Photo of the Day

Operation Thunderbolt

The most audacious Special Forces Operation in History

It was the most daring rescue mission of a generation, with a cast that included three future prime ministers, Idi Amin and more than 100 hostages. July 4th marked the 41st anniversary of the famed rescue at Entebbe, in which Israeli commandos flew 2,000 miles into the heart of Africa to bring home over 100 Jewish hostages whose Air France flight had been hijacked to Uganda by Palestinian and German terrorists, abetted by Ugandan strongman Idi Amin.

The rescue operation—subsequently renamed Operation Yonatan for its commander Yonatan Netanyahu who was killed during the rescue—captured the imagination of military theorists, filmmakers, and ordinary people, and continues to spark spates of retelling and analysis at every significant anniversary. Just last year, a new exhibit of previously unseen relics of the raid opened at the Rabin Center in Israel. But despite all the movies, books, and exhibits, there are many lesser-known details and subplots of the rescue that still retain the capacity to surprise.

Eventually landing in Uganda at Entebbe airport, the crew and passengers were guarded by Idi Amin’s troops while the president attempted to take credit for promoting negotiations. The demands were the release of 40 pro-Palestinian militants imprisoned in five countries, within 48 hours.

Forty-one years ago, when an average of three planes were hijacked worldwide every month, there was no international policy of non-negotiation with terrorists and few expected Israel to raid Entebbe airport to rescue the hostages. The flight was under French jurisdiction. Israel was thousands of miles away. The Israeli Defense Forces had never previously launched an operation outside the Middle East and had neither sufficient time nor information to do so then. Yet even many of the younger Israeli hostages were opposed to negotiation on principle. What everyone appreciated, however, was that any rescue operation would require absolute precision, as well as great courage and conviction.

Uganda, which had fallen out with Israel and turned their former embassy building in Uganda into a Palestine Liberation Organisation office, was quick to give the hijackers affiliated to the Palestinian group permission to land the plane at Entebbe. Uganda went ahead to take part in negotiations for the hijacker’s demands.

The eight-day ordeal started on June 27, 1976, when Air France flight 139 Air bus A300B4-2013 registration F-BVGG, left the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv for Paris.

On board were 246 passengers with 12 crew members. It first landed in Athens, picking more passengers, among them, were the four hijackers. They were two Palestinians and two Germans. Wilfred Bose and Brigitte Kuhlmann, the Germans, were members of the Germany Revolutionary Cells.

Victor Otrovsky, a former Mossad agent, says Bose was involved in the Munich Olympics attack. The hijackers wanted to use the hostages as a bait to have the Israel government release 40 Palestinians in its jails and 13 others in other countries. From Athens, instead of heading to Paris, the plane was commandeered to Entebbe with a stopover at Benghazi in Libya for refuelling.

At Entebbe airport, fearing that the plane may be blown, they moved all the hostages to the unused building where they separated the Jewish people from the non-Jews. On 29 June 1976, the hostages were separated according to nationality. All Israelis and those holding dual citizenship were kept away from other nationalities.

The following day, 48 hostages among the non-Israelis were released, the majority of them were old women, children and the sick. On July 1, 1976, after agreeing to the extension of the deadline given to the Israeli government, the hijackers released another 100 hostages.

However, as the negotiations for the release of the hostages were going on in the background, the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, was working around the clock to provide information to the military to plan and launch a rescue operation, which included a possible military showdown with the Ugandan army.

Several hours earlier, on June 29, the Palestinian and German terrorists made a crucial mistake. They separated the Israelis from the others. Ninette Moreno, a Canadian Israeli with a name that the hijackers did not recognize as Jewish, was allowed to leave Entebbe. Upon arrival in Paris she sat with Israeli intelligence officers. The map she helped draw, pinpointing where the Israelis were being held in the terminal and the positioning of the armed guards, is on display for the first time, with neat lines marking the different hallways and doors and benches. Avraham, the Mossad agent, noted that Ninette’s grandson, Lt. Col. Emmanuel Moreno, who was killed in the Second Lebanon War, was one of the best officers in the history of Sayeret Matkal.

