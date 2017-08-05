Photo of the Day

John Bodkin Adams

The doctor who made over a hundred elderly patients include him in their wills

Dr. John Bodkin Adams was a British doctor who, between 1946 and 1956, may have been responsible for the death of over one hundred and sixty of his patients. Dr. Adams was a general practitioner who was especially friendly towards his elderly female patients. He would dote on them to the point where they seemingly decided to rewrite their wills. In fact, one hundred and thirty-two of these patients added Dr Adams to their wills just before they passed away.

The case of Dr Adams is a contentious one due to the fact that the general practitioner was never actually found guilty of murder or professional negligence. However, years after his own death, conflicting views remain about whether Bodkin Adams was guilty of murder or euthanasia. To some, he is regarded as a forerunner of the medical mass murderer Dr Harold Shipman, while others believe that he simply carried out mercy killings at a time when painkillers were the only way to alleviate terminal suffering.

Dr John Bodkin Adams was a general practitioner in the elegant Sussex seaside town of Eastbourne. An Irish loner, he was seemingly unconcerned about benefiting from gifts and legacies from his elderly, rich patients.

The middle-aged doctor was not known to be an outstanding practitioner, but he was recognised as being compassionate and considerate, particularly to his elderly patients who trusted him. There were, however, other aspects about his ‘modus operandi’ that caused concern, mainly his tendency to use dangerous drugs and, as some critics have described, a pathological interest in his patients’ wills.

Adams was born into a highly religious family of Plymouth Brethren, an austere Protestant sect, remaining a member his entire life. His father, Samuel, was a preacher in the local congregation, though by profession he was a watchmaker. He also had a passionate interest in cars, which he would pass on to John. Samuel was 39 years old when he married Ellen Bodkin, 30, in Ransalstown, Northern Ireland, in 1896. John was their first son, born in 1899, followed by a brother, William Samuel, in 1903. In 1914, Adams’s father died of a stroke. Four years later, William died in the influenza pandemic.

Adams matriculated at Queen’s University Belfast, at the age of 17. There he was seen as a “plodder” and “lone wolf” by his lecturers and, due partly to an illness (probably tuberculosis), which caused him to miss a year of studies; he graduated in 1921 having failed to qualify for honours.

In 1921, Arthur Rendle Short offered him a position as assistant houseman at Bristol Royal Infirmary. Adams spent a year there but did not prove a success. On Short’s advice, Adams applied for a job as a general practitioner in a Christian practice in Eastbourne.

Dr Adams, himself very willing indeed. And over the next 25 years it is widely believed he murdered hundreds of them with injections of morphine and heroin, becoming in the process one of Britain’s wealthiest GPs. When he died he left an estate that was worth millions but it is apparently believed money was not his motive.

In the years after the First World War the seaside resort on the Sussex coast became a popular choice for those who were looking for a pleasant retirement home. There was no National Health Service and a doctor’s income and practice depended on how willing he was to pay house calls on those who could afford to pay for them.

Dr Adams liked to preside over death. He liked control. He arranged dozens of funerals of patients. There are too many examples of his explosive anger when someone rejected his ‘acts of kindness’, when someone rejected his help with their finances or did not allow him to arrange their will.”

Dr Adams was an insecure, unattractive young man who brought his widowed mother and spinster cousin to live with him in Eastbourne and set about cultivating the richest patients he could persuade to call on his services. First on a bicycle and then a motor scooter, he quickly earned a reputation as a doctor who would come out at any time of the day or night.

He hit the jackpot with the Mawhoods, who had moved to Eastbourne with a fortune made in Sheffield’s cutlery manufacturing trade. William Mawhood was 61 and his wife Edith almost 20 years younger and able to tell police about some of Adams’ strange habits when he was finally arrested. After being asked to treat her for a broken leg he began to turn up uninvited twice a week “to check on our health”. Sometimes he turned up at their 29-room mansion at mealtimes, leaving Edith feeling she had no choice but to ask him to join them. Sometimes he even brought his mother and cousin.

