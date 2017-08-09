Photo of the Day

“Wilderness of Mirrors”

It is inconceivable that a secret arm of the government has to comply with all the overt orders of the government -James Jesus Angleton

L ong before Game of Thrones dubbed its spymaster The Spider, James Jesus Angleton earned that name. His internal witch hunts still leave people wondering—madman, genius, or both?

Angleton had been forced to resign from the Central Intelligence Agency after two decades running its counterintelligence operations. In news reports and in outright fiction, Angleton was portrayed as amazingly eccentric and wildly paranoid, the mastermind who kept American intelligence operations safe from Soviet “moles,” and the madman whose “sick-think” destroyed careers and paralyzed the agency with his obsessive hunt for traitors. Indeed, there were some who said he’d done so much damage that Angleton must be the mole.

His name became part of every enigmatic event of the 1960s, including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the subsequent murder of one of his mistresses (the ex-wife of another CIA man).

As chief of counterintelligence for the Central Intelligence Agency from the early 1950s to the early 1970s, James Jesus Angleton built a formidable reputation. Although perhaps best known for leading the agency’s notorious “Molehunt”—the search for a Soviet spy believed to have infiltrated the upper levels of the American government—Angleton also played a key role in the U.S. intervention in the Italian election of 1948, in Israel’s development of nuclear weapons, and in the management of the CIA’s investigation of the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Apparently, the CIA was the source for key parts of the official JFK story–that a lone gunman killed President Kennedy out of “hatred for American society.” The CIA’s doubts only surfaced in the spring of 1975 when the official story was shredded by revelations about the agency’s pre-assassination knowledge of Oswald and plots to kill Castro.

Like many of his colleagues in the CIA, James Angleton learned the craft of espionage during World War II as an officer in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), where he became a friend and protégé of the British double agent Kim Philby. Yet Angleton’s approach to counterintelligence was also influenced by his unusual Mexican American family background and his years at Yale as a student of the New Critics and publisher of modernist poets. His marriage to Cicely d’Autremont and the couple’s friendship with E. E. and Marion Cummings became part of a network of cultural connections that linked the U.S. secret intelligence services and American writers and artists during the post-war period.

In real life, Jim Angleton was a formidable intellectual and canny bureaucrat who helped shape the ethos of the Central Intelligence Agency there is today. His doctrine of counterintelligence was widely influential, not only in the CIA but in the intelligence services of all the English-speaking countries. He pioneered pre-digital techniques of mass surveillance via an illicit mail-opening program called LINGUAL. He fed the intel to J. Edgar Hoover’s COINTELPRO operatives at the FBI who used it to harass, disrupt, and discredit leftist, antiwar, and civil rights groups from the 1950s to the 1970s. His close liaison with the Mossad in the 1950s and 1960s helped forge a wide-ranging U.S.-Israel strategic relationship that has been central to U.S. foreign policy ever since.

Like them or not, his accomplishments were large. So were his mistakes.

Angleton’s fruitless mole hunt paralyzed the agency’s operations in the Soviet Union in the late 1960s. Speaking in 2012 at a conference on Angleton’s legacy, historian Christopher Andrew offered a nuanced view on the agency’s notorious mole hunter. “When somebody as bright, as distinguished, and so capable of friendship as Jim Angleton makes these sort of appalling errors that he does,” Andrew said, “then we are faced with one of the greatest personal tragedies in the modern history of U.S. and British intelligence.”

No historian can give short shrift to the man was dubbed “The Spider.” Angleton, was a master of Cold War power politics, and a seer of the coming U.S. surveillance state. His charisma gained him the confidence of several famous poets, a future pope, four Mossad chiefs, a presidential mistress, a couple of Mafiosos, the odd New York intellectual, and a global network of like-minded spooks.

Whatever his faults, Angleton acted zealously on a theory of history whose validity is hard to accept and hard to dispute. He believed that secret intelligence agencies controlled the destiny of mankind. During his 27-year career at the CIA, from 1947 to 1974, he acted as if the CIA and the KGB were struggling over the future of civilization itself — which, of course, they were.

The Cold War is over and Angleton is gone, but the espionage techniques he mastered — mass surveillance, disinformation, targeted assassination, and extrajudicial detention — remain with us, albeit on a much larger scale. Since September 11, 2001, the power of secret intelligence agencies to shape the future is obvious.

Angleton became a founding member of the CIA and quickly rose through the ranks to become Director of Central Intelligence within five years by 1954. Angleton called counterintelligence a “wilderness of mirrors” and saw catching spies as a game. Over his career in the CIA Angleton covered foreign intelligence activities, counterintelligence, and domestic intelligence activities, but it was counterintelligence where he made the biggest impact.