Planning for the rescue took a week on two fronts. There was a political and a military solution. In the end, the military rescue operation took the day. The military solution was boosted by a number of factors, among them the presence of a ‘Vacuamer’ (Mossad’s term for a person who provides detailed information on a target).

This was a lady based in Masaka District for some time working incognito. The other, Gen Baruch Bar-Lev, a retired Israel Defence Force (IDF) officer who patronised with the top brass in the political and military ranks in Uganda and is also alleged to have had a hand in the 1971 coup that brought Amin to power.

The hijackers gave the Israel government up to July 1, 1976, to either meet their demands or the hostages were to be killed. However, as the day approached an extension was agreed up to July 4 for the demands of the release of all prisoners and a $5 million ransom by both parties.

On July 3, Maj Gen Yekutiel Adam presented to the Israeli cabinet a military rescue operation codenamed “Operation Thunderbolt”, later renamed “Operation Jonathan” in memory of one of the commanders who died during the operation. The plan was approved immediately and Brig Gen Dan Shomron was appointed as the operation commander. According to IDF declassified documents, the mission had a problem of refuelling the Lockheed C-130 Hercules planes to be used in the mission. IDF did not have the capacity to carry out air refuelling.

That was how Kenya came into the picture, taking advantage of the economic muscle of the Jewish community there. According to Gordon Thomas’ Gideon’s Spies, Mossad had used different economic activities to have a foot in Kenya as a way of watching the region.

A Jewish owner of a chain of hotels and other Jews convinced Kenyan president Jomo Kenyatta to help the Israeli government, by allowing its planes to refuel from Kenya. Then Kenyan agriculture minister Bruce MacKenzie weighed in as well to allow Mossad setup base in Nairobi as it gathered more information on the Entebbe airport before the raid. MacKenzie later died in May 1978 in what was said to be Amin’s retaliation when his plane exploded mid-air.

As the rescue mission was being planned, intelligence on the strength of the Uganda Air Force and the geography of Entebbe airport was in top gear. Also going on at the same time were negotiations with the hijackers. They managed to get in touch with some non-Jewish hostages who had been released earlier on.

They also managed to work with the Israeli company which had constructed the airport terminal building where the hostages were. This was collaborated with the information from freed hostages on the number of hijackers, type of guns and how they are positioned in the terminal building. This task of information gathering fell on the Mossad operatives who flew to Paris to talk to the freed hostages.

The attacking force was made of four teams all totalling up to 100 people. The ground command and control unit had the operation and overall ground commander, Brig Gen Dan Shomron, air force Col Ami Ayalon plus a communication expert. The assault team of 29 commandos led by Lt Col Yonatan Netanyahu (brother to Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu) was to lead the attack on the terminal building and rescue the hostages.

The securing team was made of paratroopers, this was divided into two groups, one commanded by Col Matan Vilnai. It was to secure the civilian runway and the four planes the IDF had come with.

Another was called the Golan force led by Col Uri Sagi, this was to secure the C-130 Hercules plane meant to take the freed hostages. Another group was the Sayeret Matkal force led by Maj Shaul Mofaz, which was responsible for the destruction of Uganda’s airforce MiG jet fighters and also cut off any possible reinforcement from Kampala to Entebbe.

Four C-130 Hercules military planes left Israel, one had 100 military rescuers followed by two Boeings 707, one with medical facilities, and it was to stay stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The other Boeing carrying the operation overall commander Gen Yekutiel Adam was to circle Entebbe airport as the operation went on.

The terrorists set a deadline of Sunday, July 5, for Israel to hand over the Palestinian prisoners. If Israel refused, they planned to begin executing the hostages one by one (though they never said it outright, this, at least, is what was feared). On Saturday night, with the clock ticking, Israeli troops stormed the terminal.