He asked William Mawhood for a £2,000 loan to buy a grand Victorian house for his practice and although he repaid it there were many other small cash loans that he didn’t pay back. He even began to go to the shops in town where the Mawhoods had an account and order things, such as a mackintosh similar to one he had seen William wearing, and charge these items to them.

When William died Adams was furious to discover he had been left nothing in his will and shouted at a mourner at the funeral.

Mrs Mawhood would later describe Adams to the police as “a real scrounger”. After Mr Mawhood finally died Adams visited his wife uninvited and took a 22-carat gold pen from her bedroom dressing table, saying he wanted something of her husband’s. He never visited her again.

Gossip regarding Adams’s unconventional methods had started by the mid 1930s. In 1935 he received the first of many “anonymous postcards”, as he admitted in a newspaper interview in 1957. 1935 in fact was the year Adams inherited £7,385 from a patient, Mrs Matilda Whitton (whose whole estate amounted to £11,465). The will was contested by her relatives but upheld in court.

Adams stayed in Eastbourne throughout the war, though he was not deemed desirable by other doctors to be selected for a “pool system” where GPs would treat the patients of colleagues who had been called up. In 1941 he gained a diploma in anesthetics and in 1943 his mother died.

Meanwhile he progressed from a scooter to a car, then to a chauffeur. Many of his patients were impressed by his hard work but others were less sure. An elderly lady called Elsie Muddell recalled being given a mixture to ease her aches and pains but refused to take more after the first dose because she felt it made her worse – “Dr Adams was furious when he knew and prescribed the hot water treatment for me”. This involved sitting on a pail of hot water but that treatment was outmoded and regarded as pointless even in the mid-Twenties.

Edith Alice Morrell was a patient of Dr. Adams who had been partially paralyzed after suffering a stroke. Adams supplied her with a cocktail of heroin and morphine to ease her discomfort, insomnia and symptoms of ‘cerebral irritation’ that were a condition of her illness.

During the period of her palliative treatment, Mrs. Morrell made several wills in which Adams received money and items of furniture. But in other wills he was omitted.

Three months before Morrell’s death on November 13, 1949, she added a clause to her will stating that Adams was to receive nothing. Despite this clause Dr Adams, who maintained that Morrell had died from natural causes, still received a small amount of money, cutlery and a Rolls Royce.

The second alleged victim of Dr. Adams did not occur until seven years after Mrs Morrell had died.

After years of rumours and Adams having been mentioned in at least 132 wills of his patients, on 23 July 1956 Eastbourne police received an anonymous call about a death. It was from Leslie Henson, the music hall performer, whose friend Gertrude Hullett had died unexpectedly while being treated by Adams.

The investigation was taken over from Eastbourne police by two officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Murder Squad. The senior officer, Detective Superintendent Herbert Hannam of Scotland Yard on 17 August was known for having solved the infamous Teddington Towpath Murders in 1953. He was assisted by a junior officer, Detective Sergeant Charles Hewett. The investigation focused on cases from 1946-1956 only. Of the 310 death certificates examined by Home Office pathologist Francis Camps, 163 were deemed to be suspicious. Many were given “special injections” – of substances Adams refused to describe to the nurses caring for his patients. Furthermore, it emerged that his habit was to ask the nurses to leave the room before injections were given.

Gertrude Hullett was another patient of Dr Adams who fell ill and then into unconsciousness. Despite not even being dead, Dr Adams called a local pathologist, Francis Camps, to make an appointment for an autopsy. When Camps realized that Hullett was still alive he accused Adams of ‘extreme incompetence’.

On July 23, 1956, Gertrude Hullett died and Adams recorded the cause of death as a brain haemorrhage. An official investigation, however, arrived at the conclusion that she had committed suicide. Camps argued that she had been poisoned with sleeping pills. Like Mrs Morrell before her, Hullett left several valuable items to Dr Adams, including her Rolls Royce.

Gossip surrounding Adams began circulating around the close-knit seaside community. Whether there was truth in the allegations that Adams was an ‘angel of death,’ preying on vulnerable wealthy widows, or was an ‘angel of mercy,’ kindly alleviating suffering, was up for conjecture.

