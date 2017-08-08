Photo of the Day

Before O.J., it was the Trial of the Century

Accused of seducing 15-year-old William “Billy” Flynn and threatening to stop having sex with him unless he killed her husband

Two of the Americas most sensational murder trials are separated by four years and 3,000 miles.

On the surface, the Pamela Smart trial couldn’t be more different than the O.J. Simpson case. One involved a group of white teenagers from a blue-collar town; the other centred on a wealthy, famous black man. One ended in a conviction, the other in an acquittal.

The connection is an attractive blonde. An insatiable press. Accused killers who said they were only trying to conduct their own investigation. (Even “OJ” — Pamela Smart and some of the teenagers involved in the murder were working together on an orange juice commercial.)

And a public that still remembers where they were when it all happened.

Nothing in New Hampshire’s history had prepared the court for a case like this one. This was the Trial of the Century four years before O.J. took the famous ride in his white Ford Bronco.

Smart’s trial was the first to be broadcast live from start to finish.

During the Smart trial at the old Rockingham County Superior Court in Exeter, all the parking spaces were filled by press and spectators before the court opened. Latecomers (that is, those who arrived after 7 a.m.) usually found themselves hiking in from parking lots about a quarter of a mile away. Spectators and reporters drew tickets based on first-come, first-served to get into the courtroom. The unlucky ones spilt out into an adjoining room and watched the proceedings on a television perched on top of a Pepsi machine.

That’s the reason for the media room in the new Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood, said former Sheriff Wayne Vetter. Instead of filling the courtroom, reporters now watch the proceedings on camera in the separate media room.

Smart still maintains that the media frenzy and bias against her prevented a fair trial. “I think everybody, in that case, made an effort to placate the media for some reason,” said her defense lawyer Mark Sisti. “It’s a shame that justice took a back seat.” Smart, who’d wanted to be the next Barbara Walters, now had her name and face plastered on every media outlet — as the ruthless mastermind behind her husband’s murder.

She was dubbed “the despicable little tart with the bow in her hair” by Mike Barnicle on Channel 5’s “Chronicle.”

Pamela Ann Smart’s case brought to the forefront a phenomenon that is increasingly gaining attention: females who kill. Little is known about the female offender. Women offenders differ considerably from their male counterparts, in that, women do not commit criminal acts as often and their patterns of offending, as well as their motivations, are different. When a woman commits a crime it is usually a minor property offence, predominantly shoplifting and welfare fraud. However, when they do, murder and assault are common. Those women who have committed homicide fall into two groups: the younger offenders usually kill their children, while those middle-aged kill their abusive spouses.

Pamela Ann SmartPamela Ann Smart is a typical female murderer in that she perpetrated violence in her home, murdering her husband. However, unlike most other women who kill, she did not kill an abusive spouse. Pam’s motive was very different. What little is known about this rare sort of murderess is that she typically kills for money or for convenience. “Black widows” defy systematic investigation yet illicit an inordinate amount of media and public attention. Pam was only seen briefly by a psychiatrist in 1990 but never had a thorough psychological evaluation.

Screams pierced the night when Pamela Ann Smart walked into her Derry condominium to find her 24-year-old insurance-salesman husband, Gregg, face down on the floor with a bullet in his head.

A hysterical Smart pounded on doors until frightened neighbours summoned police to the death scene. Derry police and detectives from the state police major-crime unit began investigating what at first glance appeared to be a botched burglary.

Was Gregg killed when he walked in on burglars who took some jewellery but left the stereo equipment stacked near the door and the family dog locked in the basement?

Why would anyone want to kill Gregg? she asked herself, claiming to have agonized over the senseless killing, searching for the motives and culprits responsible for ending her happy marriage.

But a jury believed she had the answers all along — that her disbelief and self—initiated murder investigation was a charade designed to hide her affair with the teenager she lured to kill her husband.

