect’s name under it,” Gamberg said.“That would be too good to be true.” The California Department of Justice is currently analysing the hammer.

This so-called cold case is suddenly getting very warm. Smartt and Bobede are dead, but Gamberg and Sheriff Hagwood say there are still persons of interest alive who either took part in the murders or helped afterwards. The statute of limitations may have passed on some crimes, but not others and there’s no limit on homicide.

Both men can now see the possibility of bringing closure to this case many years later.

“I’ve got a good shot,” says Gamberg. “It’s better than good. I’m hoping with the notoriety of the case to let them know we’re coming.”

“It’s our mission to find you and make sure you’re held accountable for what you did,” adds Sheriff Hagwood, speaking directly to anyone involved who may be reading or watching. And what will that day be like?

“I think it’s almost like vindication if that makes any sense,” says Gamberg, his voice showing the emotion of someone invested in his work.

Though the original inquiry into the Keddie murders was—suspiciously—shoddy, there is new hope that the authorities of today may be able to grant the Sharps justice once and for all.