At exactly 11pm on the night of July 3, 1976, the 100 Israeli’s flying over Lake Victoria landed at Entebbe. Having avoided detection by the Entebbe radar, members of the assault team headed straight for the terminal building where the hostages were kept. As they drove to the terminal in their own vehicles, they were noticed by the Uganda security which tried to stop them from reaching the terminal building. The commandos shot at the Ugandan soldiers using silenced pistols. They used silenced pistols not to alert the hostage takers.

The whole operation lasted 90 minutes; it took the rescue team 53 minutes to rescue 102 hostages while the other 37 minutes were spent on demobilising Uganda’s airforce capability to counter the departing attackers, and sweeping the runway gathering more intelligence information on the airport.

During the crossfire that ensued, three hostages were killed. So, too, was mission commander Yoni Netanyahu, the older brother of Israel’s prime minister.

A formative moment in Israeli history, the daring Entebbe raid (later to become known as Operation Yonatan in honour of the dead commander) provided a great boost of morale to a nation still reeling from the blows of the Yom Kippur War.

While driving from the new terminal to the old one, where the hostages were being kept, the famous Mercedes carrying the soldiers—meant to resemble Idi Amin’s motorcade, they had even made a fake flag, it was drawn with coloured pens and stapled to the aerial—was challenged by two sentries. Muki (Moshe) Betzer, Yoni’s deputy, tried to dissuade Yoni from firing on them, later writing that his previous experience in Uganda taught him that the challenge was a routine exercise and not a real threat. Yoni and another soldier in the car fired at one sentry with silenced revolvers. According to Iddo Netanyahu’s account, this exact scenario had been anticipated and the decision had all along been not to leave a soldier alive in their rear. The silenced shots, however, did not down the sentry. Further unsilenced shots came from the Israeli land rovers that followed in the Mercedes’s wake. These finally killed the sentries but at the risk of losing the element of surprise. It turned out that the terrorists were not alerted; apparently they thought that the Ugandan soldiers were shooting at each other.

During the raid, the government in Tel Aviv turned to Baruch Bar-Lev, who engaged Amin in a number of phone conversations to plead for the release of the hostages. Former Inspector General of Police Okoth Ogola says throughout the raid at Entebbe, Bar- Lev was on phone with Amin to cut out communication.

“His mission was to keep Amin in the dark of what was happening during the raid, he was only informed afterwards because as soon as the Israelis were airborne, Bar-Lev went off air and Amin could be reached,” says Ogola.

Ogola further says all the Ugandan police officers at the old terminal were locked up in the toilet as the Israelis went on to execute their mission. Ogola says he was informed of the incident soon after the Israel’s left.

“The director operations rang my house to tell me that the Israelis had taken their people according to the information he received from the OC station at the airport, Bigirwa. Fortunately, none of the policemen there were killed during the operation,” Ogola explains.

Only eight-and-a-half years old at the time, Tzipi Gonen’s recollections are somewhat blurry. One scene, though, will remain forever ingrained in her mind: “To this day, I can see my father sitting propped up in a chair in the Entebbe terminal, his shirt full of blood. That memory will always haunt me.”

Tzipi, her 13-year-old brother, and her mother all survived Entebbe. Her father did not. Fifty-two years old at the time, Pasco Cohen, a family doctor, was accidentally shot when Israeli forces stormed the terminal. “He had gotten up to look for my brother, who had been separated from the rest of the family,” relays Tzipi. “While he was standing, he was shot in the groin.” Cohen later succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in Nairobi, where he was evacuated when the planes carrying the freed hostages back to Israel stopped to refuel.

The Cohen family had been planning a trip to Paris to visit Tzipi’s aunt. “Unlike many Israeli families at that time, we used to travel abroad a lot, so I don’t remember being especially excited about this particular trip,” she recounts. “The first thing I remember about the hijacking is being woken up by my parents because I must have dozed. They whispered that I should put my hands behind my head.”