Gregory Smart was dead. Nothing could change that, not the ambulance attendants that swiftly came to his aid, nor the Derry police that came with it. At 11:19 an investigator for the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s office would make it official. The yellow tape was quickly secured around the small townhouse to protect the integrity of the crime scene.

The Summerhill Condominiums was only a mile from the town’s police headquarters so it was only a short while later that Capt. Loring Jackson, dark haired and heavyset, drove up in his unmarked maroon LTD Crown Victoria to assemble his detectives. Detectives Daniel Pelletier and Barry Charewicz were assigned to the case.

Murders were rare in Derry, New Hampshire, a quiet, peaceful town, population 32,000. In fact, this was the only homicide in Derry that year. Burglaries too were relatively rare. On the surface, the crime scene looked like a bungled burglary, but Capt. Jackson was used to looking below the surface. A police officer since 1966, at 48-years-old he had the sharp eye for detail, first developed when he had once trained as a commercial artist. This skill transferred over into his work at crime scenes, where he could identify the shapes and shadows that appeared to fit and those that did not. It did not take long for Jackson to notice a series of “red flags.”

Much did not fit in his viewing of the crime scene at unit 4E, leaving many unanswered questions. “The scene stunk to high heaven,” Capt. Jackson recalled 10 years later. “Not much was making sense. No sign of forced entry? A night-time burglary in a densely populated area? An execution-style killing?”

Jackson did not think that it was a burglary, “No signs of a struggle. Burglars don’t usually fight. They don’t pack guns. There were red flags all over the place.” Even if it was a burglary, the police know that burglars don’t usually go armed. Crime statistics show that burglars rarely commit homicide and, when they do kill, it is not execution-style the way Gregory Smart was murdered.

The crime scene also appeared to be staged. Staging is a way for someone to alter the crime scene before the police arrive, but this is harder to do than it sounds. An article in the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin mentions staging: “Offenders who stage crime scenes usually make mistakes because they arrange the scene to resemble what they believe it should look like. In so doing, offenders experience a great deal of stress and do not have the time to fit all the pieces together logically. As a result, inconsistencies in forensic findings and in the overall ‘big picture’ of the crime scene will begin to appear. These inconsistencies can serve as the ‘red flags’ of staging, which serve to prevent investigations from becoming misguided.”

In cases involving a domestic homicide, the first suspects to be ruled out are those closest to them, family members, such as the spouse. In this case, Pamela Ann Smart, Greg’s young bride, had an airtight alibi. She had been at a school meeting in coastal Hampton some 35 miles southeast of Derry.

It was Pam Ann Smart’s demeanour, as the grieving widow, that just did not ring true for Detective Daniel Pelletier. At 28 years of age, he had already seen many people in the aftermath of tragedies. The Smart murder case was Pelletier’s third investigation in his three years as a Derry detective, having spent the previous six years as a police officer. He felt very uncomfortable with Pam’s reaction after the murder. It set off another series of red flags.

“From day one,” he said, “she wasn’t acting the grieving widow.”

“She insisted on an immediate interview,” Pelletier said, “so Charewicz and I took her to the police department. She said: ‘This looks like a botched burglary. The first thing I saw was the speakers off the stand.’

“I remember looking at Barry, thinking:” the first thing she saw was the speakers? What about her husband on the floor?

“She said, ‘When I walked over to the body…’” Another red flag, but he still gave her the benefit of the doubt.

Pelletier cocked an eyebrow as he spoke her words. “Not ‘my husband,’ but ‘the body.’ Kind of strange, I thought, but maybe she’s in shock.”

Working with people in the aftermath of a crime, he would have seen many reactions. Everyone has their own style of grieving, with some crying and wailing, some stoic and silent, others simply throwing themselves into keeping busy. But in this case, Pam never lost her composure, seemingly in total control. It was even her idea to give an interview just one day after finding her husband’s dead body.