During his career Angleton carried out many great things but the one part of his career most know well is his driven approach to finding moles in the organization (moles being spies working for other governments gaining American information).

Two Soviet Defectors that Angleton came to take notice of caused problems as some didn’t feel they were trustworthy. Either way, Angleton carried on listening to what Anatoliy Golitsyn and Yuri Nosenko had to say. When Anatoliy Golitsyn said the KGB had infiltrated the CIA it made Angleton start many mole hunts to find them.

The hunt for Soviet sympathizers saw Angleton commission a total of 10,000 reports on American Civilians during the Vietnam War. This action was deemed unlawful by many, but Angleton was never reprimanded over the issue.

Angleton actually started to then accuse foreign politicians and heads of state including the Canadian Prime Ministers Lester Pearson and Pierre Trudeau, Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, West German Chancellor Willy Brandt and British Prime Minister Harold Wilson of using information to help the Soviet Union.

Closer to home Angleton then started accusing American politicians of working for the Soviet Union, these included President Gerald Ford and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Angleton became so obsessed that he relentlessly searched for other Soviet supporters within the American intelligence field. In the end his actions cost him dear as Director of Central Intelligence, William Colby sacked him in 1975 thus finishing Angleton’s career.

In 1975 on Christmas Eve it was confirmed that Angleton had resigned from the CIA, although the truth was he had been removed.

While the start of his career was one of amazing work during World War II, the latter part ended with Angleton being paranoid about others which eventually cost him his job after 26 years with the service.

In the 1960s, he was known around Langley by his CIA code name: Kingfisher.

It’s probably not a good idea to take on an exalted title like that unless you have some real power to wield and as the director of counterintelligence, Angleton was responsible for a lot of the dirty tricks at CIA during his reign. And he had a bevy of nicknames that included “Mother,” “Virginia Slim,” “Skinny Jim,” “the Gray Ghost,” “the Black Knight,” “the Fisherman,” and “Scarecrow.”

As chief of CIA counterintelligence, James Angleton famously described his world as a “wilderness of mirrors.”

James Jesus Angleton (December 9, 1917 – May 11, 1987) was chief of CIA Counterintelligence from 1954 to 1975. His official position within the organization was “Associate Deputy Director of Operations for Counterintelligence (ADDOCI)”. Angleton was significantly involved in the U.S. response to the purported KGB defectors Anatoliy Golitsyn and Yuri Nosenko. Angleton later became convinced the CIA harboured a high-ranking mole, and engaged in an intense search. Whether this was a highly destructive witch hunt or appropriate caution vindicated by later moles remains a subject of intense historical debate.

According to one-time Director of Central Intelligence Richard Helms: “In his day, Jim was recognized as the dominant counterintelligence figure in the non-communist world.” Investigative journalist Edward Jay Epstein agrees with the high regard in which Angleton was held by his colleagues in the intelligence business, and adds that Angleton earned the “trust … of six CIA directors—including Gen. Walter Bedell Smith, Allen W. Dulles and Richard Helms. They kept Angleton in key positions and valued his work.”

Whatever genre they work in — history, journalism, literature, or film — observers of the intelligence scene find James Angleton endlessly fascinating. The longtime head of counterintelligence (CI) at the Central Intelligence Agency has been the subject, in whole or substantial part, of dozens of books, articles, and films, including five in the past three years. Beyond the vicarious appeal of looking at the shadowy world of moles, double agents, traitors, and deceptions, the enduring interest in Angleton is understandable, for he was one of the most influential and divisive intelligence officers in US history. He shaped CIA counterintelligence for better or worse for 20 years from 1954 to 1974 — nearly half of the Agency’s Cold War existence — and his eccentricities and excesses have been widely portrayed as paradigmatic of how not to conduct counterintelligence.

Angleton’s career ended abruptly amid controversy over damaging disclosures about Agency domestic operations that forever changed the place of intelligence in the American political system. Angleton’s real and perceived legacy still influences counterintelligence practices in the US government and public perceptions of CIA.

Yet the lore about Angleton is more familiar than his ideas, accomplishments, and true shortcomings because much of the publicly available information about him is highly partisan, generated by a range of intelligence veterans, scholars, journalists, and fiction and film writers who have maligned or embellished his career to the point that much of what is supposedly known of him is a mix of fact and fiction.