Never once during the long days in captivity, says Tzipi, did she fear she might not make it out alive. “When you’re a child, as long as you see your parents, and they seem OK, you don’t get too worried,” she reflects. “I knew something bad was happening, but my parents gave me confidence.”

When her father was shot, Tzipi’s mother, a professional nurse, removed her shirt and tried to dress his wounds with it. “That’s another thing I remember very clearly,” she says. “My mother was standing there in her bra, and one of the Air France stewardesses [the flight crew members stayed behind with the hostages] took off her own uniform shirt and gave it to my mom. Then they told us all to run to the plane. I remember my mother holding my hand so hard that it hurt.”

On the flight back to Israel, she recalls her mother being in a state of shock. Only later did Tzipi learn that while they were in the terminal, her mother had suffered an early-term miscarriage. Her father the doctor had refused to allow his wife to be taken to the hospital, insisting that he would take care of her. “I often think about how lucky we were because of that,” says Tzipi. “If she had gone to the hospital, she could have ended up like Dora Bloch, and we would have lost both our parents.” (Dora Bloch, an elderly Israeli hostage, was taken to the hospital in Entebbe, after she began choking on a chicken bone. She was in the hospital during the IDF raid on the terminal, after which she was brutally murdered by Ugandan forces in an act of retaliation.)

Married with two grown children today, Tzipi and her mother owns and run a private medical diagnostic center. Tzipi’s oldest child, a daughter, is about to enroll in medical school. “My father would have been very happy,” she says. “And for me, there’s also some closure in this.”

On Saturday, July 4, a Mossad officer in Nairobi, Kenya – a country that had broken off diplomatic ties with Israel after the Yom Kippur War – gathered a group of well off, Israel-friendly men at a Mossad safe house. He told them to show up with their Land Rovers and said, I need your help. It will take five hours. If you say yes, you can’t leave this house. They agreed and at a set time he sent them to wait at the Nairobi airport, where the planes had to refuel on the way back to Israel. The drivers were there to serve as impromptu ambulances.

Guter Davidson went to sleep that night with the knowledge that the first of the executions of hostages would begin the following day. When gunfire rang out in long bursts, she was sure her time had come. She rolled on top of her 13-year-old son and shut her eyes and prayed that it would be over soon. He too called out the Shema prayer or at least some improvised version of it, she said.

She opened her eyes and saw tiger stripe uniforms and white kibbutz-style hats and heard Hebrew and thought she was in a dream. A man whose name she only learned many years later – Amir Ofer – told them to link hands and to follow him out of the terminal. Bullets were still racing overheard and she saw vividly the balls of fire as Israeli soldiers destroyed the Ugandan MiGs on the ground.

When they landed in Israel, she recalled, Rabin called her husband aside. He shook his hand and told him he had warm regards from his father, an octogenarian who had encouraged the prime minister to hold firm in the face of the terrorists’ demands. “That man, who didn’t so much as bat an eyelash throughout the whole situation,” she said of Uzi, “stepped aside and broke into tears.”

Four hostages did not survive the rescue attempt. Jean-Jacques Mimouni was killed when he jumped up during the rescue and was shot by a rescuing soldier. Pasco Cohen was shot in the pelvis by Israeli fire and died on the operating table in Nairobi. Ida Boruchovich was shot dead during the rescue but it is less clear whose bullet—Israeli or Arab—took her life.

The best-known casualty was Dora Bloch, who began to choke on what has been variously described as a piece of meat or a chicken bone on Friday, July 2. She was taken to the hospital in Kampala for treatment. Saul Rubin documents how Idi Amin called Health Minister Henry Kyemba on Saturday to see how Mrs. Bloch was doing, with an eye towards returning her to the others. Kyemba, hoping to spare her what was looking more and more like a bitter fate with her countrymen, lied, saying that she needed another day for her recovery. By the time that day had elapsed, the rescue had taken place without her. In retribution, Idi Amin had her taken from her bed and shot.