It appears that the death of Hullett in 1956 precipitated a state of affairs that was to bring Adams to the attention of the authorities.

But it was the death of Bobbie Hutton, a wealthy widow, in 1956 that focused police attention on him. At her inquest he insinuated that she was suicidal, having never recovered from the death of her second husband. However, a post mortem revealed she had died from pneumonia as a result of barbiturate poisoning. She had left Adams £1,000.

On 24 August Hannam started to encounter problems: the British Medical Association (BMA) sent a letter to all doctors in Eastbourne reminding them of patient confidentiality if interviewed by the police. Hannam was not impressed and the Attorney-General, Sir Reginald Manningham-Buller (who prosecuted all cases of poisoning), wrote to the BMA secretary, Dr Macrae, “to try to get him to remove the ban”. The impasse continued for months until on 8 November Manningham-Buller met with Dr Macrae and, amazingly, passed him Hannam’s 187-page report on Adams to convince him of the importance of the case.

Dr Macrae took the report to the President of the BMA and returned it the next day. In all likelihood, he also copied it and passed it on to the defence. Dr Macrae then contacted doctors in Eastbourne himself and told the DPP that “they had no information which would justify” the charges against Adams. Only two Eastbourne doctors ever gave evidence to the police.

Hannam bumped into Adams on 1 October 1956 and Adams asked “You are finding all these rumours untrue, aren’t you?” Hannam mentioned a prescription Adams had forged: “That was very wrong… I have had God’s forgiveness for it”, Adams replied. Hannam brought up the deaths of Adams’ patients and his receipt of legacies from them – Adams answered: “A lot of those were instead of fees, I don’t want money. What use is it?”

The gossip in the town finally led the police to investigate and they arrested Adams on suspicion of murder. The general rumors that swept the genteel seaside resort were that Adams’ bedside manner was to persuade a wealthy widow to write a will which left him money before administering a lethal concoction of drugs.

Accusations and hearsay had reached such a peak that the local police had little choice but to undertake an investigation. At the same time the press got hold of the story and almost in a ‘trial by media’ manner helped reinforce the view that Adams was a doctor with a sinister agenda. One headline, Inquiry into 400 wills, no doubt helped fuel the view that Adams was a potential killer.

On 24 November Hannam and a Detective Inspector Pugh searched Adams’ house with a warrant issued under the Dangerous Drugs Act, 1951. Adams was surprised: “You will find none here” he said. Hannam then asked for Adams’ Dangerous Drugs Register – the record of those ordered and used. Adams responded: “I don’t know what you mean. I don’t keep a record.” He hadn’t kept one in fact since 1949.

During the search, Adams opened a cupboard and slipped something into his pocket. Hannam and Pugh challenged him and Adams showed them two bottles of morphine; one he said was for Mrs Annie Sharpe, a patient and major witness who had died nine days earlier under his care; the other was for a Mr Soden, who died on 17 September 1956 (though pharmacy records later showed Soden had never been prescribed morphine). Adams was later (after his main trial in 1957) convicted of obstructing the search, concealing the bottles and for failing to keep a DD register. Later in the search Adams also told Hannam:

“Easing the passing of a dying person isn’t all that wicked. She [ Morrell ] wanted to die. That can’t be murder. It is impossible to accuse a doctor.”

In December the police acquired a memorandum belonging to a Daily Mail journalist, concerning rumours of homosexuality between “a police officer, a magistrate, and a doctor”. The latter directly implied Adams. This information had come, according to the reporter, directly from Hannam. The ‘magistrate’ was Sir Roland Gwynne, Mayor of Eastbourne from 1929 to 1931 and brother of Rupert Gwynne, MP for Eastbourne from 1910 to 1924. Gwynne was Adams’ patient and known to visit every morning at 9 a.m. They went on frequent holidays together and had just spent three weeks in Scotland that September.

The ‘police officer’ was none other than the Chief Constable of Eastbourne, Richard Walker. Due to this connection, Hannam spent little time pursuing this line of inquiry (despite homosexuality being an offence in 1956). The memo is, however, testament to Adams’ close connections to those of power in Eastbourne at the time.

