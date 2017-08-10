Photo of the Day

Rhinestone Cowboy

Boyishly handsome and six feet tall, with his “aw shucks, ma’am” charm and velvety voice, Glen Campbell was a legendary country and pop-music singer, guitarist and Hollywood hot guy.

Singer-guitarist and actor Glen Campbell, who was known for hits including “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Wichita Lineman” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” died yesterday after following a difficult six-year bout with Alzheimer’s disease. He was eighty-one, and is survived by his wife and eight children. Campbell is probably best known for “Rhinestone Cowboy,” a song he recorded in 1975, though he released sixty full-length studio albums over the course of a fifty-year career, sending some eighty-two singles up the Billboard charts.

From his humble rural beginnings to his meteoric rise to fame to the long battle with Alzheimer’s that resulted in his death in Nashville, Tennessee, the details of Glen Campbell’s life at times read like the lyrics to one of his melancholy country ballads. But with more than 50 million records sold and a dazzling amount of Top 40 hits in his decades-long career, Campbell’s achievements transcend the trail of heartache and loss that winds through it, ultimately telling a tale of redemption, and of one of the brightest musical lights of the era.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” the singer’s family said in a statement.

Glen Campbell leaves behind a sprawling songbook and one candid documentary, 2014’s “Glen Campbell … I’ll Be Me,” which follows the singer as he deals with his diagnosis and embarks upon a farewell tour, performing the final renditions of “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” in the presence of his family, his band, and his thousands of fans, crisscrossing the country before his disease forces him off the stage and into an around-the-clock treatment facility.

Campbell’s choice — to go public with his diagnosis and then invite a camera crew to track it’s every effect — made waves in the Alzheimer’s field, said Dr. Ronald Petersen, the Mayo Clinic neurologist who treated the singer. Patients and their families can feel alienated, ashamed, and alone after such a diagnosis, making Campbell’s willingness to be candid a potential light in the dark.

Glen cut that album, “Ghost on the Canvas,” in about 2010, and when an album is finished, entertainers typically go on the road and do a tour. But it was about that time that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, so he, the band, the family, the whole group was faced with a decision: What do we do now? So they sat down and had a very intimate discussion, and he, his family, the group said, “Let’s do it.”

Of course, what was unusual was that they did a documentary about it. It’s one thing to announce, “I have the disease,” and then go away for months or years; it’s another thing to say, “Yes, I have Alzheimer’s disease, and not only that, I’m going to display how it’s playing out with me, my family, etc.,” and that’s how the documentary was made.

he was willing to come out and to disclose his diagnosis, and then to let somebody chronicle it over time, because that’s the scary part.

And I must say that some of the people in his band really had some concerns that he was going to embarrass himself on the stage. One of his stage managers, Bill Maclay, said at the outset, “I thought this tour was going to be people coming to watch a NASCAR race looking for the crashes.” And in fact, he said, “I couldn’t have been farther from reality.” The fans came: They loved him. They knew this was going to be the last time they’d see Glen Campbell, and they didn’t care if he messed up. If he sang the same song twice or had to stop in the middle of the song — didn’t matter. They were there to hear and support Glen Campbell.

Campbell sang in a clear, slightly pinched voice that was particularly well-suited to songs of compromise—anything that betrayed all the strange negotiations we allow in order to move deeper into the lives we want:

“There’s been a load of compromisin’ on the road to my horizon, but I’m gonna be where the lights are shinin’ on me.”

Born on April 22, 1936, in the tiny rural settlement in Arkansas, Glen Campbell was the seventh of 12 children born to sharecropper parents. He spent his early youth working with his father on the family farm, but after buying his first guitar from a Sears Roebuck catalog for a few dollars, young Glen quickly displayed a talent that was destined to one day take him far from home.

Learning the instrument from various relatives, he played consistently throughout his childhood, eventually gravitating toward jazz players like Barney Kessel and Django Reinhardt. While he was learning guitar, he also sang in a local church, where he developed his vocal skills. By the time he was 14, he had begun performing with a number of country bands in the Arkansas, Texas, and New Mexico area, including his uncle’s group, the Dick Bills Band. When he was 18, he formed his own country band, the Western Wranglers, and began touring the South with the group. Four years later, Campbell moved to Los Angeles, California, where he became a session musician.

There, he became involved with a girl named Diane Kirk, whom he married in 1956 after she became pregnant. Two years after the birth of their daughter, Debby, the couple divorced, but Campbell continued to perform in clubs around the southwest and further develop his already impressive skills.

In 1959 Campbell married again, this time to a woman named Billie Nunley, and the following year they moved to Los Angeles so Campbell could purse his music career. In 1961 Campbell’s first single, “Turn Around Look at Me,” reached No. 62 on the pop charts and Billie gave birth to their daughter, Kelli, the first of three children they would have together. Recognizing Campbell’s potential, in 1962 Capitol Records signed him to a recording contract. For the next few years, however, it would not be on his own records that Campbell would make his greatest mark. With his prodigious guitar playing, Campbell quickly established himself as one of the finest session guitarists in the industry and became part of the legendary group of studio musicians known as the “Wrecking Crew.” Among his many guitar credits from this period, playing on Elvis’s Viva Las Vegas!, most of Phil Spector’s recordings, Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night” and the Beach Boys Pet Sounds album are but a few. His career as a journeyman would reach new heights when in 1964 and 1965 he also toured as a member of the Beach Boys, who at that time were at the peak of their popularity.