Pamela also set off another alarm bell with her misplaced anxiety over the family pet. While the Derry police were processing the crime scene with the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit, she expressed over and over, to friends, to neighbours, to anyone who would listen, her concern for Halen. Even after it was obvious that Halen was safe, she kept saying,” I wish they would tell me about my dog. I just want to know if he’s all right.”

But the last straw, the one that really set off Pelletier’s alarm bells was two or three days later when he accompanied her to her condo to pick up some items, seeing that it was still a secured crime scene. The grieving widow nonchalantly walked on the blood soaked area of the carpet where Greg’s head had lain. And not just one time, but repeatedly.

He recalled, “Finally, her mother covered it with a towel.” But this did not deter Pam, as she continually stepped on the towel, while everyone else at the crime scene made a point of stepping around it.

The callousness that Pam showed was the biggest red flag of all. On May 2, just one day after the murder, several detectives met to discuss their initial findings. One detective commented, “You know, I think she did it.”

It was two weeks into the investigation of Gregory Smart’s death, with only random leads for Pelletier’s squad to follow-up, when he fielded an anonymous tip. A female caller told him that a teen named Cecelia Pierce of Seabrook knew that Pamela Ann Smart planned Greg’s death with three teenage boys.

Then, at noon on Sunday, June 10th, more evidence was revealed when Vance Lattime Sr. brought a snub-nosed .38-caliber revolver to the Seabrook police headquarters, believing that the pistol might have been a murder weapon. It wasn’t long before the murder case with the Seabrook angle connected Pamela Ann Smart. Mr and Mrs Lattime recognized her name as one that their son and his pals had mentioned.

Derry’s detectives went to Seabrook. Lattime told Charewicz that Ralph Welch overheard J.R. and Pete discussing their involvement in a homicide, mentioning Raymond Fowler and Billy Flynn. Welch then told his surrogate father, Lattime Sr., early Sunday morning. “I’d grown up with them,” Welch told the jury later. “I couldn’t believe my best buddies could do something like this.”

On Monday, June 11, they spoke to Cecelia Eaton but it wasn’t until Thursday that Cecelia told all. The boys were still not talking. The detectives only had Fowler’s affidavit and Pierce’s account. They needed more.

Newlyweds Gregory and Pamela Ann Smart appeared to be the model American couple. Pam at one time described her life with Greg as “picture perfect,” epitomizing the promise of a wonderful future. A great catch, free-spirited and fun loving, Greg was devoted to his perky 23-year-old bride Pamela Ann Smart, nee Wojas.

They settled in their quiet, peaceful hometown of Derry. Starting off their new life together, they moved into an upscale residential area, a ring of two-story condominiums on Misty Morning Drive. They rented a squeaky clean, new condo complete with contemporary furniture, including a white leather couch and attractive decor, two vehicles, and a small dog, Halen, named after the rock band Van Halen. Greg, one of three sons, lived only a block away from his parents.

Although not sentimental, Greg was a good man, looking forward to having children. He proudly bragged to his parents about how Pam would be a wonderful mother for their future children, if the way she treated their little Shih-Tzu was any indicator. How she fussed over the little creature, cooking him scrumptious tidbits for dinner, taking him for numerous walks around their complex, and protecting him from any sort of disturbances.

In reality, however, Pamela Ann Smart looked after her own best interests. Born in Miami, Florida on August 16th, 1967, Pamela readily admits her egocentricity. “I’m definitely the typical Leo,” she said. “You know, walk in, and have to be the centre of everything. Everywhere I go, I’m always attracting attention for some reason or another. I’m loud, very outgoing, and stuff.” The second of three children, with a sister six years older and a brother three years younger, Pam was close to her mother. She had a strained relationship with her father. Her father worked as a commercial airline pilot and her mother as a stenographer. A great organizer, Pam had been working since she was 13, and with her enthusiasm and sense of humour, she was very popular, even cheerleading for both basketball and football teams while in school.