How did Israel obtain the blueprints for the Ugandan airport was thanks to an unsung Israeli engineer who had worked with Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 1960s.

Without these plans, its doubtful Israel could have launched its daring rescue mission to save the 247 passengers being held by seven Palestinian and German terrorists at a disused terminal building in June-July 1976.

Israel Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Benny Peled had been charged with finding a credible military option to solve the crisis. Without one, then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin wouldn’t rule out negotiating a deal that would involve the release of dozens of terrorists from both Israel and Germany.

Ehud Barak was the Israel Defense Forces officer initially charged with drawing up a strategy to secure the hostages’ release. He said it was vital the army had more information about the terminal where the hostages were being held. “We already knew what the outside of the building looked like. But you need to know what you might find inside,” he says.

But how could Israel get its hands on such plans? On Tuesday, June 29, 1976, two days after the hijacking incident began, Peled’s aide-de-camp, Lt. Col. Tzevi Tirosh, acted on a hunch and called an old friend, Yitzhak “Itche” Gadish.

“Itche, do you know who this is?” he asked. “Of course,” came the reply. The two men had been friendly in Uganda in the late 1960s when relations between Israel and the East African state were at their height.

“Remember the place where we worked together? Don’t say it out loud. Do you have plans?”

Gadish knew immediately what Tirosh was referring to. The commander of the air force could only be interested in plans for one building in Uganda on this particular evening: Entebbe airport.

Gadish had spent much of the 1960s in Uganda, heading the international arm of Engineering Services, a large Israeli engineering firm.

Gadish recalls how he had become acquainted with the Ugandan dictator during that decade. Amin ordered him to fly to Arua, the small northwestern town on the Ugandan-Congolese border where he had grown up, and to draw up grandiose plans for an international airport.

Gadish admits there was only possible answer: “Yes, Mr President.”

Ultimately, that project was nothing more than a fantasy, but Gadish was also asked to tender for work on the redevelopment of Entebbe airport. The Ugandan Public Works Department gave him a set of plans. However, thinking he had no chance of winning the tender, Gadish tucked them away in his drawer and took them back to Israel when his time in Uganda was over in 1969.

Late that June 1976 evening, Tirosh picked up Gadish and together they drove to the Israeli offices of Engineering Services. Gadish no longer worked there, but was able to get hold of the keys from a former colleague.

As the clock ticked toward midnight, they found the Entebbe plans in a filing cabinet – “a stack 8-inches high,” Gadish recalls. They took them over to Peled, whose eyes lit up. “You’ve got it?” he asked Gadish.

Armed with this key piece of intelligence – plans for the derelict passenger terminal building where the hostages were being held – plus snapshots, home movies and sketches from Israeli soldiers who had trained Ugandan pilots at the airport, Peled could suggest the most audacious plan of all: to land a large IDF force at Entebbe, free the hostages and fly them out of the airport.

The United Nations Security Council convened on July 9, 1976, to consider a complaint from the chairman of the Organisation of African Unity charging Israel with an “act of aggression.”

The council allowed Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Chaim Herzog, and Uganda’s foreign minister, Juma Oris Abdalla, to participate without voting rights.

UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim told the Security Council that the raid was “a serious violation of the sovereignty of a Member State of the United Nations” though he was “fully aware that this is not the only element involved…when the world community is now required to deal with unprecedented problems arising from international terrorism.”

Abdalla, the representative of Uganda, alleged that the affair was close to a peaceful resolution when Israel intervened while Herzog, the representative of Israel, accused Uganda of direct complicity in the hijacking.

The United States of America and the United Kingdom sponsored a resolution which condemned hijacking and similar acts, deplored the loss of life arising from the hijacking (without condemning either Israel or Uganda).

The success of the Entebbe raid substantially boosted Israeli morale.