Delving into the Angletonian library is a Rashomon-like experience. As one scholar of Angleton has written with only mild exaggeration, “One could ask a hundred people about him and receive a hundred lightly shaded different replies that ranged from utter denunciation to unadulterated hero worship. That the positions could occupy these extremes spoke of the significance and the ambiguity of the role he had played.”

What do we know, and what do we think we know, about perhaps the Agency’s most compelling and caricatured figure, and what else can we reliably say until still unrevealed information about him becomes available?

James Jesus Angleton was born to a Mexican mother and American father who met when his father was stationed in Mexico while serving in the United States Army. Angleton was born in Idaho on December the 19th 1917, but spent his young years in Italy as his father bought a business there.

When he was of age to go into education Angleton enjoyed a great education comprising of a live in status at Malvern College in Malvern, England prior to then going to Yale University in America.

In 1943 aged 26 years of age, Angleton joined the United States Army and was sent back to England where he served in the counter-intelligence branch (X-2) of the Office of Strategic Services. Initially Angleton was in charge of the Italian desk at the branch because of his knowledge of Italy and his language skills from spending his youth there.

By the end of 1944 Angleton had progressed in his role to commander of Secret Counterintelligence in Italy and by spring 1945 Angleton had been promoted to head of the X-2 counter-intelligence branch for Italy. At the end of the war Angleton stayed on in Italy and made important moves in the support of a new Italian government.

During his time in Italy, Angleton personally oversaw many looted German treasures returned to their rightful countries of origin across the world. This action alone really built his reputation.

After Angleton moved into the Office of Strategic Services and into the super-secret X-2 counterintelligence branch in London, it was here that Angleton learned to be so hyperconscious about security. X-2 was the only OSS component cleared to receive raw ULTRA material, intercepted German military communications sent via the Enigma encryption machine. He also knew about the DOUBLE CROSS and FORTITUDE deception operations that were paving the way for the Normandy invasion. The success of these operations was one reason for his later belief in Soviet “strategic deception.”

Angleton next served in the X-2 unit in Rome, where he was codenamed ARTIFICE.

He was an innovative field operative and rose to be chief of all X-2 operations in Italy by the end of the war. When the OSS disbanded in 1945, Angleton stayed in Italy to run operations for the successor organizations to OSS. After he moved into CIA’s espionage and counterintelligence component in 1947, he became the Agency’s liaison to Western counterpart services. In 1954, he became the head of the new Counterintelligence Staff. He would remain in that job for the rest of his career.

Angleton, some of them say, was a paranoid who effectively shut down Agency operations against the Soviet Union for years during his Ahab-like quest for the mole in CIA. He received copies of all operational cables so he could veto recruitments and squelch reports from sources he delusively thought were bad. He had a “no knock” privilege to enter the DCI’s office unannounced any time he pleased. He ordered the incarceration and hostile interrogation of KGB defector Yuri Nosenko. And he had a bevy of nicknames that included “Mother,” “Virginia Slim,” “Skinny Jim,” “the Gray Ghost,” “the Black Knight,” “the Fisherman,” and “Scarecrow.” None of these claims is completely true or demonstrable.

What is known for sure about Angleton is more complicated and captivating. He looked like a character in a spy novel and had unconventional work habits and mannerisms. A magazine profile of him aptly stated that “If John le Carré and Graham Greene had collaborated on a superspy; the result might have been James Jesus Angleton.”

When the Soviet Union and China split in the early 1960’s, Angleton remained convinced that the widely reported antagonism was a ruse concocted by the two Communist powers. The defection of Yuri Nosenko from the Soviet Union in January 1964 prompted a prolonged investigation by Angleton and his staff. Nosenko insisted that he had been the Soviet case officer for Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin of President Kennedy.

Angleton was inclined to doubt Nosenko’s insistence that the Soviet security agency, the K.G.B., had no connection to the attack on the President. Nosenko was released after being interrogated for more than three years, and the consensus at the C.I.A. was that he had been a legitimate defector. Nosenko was subsequently hired as a lecturer at courses given by the agency. Powerful Role in Agency

Angleton may have lost the battle over Nosenko, but he wielded great power inside the agency for decades. His section had access to more information than virtually any other because it was permitted to examine virtually all C.I.A. operations. The counterintelligence staff under Mr. Angleton could and did effectively end the careers of C.I.A. officers suspected of working for the Soviet Union. He often declined to explain why a particular officer had fallen under suspicion.

In addition, Angleton handled one of the agency’s most sensitive relationships with an allied intelligence service, its ties to the Israelis. Angleton handled ”the Israeli account” as it was termed in C.I.A. argot, for more than a decade. Indeed, William E. Colby, then Director of Central Intelligence, who forced his resignation, earlier insisted that Angleton relinquish his control over Israeli matters.