Approaching their twenties, Pam and Greg hit it off immediately at a New Year’s Eve party at the end of 1986, dating exclusively about a month later. They both shared a passion for heavy metal music. Greg even strummed on a guitar. That was part of what drew Pam to Greg. His 5-foot 10-inch, 170-pound frame, toned from hiking, skiing and fishing, with his baby face was very appealing. But it was his long curly shoulder-length locks that Pam adored. In contrast, Pam’s petite frame, china-doll face and vivacious personality attracted Greg.

But the trouble started soon after their wedding. Greg began to grow up. He became more conservative, having decided to work with the same company as his father did as an insurance salesman, and his ambition paid off. He created a whole new image. Even his dedication to rock music had declined, although he still enjoyed good equipment, like the expensive speakers in his Toyota pickup truck, and he still enjoyed heavy metal music. There was no longer such an intense interest anymore. Instead, he was becoming an accomplished salesman, spending his recreational time with his friends.

The shocker for Pam came when Greg cut his shoulder-length hair. Her initial attraction to him was his long hair, looking like the rock star Jon Bon Jovi. Pam now thought Gregg looked more like a New England yuppie.

Their picture perfect marriage was not quite what it appeared to be and within a mere seven months, the marriage began having serious problems. Nearing their first anniversary, Greg confessed to Pam that he was having an affair. But then Greg had confided in his parents his plans for a party to celebrate their first anniversary, just a week later, and then planned to fly to Florida. “If there’s anything Pam really loves, it’s lying on the beach,” said Greg. “She’s a real sun bunny.”

From then on, however, every time they got into an argument, Pam brought up the affair. “I didn’t feel as important anymore,” Pam would later testify. “Obviously it affected my trust.” She wanted out of the marriage.

Pamela Ann Smith was pursuing a broadcast career, doing everything she could think of to attain that goal. She worked three jobs and still found time to organize a benefit promoting safe sex, even talking several bands into giving free performances. Having set her sights on broadcasting, Pam was hired as media services director with the school board in the town of Hampton, near the coast south of Portsmouth. Although not exactly what she wanted, she believed that it was a stepping-stone to better things. Her responsibilities included distributing and producing educational videos for use in the school district, complete with her own secretary and student intern.

Pam also volunteered as an adult facilitator with a local drug awareness program called Project Self-Esteem. All freshmen at Winnacunnet High School were expected to participate in the program. She was able to impress them with her interest in heavy metal music. The kids never got much closer to one another as a result of the project, but everyone looked up to Pam. Unlike most adults, she never appeared to be patronizing them. She spoke their language and enjoyed the same music they did. Rather than lecture them or run on about her glory days at Pinkerton, Pam instead spoke of meeting Eddie Van Halen and of getting backstage passes for heavy metal concerts.”

Billy Flynn, one of the teenagers working on the project, became smitten with Pam, going out of his way to be helpful during the sessions. He also visited her every day at her office.

The first time Pamela Ann Smart blipped across Billy Flynn’s radar screen, was at Winnacunnet High School during a meeting for Project Self-Esteem discussion leaders. One of the guidance counsellors introduced the petite SAU 21 media centre director to the group and the 15-year-old’s hormones kicked into gear. He turned to [his friend] Lattime and said softly, “I’m in love.”

Billy Flynn’s 150 pounds, 5-foot 11-inch frame was still growing. Shy-looking with his big, round eyes and dark shoulder-length hair, sporting an earring and black-leather jacket, playing the guitar, he resembled a young Paul McCartney. He too was dedicated to rock music, especially heavy metal, his favourite being Motley Crue. He was a dead ringer for what Pam was looking for in a potential mate.

Attracted to him from the very beginning, “I thought he was a good kid,” she said. “He was easy to talk to, friendly. He liked some of the same music I liked. He played the guitar.”

She also became overly friendly, overstepping her bounds with the student intern that came with the job, teenager Cecelia Pierce. They quickly became best friends. Pam was aware that Cecelia, wanting to be a journalist, was very interested in her job as an alternative. Cecelia quickly became Pam’s sounding board for virtually everything that was going on in her life.