After a lengthy investigation Adams was charged with the murder of Edith Morrell, the widow who had died in 1950 after a long “illness” during which three nurses had seen him administer large doses of morphine and heroin, apparently keeping her in a coma. At his trial it was insisted by his defence he had merely been easing the pain of a seriously ill woman, as any doctor would do.

The police investigated for several months. Then on October 1 of that year they confronted Dr. Adams with their suspicions concerning the death of Mrs Morrell. In his defense Adams argued that his ill patient, suffering terribly from pain, wanted to die. He argued that it was no crime to ease the suffering of the terminally ill. But it was the legacies left in the patients wills that caused the police to remain suspicious over Adams motivations.

Adams was arrested on 19 December 1956, by which time, he had become the richest doctor in England (paying £1,100 surtax in 1955 alone). When told of the charges he said:

“Murder… murder… Can you prove it was murder? […] I didn’t think you could prove it was murder. She was dying in any event.”

Then while he was being taken away from Kent Lodge, he gripped his receptionist’s hand and told her: “I will see you in heaven.”

Hannam collected enough evidence in at least four of the cases for prosecution to be warranted: regarding Clara Neil Miller, Julia Bradnum, Edith Alice Morrell, and Gertrude Hullett. Of these, Adams was charged on two counts: the murders of Morrell and Hullett.

The Committal Hearing took place in Lewes on 14 January 1957. The Chairman of the magistrates was Sir Roland Gwynne, but he stepped down due to his close friendship with Adams. The Hearing concluded on 24 January and after a 5-minute deliberation, Adams was committed for trial.

The trial started on 18 March 1957 at the Old Bailey. Three days later, a new Homicide Act came into effect; murder by poison became a non-capital effect. Adams would still face the death penalty if convicted.

Adams defense made a point that the charge was based mainly on testimonies from the nurses who had tended to Mrs Morrell.

Edith Alice Morrell, was a wealthy widow. She had suffered from a brain thrombosis (a stroke), was partially paralyzed and had severe arthritis. In 1949 she had moved to Eastbourne, and came under Adams’s supervision. He supplied her with doses of heroin and morphine to ease her symptoms of “cerebral irritation” and to help her sleep. During the trial it was established that in the ten months before her death, Adams had given Morrell a total of 1,629½ grains of barbiturates; 1,928 grains of Sedormid; 16411 ⁄12 grains of morphia and 139½ grains of heroin. Between the 7th and 12th of November 1949 alone, she was given 40½ grains of morphia (2624mg) and 39 grains of heroin (2527mg), according to prescriptions. This would more than likely have been enough to kill her in itself despite any tolerance developed (the respective LD-50s are (in one dose) between 375-3750mg for morphine and 75-375mg for heroin based on a person of 75kg).

Morrell had made several wills. In some of them, Adams received large sums of money or furniture — in others, he was not mentioned. On 24 August 1949 she added a codicil saying that Adams would receive nothing. Three months later aged 81, on 13 November 1950 she died from a stroke, according to Adams. Despite Morrell’s clause, the doctor received a small amount from Morrell’s £78,000 estate (though less than one of her nurses received and much less than her chauffeur), a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost (valued at £1,500) and an antique chest containing silver cutlery worth £276, which Adams had often told her he admired. After Morrell’s death, he took away an infra-red lamp she had bought herself, worth £60. It was later found at his surgery.

The day of her death, Adams arranged for Morrell to be cremated. On the cremation form he stated that “as far as I am aware” he had no pecuniary interest in the death of the deceased. This falsehood therefore avoided the necessity of a post-mortem. That same evening, Morrell’s ashes were scattered over the English Channel.

The situation looked bleak for Dr. Adams until the defense cross-examined the first of the nurses who had given such damning evidence. Lawrence managed to procure from her the fact that all injections given to Mrs. Morrell had been carefully recorded in a notebook, together with details of her condition at all stages during her illness. This procedure was standard practice for any terminally ill patient.