Even with the passage of decades, it is difficult to compile a reasonably certain account of Angleton’s espionage successes, which remain classified. For instance, by one account he was instrumental in obtaining, the text of Nikita S. Khrushchev’s secret denunciation of Stalin in 1956.

He was also said to have been deeply involved in the unmasking of Kim Philby, the British double agent. Others say that for a time, at least, Mr. Angleton was deceived by Philby a man who had come to be his friend.

Angleton possessed a brilliant intellect and extensive knowledge of current and historical Soviet operations, although his sometimes convoluted descriptions of case histories affected people differently. While his colleague William Hood said that he “would sometimes add a full dimension” to an operational discussion, former DCI James Schlesinger recalled that listening to him was “like looking at an Impressionist painting.” Angleton was fervently anti-communist, continually discoursing on “the nature of the Soviet threat,” and ardently supported Israel; his control of that country’s account at CIA, an administrative anomaly, was one of the foundations of his influence. The two qualities were interrelated operationally, as he saw Israel as a bastion against the Soviet Union.

Secretive and suspicious, Angleton had a compulsive approach to anything he took on — whether hunting spies, raising orchids, or catching trout — and surrounded himself and his staff with an aura of mystery, hinting at dark secrets and intrigues too sensitive to share. Some of that mystique carried over from his OSS days, and some of it he cultivated as a tactic to advance his interests at CIA. He ran vest pocket operations and compiled extensive files that he kept out of the regular Agency records system. He believed the values of Western democracies left them vulnerable to intelligence attack — especially deception — and so he sat on some actionable information if he thought it was unverifiable or counterfeit.

Angleton often was arrogant, tactless, dismissive, and even threatening toward professional colleagues who disagreed with him. Outside the bounds of Agency business, which for him were expansive and caused his family life to suffer, Angleton could be charming and had many close and loyal friends and a wide assortment of interests. One way or another, he always left a lasting impression on those who met him.

An even-handed assessment of Angleton’s career would discern two distinct phases to it, although most of his detractors concentrate on the second. From the late 1940s to the early 1960s, he and his staff provided a useful voice of caution in an Agency seized with piercing the Iron Curtain to learn about Soviet intentions and capabilities. For roughly the next 10 years, distracted by unsubstantiated theories of Soviet “strategic deception,” Angleton and his staff embarked on counterproductive and sometimes harmful efforts to find moles and prove Moscow’s malevolent designs.

What makes Angleton such a conundrum for historians and biographers is that he was losing his sense of proportion and his ability to live with uncertainty right around the time, 1959–63, when it became startlingly evident — agents compromised, operations blown, spies uncovered — that something was seriously amiss with Western intelligence and more aggressive CI and security were needed. Given the Soviets’ record of success at penetration and deception operations going back to the 1920s, and with no current evidence to the contrary, Angleton was justified in presuming CIA also was victimized. However, there was no other source, human or technical, that he could use to guide him on the molehunt — only his favoured source, KGB defector Anatoli Golitsyn, and their symbiotic relationship soon became professionally unbalanced as the manipulative and self-promoting defector’s allegations of international treachery grew more fantastical.

Overall, Angleton’s negatives outweighed his positives. First, among the latter: While he was running CIA counterintelligence, there were no known Soviet penetrations of the Agency besides “Sasha” (the extent to which Angleton deserves credit for that is arguable). Information from, or assistance by, him and the CI Staff helped uncover, or prepared the way for later discovery of, Soviet espionage operations in several Western countries. He maintained good relations with the FBI at the working level, helping mitigate longstanding interagency hostility fostered mostly by J. Edgar Hoover. And he contributed to the establishment of counterintelligence as an independent discipline of the intelligence profession with resources and influence at CIA.

The negatives preponderate, however. By fixating on the Soviets, Angleton largely ignored the threat that other hostile services posed — notably the East Germans, Czechs, Chinese, and Cubans. His operational officers were so deeply involved with defensive CI (molehunting) that they did not contribute nearly enough to offensive (counterespionage) operations. He became far too dependent on Golitsyn and consequently mishandled some cases (although in two of them, in Norway and Canada, the real spies were found eventually). He held to his disinformation-based interpretations of certain world events — the Sino-Soviet split, Tito’s estrangement from Moscow — long after they were discredited. His skill at bureaucratic infighting belied his administrative sloppiness. Lastly, he grew too isolated later in his career, and his security consciousness became self-consuming and stultifying for his staff.