Billy Flynn ran with a tough crowd that included Pete and J.R. But the three “Brookies” William “Bill” Flynn, Patrick “Pete” Randall and Vance “J.R.” Lattime Jr. were so close and helpful in the neighbourhood that some people even referred to them as the Three Musketeers. They ran errands, shovelled snow, or handled odd jobs. They even gave the elderly residents free services or large discounts. The three boys lived in South Seabrook.

Pam, Bill and Cecelia hung out together. They frequented teenager hang-outs such as shopping malls, restaurants, beachfront arcades and clubs. Pam was ecstatic to be managing a video project with a few teens, most from South Seabrook. She would invite them to her condo to work on the project. While her husband Greg was spending more and more time with his friends, Pam too was exclusive with her newfound friends. Pamela set her sights on 15-year-old Billy Flynn.

“Do you ever think about me when I’m not around?” Pam asked Billy one grey afternoon while in her office across from Winnacunnet High School. It was early February 1990, and their relationship had reached a turning point.

“Sure,” he admitted.

“Well, I think about you all the time,” said Pam.

Billy was hooked. Billy Flynn could not quite believe what he was hearing, Two minutes earlier, life was normal. He was putting in his time in high school, goofing around with his roughneck friends and mooning over the pretty media centre director. Now his fantasy was coming to life. Here was a woman to whom he had been attracted from the moment he first saw her, with whom he had been flirting without hope, revealing that she was attracted to him. Pam said she did not know what to do about her feelings because she was married, but that Billy was constantly on her mind.” About three weeks later Pam kissed Billy while on his bed, listening to Motley Crue’s Starry Eyes playing over and over.

Another youth, Ralph Welch, came to live with the Lattimes. The Lattime family had generously taken him in due to his unfortunate circumstances, encouraging him to go back to school. He was about the same age as their son J.R., but he was closer to Bill and Pete but did not have the same circle of friends.

On the peripheries of these relationships was a fourth teenager, Raymond “Rayme” Fowler. An admitted petty thief, Fowler ultimately played a minor role.

As for Pam, organization was her strong suit, and she set her sights on controlling and manipulating Billy.

Late in March, Pam took the opportunity to have some fun while Greg was out of state for an insurance meeting. She invited Bill and Cecelia over to the condo to watch movies, one was the steamy 9 1/2 Weeks starring Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke engaging in sexual acrobatics. Shortly after, leaving Cecelia downstairs to walk the dog, Pam enticed Billy upstairs to the bedroom that she shared with Greg, slipped into a turquoise negligee bought especially for the occasion, then engaged in sex for the first time with Billy, while the CD player blasted out songs by Van Halen and Sammy Hagar.

After their first sexual encounter, they repeatedly met over the next few weeks to have sex, while Pam began and then continued her lament: “You have to get rid of Greg,” she said. “Otherwise we can’t keep on seeing each other.” When Bill questioned her about getting a divorce, she told him that Greg would follow her everywhere so that she would not even be able to have a boyfriend and that she would probably lose the condo, furniture and all and that she could not bear the thought of losing Him. She falsely claimed that he beat her and the only way was to kill him. It all began like a surrealistic movie.

Following Bill’s sexual initiation, the next morning as Pam drove them both to the school, she said, “Last night was great, but we can’t keep on like that.”

“Why not?” asked Bill.

“Because of Greg. If you want to keep seeing me, you’ll have to get rid of my husband.”

Pam’s message couldn’t be simpler. Love me, kill my husband. Reluctantly, Billy agreed to kill Greg, all the while believing that this would keep her near. Twice, Billy aborted attempts to kill Greg. Pam was furious, berating him and threatening to break-up.

“If you loved me, you’d do this!” she screamed at him, he later told the jury.

“I told her I did love her.”