When the defence produced not just one but eight notebooks, overlooked by police investigations, they proved to contain every detail of Mrs. Morell’s treatment for several years before her death. The nurses themselves had also written in them, and during examination of the notes it was discovered that their memories failed to correlate with their verbal evidence in court.

Could it have been the case that these nurses had allowed themselves to be influenced by malicious gossip circulating in the town?

Also in Adams’ favour was the fact that only one of the prosecution’s two expert medical witnesses was prepared to say that murder had been committed. The defense was also able to demonstrate that he was not a reliable witness.

On 23 July 1956 Gertrude Hullett, another of Adams’s patients had died aged 50. She had been depressed since the death of her husband four months earlier and had been prescribed large amounts of sodium barbitone and also sodium phenobarbitone. She had told Adams on frequent occasions of her wish to kill herself.

On the 19th most likely, she took an overdose and was found the next morning in a coma. Adams was unavailable and a doctor Harris attended with Adams arriving later in the day. Not once during their discussion did Adams mention her depression or her medication. They decided a cerebral hemorrhage was most likely, due partly to contracted pupils. This however is also a symptom of morphine or barbiturate poisoning. Moreover, her breathing was shallow, typical of an overdose-induced coma. A cerebral hemorrhage is usually accompanied by heavy breathing. Dr Shera, a pathologist, was called to take a spinal fluid sample on the 20th. He immediately asked if her stomach contents should be examined in case of narcotic poisoning. Adams and Harris both opposed this. The results of a urine sample taken showed Hullett had 115 grains of sodium barbitone in her body – twice the fatal dose. These results were only received on the 23rd after her death.

The coroner at Hullett’s inquest definitely thought that poisoning should have been considered earlier. In fact, on the 22nd Adams admitted the possibility of barbiturate poisoning and gave Hullett a newly-developed antidote, 10cc of Megimide. The recommended dose in the instructions, as the inquest established, was 100cc to 200cc. Adams had even checked with a colleague at the Princess Alice Hospital in Eastbourne, who told police he had told Adams to give doses of 1cc every 5 minutes. He had then given Adams 100cc of Megimide. The coroner described Adams treatment as “merely a gesture”.

He also questioned why Adams only gave oxygen to the patient just hours before she died. The nurse had described Hullett as “cyanosed” (blue). Adams responded “There didn’t seem to be any necessity”. The coroner then asked why there had been no intravenous drip. Adams answered “She wasn’t perspiring. She had lost no fluids”. The nurse however described Hullett as “sweating a good deal” from the 20th till her death.

The inquest decided Hullett committed suicide. The jury were directed by the coroner not to find that Hullett died as a result of Adams’s criminal negligence.

After the inquest but before the trial in 1957, the DPP’s office compiled a table of patients treated with Megimide and Daptazole for barbiturate poisoning at St Mary’s Hospital in Eastbourne between May 1955 and February 1957. 17 patients were listed, 15 had recovered and 6 of those had been in the first half of 1956, before Hullett’s death. All but one had been put on a drip and several had taken a higher dose than Hullett. Most importantly however, Adams had worked at this hospital for one day a week since 1941 when he had qualified as an anaesthetist. It was presumed by the DPP therefore, that he must have heard of these cases and their successful treatment. Why did an overdose not cross his mind, and why did he provide delayed and inaccurate treatment?

It is also worth noting that Adams called the pathologist to make an appointment for the post-mortem before Hullett died. The pathologist was shocked and accused Adams of “extreme incompetence”.

Hullett left her 1954 Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn (worth at least £2,900) to Adams in a will dated 14 July. Adams changed the car’s registration on 8 December and then sold it on the 13th. He was arrested on the 20th. Furthermore, Adams had also received a cheque for £1,000 from Hullett on 17 July, six days before her death. He took it to the bank the next day and was told it would clear by the 21st. He then asked for it to be ‘specially cleared’, to credit his account the next day. This was an unusual request since ‘special clearance’ was given in cases where a cheque might bounce and Hullett was one of the richest residents in Eastbourne. The cheque was lost during the investigation.