Even without the sensational New York Times front-page story by Seymour Hersh in December 1974 about CIA domestic operations that prompted Angleton’s dismissal, it was more than time for him to go, as even his longtime defender Richard Helms came to admit. Many people will remember Angleton only for two of his last publicized appearances: drunk, dishevelled, and disoriented when a media mob confronted him at his home the morning after he was fired; and cagey, elusive, and defiant while testifying before the Church Committee several months later. Very quickly after he left Langley, an anti-Angleton orthodoxy set in at the Agency and coincided with the intelligence scandals of the mid-1970s and a public backlash against CIA that profoundly influenced subsequent interpretations of Angleton.

Angleton’s resignation was announced on Christmas Eve of 1974, just as President Ford demanded that Colby report on the allegations and as various Congressional committees announced that they would launch their own inquiries. Angleton told reporters from United Press International that he was quitting after 31 years because “my usefulness has ended” and the CIA was getting involved in “police state activities.” Three of Angleton’s senior aides in counter-intelligence—his deputy Raymond Rocca, executive officer of the counter-intelligence division William J. Hood, and Angleton’s chief of operations Newton S. Miller—were coaxed into retirement within a week of Angleton’s resignation after it was made clear that they would be transferred elsewhere in the agency rather than promoted, and the counter-intelligence staff was reduced from 300 to 80 people.

When Seymour Hersh published a story in The New York Times about domestic counter-intelligence activities under Angleton’s direction, against anti-war protesters and other domestic dissident organizations, Hersh reported that Angleton subsequently called him to claim that Angleton’s wife, Cicely, had left him as a result of the story. A friend of Hersh’s immediately laughed off this claim, telling Hersh that Angleton’s wife had left him years ago and had since returned and knew well enough that Angleton worked for the CIA. They remained friendly for years after they began living apart and yearly took a vacation together to his beloved fishing spot. Here he was known as a fisherman and a documenter of the river but not for his profession, although it was quietly known. Rumors swirled around Washington thereafter that Colby was himself the KGB mole but these were never conclusively attributed to Angleton. In 1975, Angleton was awarded the CIA’s Distinguished Intelligence Medal.

When he was forced to resign his post in 1974 by William E. Colby, then Director of Central Intelligence, had become convinced that Angleton’s efforts were harming the agency.

The tall, donnish intelligence official remains one of the most fascinating figures in the history of the C.I.A. His counterintelligence office was considered one of the most secret in the agency, and the problems it analyzed resembled the multidimensional chess games depicted in the best espionage fiction.

With his departure, the agency cut the counterintelligence staff to 80 from 300, and turned away from some of the techniques he had pioneered. Today, some intelligence officials and members of Congress say this may have been an overreaction. They say that the disclosures about highly damaging Soviet espionage operations suggest that Mr. Angleton was more accurate in his suspicions than was once believed. Distrust of Soviet Motives

Counterintelligence is one of the most thankless jobs in spy craft. Its practitioners think the unthinkable, examining each operation, recruit or defector for the possibility that it may be a deception. Counterintelligence agents also try to recruit agents who work for hostile intelligence services, hoping to confuse opponents with cleverly packaged false information.

Friends and associates agree that Mr. Angleton, who wore glasses and had a pronounced stoop, was ideally suited for his life’s work. His view of the world was characterized by an abiding suspicion – opponents called it paranoia – about the Soviet Union’s motives and maneuvers.

Angleton has been sharply criticized in the memoirs of some intelligence officials, including Adm. Stansfield Turner, the director of Central Intelligence under President Carter. Admiral Turner wrote that he had got Congress to appropriate money to compensate officers whose careers had been ruined because they had come under the suspicion of Angleton.

But his staff of counterintelligence operatives were quick to defend him and his methods to reporters and others.

”He was truly a Renaissance man, ” said N. Scott Miler, the chief of operations under Mr. Angleton. ”He had a remarkable amount of knowledge about world events, art, and literature. One of the most remarkable people I have ever known.”

Senator Malcolm Wallop, a Wyoming Republican who was a strong defender of Angleton, said in a statement: ”James Angleton lived long enough to serve his country before, during and after World war II. He was the architect of the best counterintelligence the United States ever had. In the mid-1970’s, Angleton went out of fashion, but he lived long enough to see time and events vindicate him and show how little his accusers understood of the difficult and inherently thankless business of counterintelligence.”

HUGE C.I.A. OPERATION REPORTED IN U.S. AGAINST ANTIWAR …