“That’s when I started getting serious about it,” Billy would testify, “because I thought that if I do something like not go up or anything again, she’s gonna leave me and that’s gonna be it. So this is the time that I really started talking to J.R. and Pete about it.”

Pamela Ann Smart told Billy that May 1st would be his last chance, Greg would have late appointments that night and she would be busy with a school board meeting. Pam even agreed to pay them from the insurance money that she would collect.

The Jury believed she seduced William Flynn, then17, then threatened to end their steamy relationship unless he killed her husband. Smart told Flynn her husband hit her, and that she couldn’t get a divorce because he would never leave her alone. Smart risked losing her dog Haley, the furniture, and money, and would have to move out of the couple’s Morning Misty Drive condominium.

Flynn admitted to pulling the trigger of the .38-caliber revolver used to kill Gregg while Flynn’s best friend, Patrick “Pete” Randall, 17, held the pleading victim by the hair with a butcher knife at his throat. A third youth, Vance Lattime Jr. provided the murder weapon and drove the getaway car. A fourth, Raymond Fowler, 19, kept Lattime company while Flynn and Randall killed Gregg after first ransacking the apartment to make it look as though the victim interrupted a burglary when he got home from a business meeting at 10 p.m. May 1, 1990.

What began that night as an investigation into a senseless murder escalated over the next 11 months into the biggest, most sensationally publicized murder-conspiracy case in New Hampshire history. Ending the chapter but certainly not the case, a jury found Smart, the former media-services coordinator for the area school district, guilty on accomplice-to-first-degree murder conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and witness—tampering charges.

As the prison cell door locks shut — at least for now — on the attractive former cheerleader, it seems hard to believe that police were clueless to the murder.

But the investigation didn’t start moving until Ralph Welch, who lived with the Lattime family in Seabrook, went to the police after Randall admitted his involvement in the crime.

Afraid he might be Randall’s and Flynn’s next victim, Welch gave police enough information for an arrest warrant.

Police may never have found the murder weapon if Welch hadn’t told Lattime’s father, Vance Sr., that the gun used, was stolen from the father’s collection. Vance testified he took the gun, a .38-caliber Charter Arms revolver from his parent’s bedroom dresser, lent it to Flynn, then cleaned and returned it after the murder.

After a short escape to Connecticut where Flynn, Lattime, and Randall unsuccessfully hid for several hours, the youths turned themselves in to Seabrook Police after coaxing by their parents.

Key evidence linking Mrs Smart to the murder was gathered after a [student] agreed to surreptitiously tape conversations with the widow, tapes which later led a jury to believe Smart knew about the murder plot beforehand. Those audio tapes were made in mid- July.

On August 1 that year, police arrested the Florida State University honour graduate at her school office across the street from Winnacunnet High [School]. The case really jelled in the next January when Flynn, Lattime and Randall plea-bargained with the state for a reduced sentence in return for testifying against Smart.

That testimony was presented to the world when Assistant Attorney Generals Paul Maggiotto and Diane Nicolosi called Bill Flynn early in the trial. His testimony detailing the sordid affair and emotionally recounting Gregory Smart’s execution highlighted his two days on the witness stand.

Flynn described how he first met Pamela Smart through Project Self-Esteem at Winnacunnet High School, where he served as a student volunteer and Smart served as an adult volunteer.

Only 15 years old at the time, Flynn said he was immediately attracted to the petite blond and more so after he found the two liked the same heavy-metal bands, Motley Crue and Van Halen. Then came the video project. Smart received a flyer in the mail inviting high school students to submit a rock-music video promoting orange juice. Flynn, Pierce and Smart became close friends by working on the orange-juice video over the winter, and by February 1990, the relationship between Flynn and Smart got even juicier.

On February 5, according to Flynn, Smart summoned the boy to her office where she professed her love.

“Do you think about me? … because I think about you all the time,” Smart said, according to Flynn’s testimony.

Within a few weeks, Smart would invite the teen to her Derry condominium for his first sexual encounter.