Dr. Adams defense had managed to prevent him being forced to appear in the witness stand and as a result no evidence from Gertrude Hullett’s case, including the testimony of a nurse, was allowed to be produced in court. This particular nurse, who had worked with Adams while attending Hullett in July 1956, had allegedly remarked to him, You do realize, doctor, that you have killed her?

On April 15, 1957, it took the jury only 45 minutes to find Adams not guilty.

Despite the not guilty verdict, the police still thought Adams was guilty, not just of two murders, but the deaths of many patients. The press appeared to share this opinion. A Fleet Street journalist at the time is known to have said that word on the street was that Adams had killed so many, and seemed so likely to kill so many more, that the police had been obliged to prosecute even though their case was ‘not quite ready’.

After the trial Adams resigned from the National Health Service. He was later convicted that same year for forging prescriptions, and ordered to pay a fine of 2,200 pounds. As a result he was struck off the Medical Register.

In the aftermath of the trial Adams resigned from the National Health Service and was convicted later that year on 8 counts of forging prescriptions, four counts of making false statements on cremation forms, and three offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act, 1951 and fined £2,400 plus costs. On 22 November 1957 he was struck off the medical register.

Adams sold his story to the Daily Express for ₤10,000 and successfully sued several newspapers for libel. He stayed in Eastbourne, despite the common belief that he had murdered 21 people. It is worth noting that this belief was not generally shared by his friends and patients, however. One exception was Roland Gwynne, who distanced himself considerably from Adams after the trial.

Adams was reinstated as a general practitioner in 1961, after two failed applications. That he was allowed to resume his medical career suggests his professional colleagues thought him neither guilty of murder, nor grossly negligent or incompetent in his work. When he applied for a visa to America in August 1962, however, he was refused because of his dangerous drug convictions.

Adams later became President (and Honorary Medical Officer) of the British Clay Pigeon Shooting Association.

Adams spent his remaining days in Eastbourne, in spite of his tarnished reputation with some still believing that he had murdered at least eight people. Others, notably patients and friends, remained convinced of his innocence.

On July 4, 1983, Adams died age 84. He had been receiving legacies until his death.

Psychiatrist Dr Richard Badcock spent many hours with Harold Shipman, the infamous doctor who practised in Hyde, Greater Manchester and was convicted in 2000 of killing 15 of his patients with lethal injections of morphine. An inquiry after his trial concluded that he had probably murdered around 250 people, most of them elderly women.

There were differences between medical mass murderer Dr Harold Shipman, and Adams said Badcock. Shipman injected morphine into a vein, usually killing his victims within minutes. Adams preferred to sedate his victims over many weeks, even months. But both preferred to work alone rather than in a practice with other doctors, both worked extremely long hours, often turning up unannounced at unsociable hours and both had a reputation for being rude. Most tellingly they both paid hundreds of visits to patients who were, as far as their records were concerned, perfectly well and in no need of medical attention. “Shipman’s most noticeable characteristic was his self-importance and his ego,” says Robins. “Adams’ arrogance was not so blatant but was there all the same, thinly masked by ingratiating words and religious pronouncements.”

When asked about what motivated such men to murder Badcock was emphatic that both were “straightforward psychopaths”. The evidence against Adams in particular shows an inflated sense of entitlement and yet inside he felt empty and lived his life as if he were on the outside looking in.

“There was nothing inside him at all in the ordinary human way,” he said. “He was fascinated by the lives of the well-to-do and wanted their life for himself. The key was not money – what he wanted was entry to their society. He struggled for acceptance and recognition, never quite fitting in with the social set he admired. The closest he came to sustaining a relationship was with his mother Ellen, said to be domineering and critical. The remedy for all this was control. When he had it he felt less pain. I now believe he drugged Mrs Morrell because he liked it when his old ladies, particularly the argumentative ones, were semi-comatose.

He liked the feeling of control he had at the moment of death.”

Having gone through the evidence Robins believes Adams was a serial killer on an almighty scale. “But there is no single piece of compelling evidence,” she says. “Just a mountain of suspicious circumstances.”