In vivid detail, Flynn described how Smart donned a negligee and mimicked a striptease from the movie, “9 1/2 Weeks,” before the two had sex. Smart admitted to the affair in her testimony but denied the striptease, or that Flynn used ice on her body during the evening’s sexual romp, as in a scene from the movie.

It was after this romantic interlude that Smart first brought up a desire to dispose of her husband, according to Flynn.

Miss Pierce also testified that Smart wanted her husband dead after debating murder vs. divorce.

Flynn testified that it was Smart who told Flynn to use a gun instead of a knife to kill her husband so as not to get blood all over the white leather living-room furniture. She also told him to wear dark clothes; to tie his long brown hair in a ponytail; to ransack the apartment before leaving to make it appear as if Gregg were killed after he walked in on intruders; and gave him $30 to buy bullets, according to Flynn’s testimony.

Flynn also said Smart left the bulkhead door open to enter the condominium and would have an alibi because she attended a School Board meeting that night.

The plan in place, Smart gave Flynn, Lattime, and Randall a ride to Haverhill the afternoon of the murder to pick up the getaway car. Later, the three teens plus Fowler headed to Derry in a Chevrolet Impala belonging to his grandmother. They ate pizza and looked in a music store at a nearby mall while they waited for nightfall to hide their approach to the condominium.

Flynn told of how an unsuspecting Gregg Smart opened the door. Randall dragged him into the condominium and after a struggle forced the victim to his knees. Holding his head by the hair with one hand, and a knife at his throat with the other, Randall testified without visible remorse how he asked his victim to hand over his wedding ring. Gregg refused and Randall asked why.

“My wife would kill me,” the pleading victim was said to have replied.

After this exchange, Randall testified he couldn’t bring himself to slash the victim’s throat.

Flynn pointed to his inside jacket pocket, where he stashed the .38-caliber revolver the teens brought along “just in case.” Flynn borrowed the gun only to placate Mrs. Smart, he testified, who preferred he shoot rather than stab her husband, according to both Flynn’s and Randall’s testimony.

With a nod of his head, Flynn pulled out the weapon, pointed it at point blank range behind the head of his lover’s husband.

“God forgive me,” he testified that he said as he fired a hollow-point bullet into the victim’s skull.

“I wouldn’t have killed Gregg if Pam didn’t want me to. She was the first girl I ever loved. I didn’t want her to leave me,” said Flynn in his testimony.

Remaining cool and composed on the witness stand, Pamela Smart denied she asked Flynn to kill her husband. While she admitted to the affair, she kept her sexual secrets from police when the murder investigation began.

Prosecutor Maggiotto criticized Smart for not leading police to Flynn — someone who may have had a motive to kill her husband. She said she was ashamed of the affair and really didn’t believe Flynn had anything to do with it.

She denied almost every point of Flynn’s incriminating testimony, adding that Flynn threatened suicide if they ended their relationship.

While even brutal cross-examination couldn’t break down Smart’s flat-out denials of playing any role in her husband’s death, her explanation of why she incriminated herself in secretly-taped conversations with Cecelia Pierce led jurors to believe otherwise.

Miss [Cecelia] Pierce recorded two telephone conversations on June 19 and wore a body wire to tape face-to-face conversations with Smart on July 12 and 13.

In the expletive ridden transcripts released to the press during the trial, Smart tells Miss Pierce to lie to the police about the murder, acknowledged comments that she had prior knowledge of the plan, and expressed fear that she and the three teens may be sent to the “f—— slammer for the rest of our lives.”

Pamela Smart was described by onlookers and the victim’s parents as her own worst witness. It was the tapes which convinced a jury of seven women and five men to unanimously find Smart guilty on all three counts.

William Flynn and Patrick Randall are serving their sentences at the Maine State Prison in Warren, Maine. Raymond Fowler was paroled in 2003 but was sent back to prison for violating his parole terms in 2004. He was paroled again in June 2005. Vance Lattime had his 30-year sentence reduced by 12 years. In 2005, his sentence was reduced by three years, and he was paroled.

In an interview with ABC News, Smart indicated she is afraid of growing old and dying in prison and would rather have had the death penalty than life.

William Flynn is incarcerated at the Maine State Prison in Warren, where he earned his GED, has been active in charity work and worked as an electrician at the prison. In 2007, Flynn sought a sentence reduction after serving 16 years, stating that he had vowed not to do so until he had spent as many years behind bars as he had spent free. He also apologized to Gregg Smart’s family for murdering him. The Smart family opposed the request. On February 12, 2008, the request was denied, although Flynn’s parole eligibility date was reduced by three years to 25 years, making him eligible for parole in 2015. In March 2009, a judge reduced Patrick Randall’s minimum sentence by three years, which made him eligible for release in June 2015.

Pamela Smart’s story was a natural for “Hard Copy,” which produced several episodes during the trial. It was a grabber for CNN and all the major networks. It led to paperback books, such as “Teach Me to Kill” and “Deadly Lessons,” and countless headlines in newspapers across the country. Months after the trial ended, she was played by Helen Hunt in the smarmy TV movie “Murder in New Hampshire,” and by Nicole Kidman in the 1995 movie “To Die For,” from the Joyce Maynard novel loosely based on the murder.

The Smart trial led then-Gov. Judd Gregg to urge passage of a law to prevent convicted murderers from profiting from their story. That didn’t apply to the witnesses.

Sixteen-year-old Cecelia Pierce, the former intern who wore a wire to tape the damning conversations with Pamela, signed a movie contract for $100,000 for her story.

Greg Smart’s best friend Brian Washburn admitted to Assistant Attorney General Diane Nicolosi that he’d hired a lawyer to accept checks and movie contracts buying the rights to his story.

“So it’s OK to sign a contract and make money off your best friend?” Nicolosi asked Washburn.

“Everybody else is,” he retorted.

Smart is incarcerated at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women, Westchester County, in New York State, where she is serving a life sentence. She is the only person in New York incarcerated under an interstate compact between New York and New Hampshire. Smart was transferred to Bedford Hills, a maximum security facility, from the New Hampshire State Prison for Women in Goffstown, New Hampshire in 1993. State officials stated that she was transferred because New Hampshire did not have a secure enough facility to house her, the higher security necessary due to the high-profile nature of her case. Although she has not admitted responsibility for her crimes, Smart has conceded that if she had not had an affair with Flynn, Gregg Smart would still be alive.

In October 1996, Smart was severely beaten by inmates M. Graves and G. Miller, resulting in a metal plate being placed in the left side of her face. The two inmates beat her after accusing her of snitching on them about their prison relationship. Convicted of second-degree assault in an attack at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, the two inmates were transferred to separate prisons.

In 2003, after pictures of a scantily clad Smart were published in the National Enquirer; she was placed in solitary confinement. Smart sued, claiming the punishment was unfair treatment, but her lawsuit was dismissed.

In 2004, Smart and fellow inmate Carolyn Warmus sued officials of Bedford Hills, claiming sexual harassment, and also sexual assault by a guard, whom they claimed coerced them into posing for the suggestive pictures published in 2003.

Pamela Smart is allowed among other items a radio, a typewriter, and 25 books in her jail cell. In her spare time, she says that she likes to read books and watch television with the other inmates, including Prison Break, which was a popular show among the inmates. The inmates like to prepare food, but Smart claims that she only has one meal a day because she has such a small appetite. Ever since she was severely beaten, she takes medication for chronic pain and sometimes thinks of suicide. Her counsellor, Dr Eleanor Pam, says that “she has many, many, many dark days.” Smart says she still keeps track of Flynn because she regards him as being the key to her freedom. “He is one of the few people that could actually get me out of here, by coming forward and telling the truth, but he’s never gonna do that,” said Smart.