Following Brian Wilson’s breakdown and retirement from the road in 1965, Campbell became a touring member of the Beach Boys for several months. At the end of his tenure as the group’s temporary bassist, the Beach Boys offered him a permanent spot in the band, but he turned them down when they wouldn’t allow him to have an equal cut of the group’s royalties. A few months after rejecting their offer, the Beach Boys’ record label, Capitol, offered Campbell a full-fledged contract. His first release under his new long-term Capitol contract was a version of Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “The Universal Soldier,” which peaked at number 45. For much of 1966, he continued to pursue studio work, but he released “Burning Bridges” toward the end of the year, and it climbed to number 18 on the country charts early in 1967.

During 1967, Capitol pushed Campbell as a country recording artist, and their breakthrough arrived in the late summer when his folky country-pop rendition of John Hartford’s “Gentle on My Mind” became a Top 40 hit on both the country and pop charts. By the end of the year, he had released a cover of Jimmy Webb’s “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” which reached number two on the country charts, and number 26 on the pop charts. Early in 1968, “Gentle on My Mind” won the Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Recording of 1967. Campbell’s success continued in 1968, as “I Wanna Live” became his first number one hit and “Dreams of the Everyday Housewife” reached number three. The following year, CBS television hired him to host the variety show The Glen Campbell Good Time Hour, which became quite popular and helped establish him as not only a country star, but a pop music superstar.

Throughout the late ’60s and early ’70s, Campbell continued to rack up hit singles, including the number one hits “Wichita Lineman” (1968) and “Galveston” (1969), plus the Top Ten singles “Try a Little Kindness” (1969), “Honey Come Back” (1970), “Everything a Man Could Ever Need” (1970), and “It’s Only Make Believe” (1970). In 1968, he began recording duets with Bobbie Gentry, and they had hit singles with their versions of two Everly Brothers songs: “Let It Be Me,” which reached 14 in 1969, and “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” which peaked at number six in 1970. Also in 1969, he began a film career, appearing in the John Wayne movie True Grit that year and Norwood the following year.

By 1972, Campbell’s record sales started slipping. After “Manhattan Kansas” reached number six that year, he had trouble having Top 40 hits for the next two years. As his career slowed, he began sinking into drug and alcohol addiction, which continued even through his mid-’70s revival. In 1975, he returned to the Top Ten with “Rhinestone Cowboy,” a huge hit that reached number one on both the country and pop charts. Over the next two years, he had a number of Top Ten country hits, including “Country Boy (You Got Your Feet in L.A.)” and “Don’t Pull Your Love”/”Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye,” which also reached the pop charts. In 1977, he had his final number one hit with “Southern Nights,” which topped both the country and pop charts.

Campbell’s star was fading. Sales of his records began to decline, and in 1972 CBS cancelled his TV show. Campbell continued to tour and record during this time, but he also developed an alcohol problem. After a brief reversal of fortunes in 1975, when his singles “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Country Boy” both reached No. 1 on the charts, Campbell’s life continued on a slow downward spiral. Amidst a haze of alcohol abuse and cocaine addiction, he would be divorced by Billie, marry and then quickly divorce Sarah Barg (the ex-wife of one of his friends) and begin a brief but tumultuous affair with country singer Tanya Tucker. But after nearly overdosing on cocaine in a Las Vegas hotel in 1980, Campbell’s life was suddenly transformed. In early 1981 he met a woman named Kim Woollen on a blind date and was immediately smitten. Campbell also found God that year, and in December 1981 Campbell and Kim were baptized in Arkansas. They married in 1982, and soon after the birth of their first of three children, Campbell at last managed to conquer his substance abuse problem.

Following the success of “Southern Nights” and its follow-up, “Sunflower,” Campbell stopped reaching the country Top Ten with regularity, yet he had a string of lesser hits and was an immensely popular performer in concert and television. During the mid-’80s, he experienced a brief commercial revival, as the singles “Faithless Love,” “A Lady Like You,” and “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” all reached the country Top Ten. By that time, he had begun to clean up his act. Over the course of the mid-’80s, he kicked his addictions to drugs and alcohol and became a born-again Christian. Appropriately, he began recording inspirational albums, yet he didn’t abandon country music. As late as 1989, Campbell’s smooth, synth-laden contemporary country-pop was reaching the country Top Ten; his last two Top Ten country hits were “I Have You” (1988) and “She’s Gone, Gone, Gone” (1989).

Campbell began recording less frequently in the early ’90s, especially since he could no longer reach the charts and the radio, since they were dominated by new country artists. Over the course of the decade, he gradually moved into semi-retirement, concentrating on golf and performing at his Goodtime Theater in Branson, Missouri. In 1994, he published his autobiography, Rhinestone Cowboy. Campbell released a comeback album of sorts, the ironically titled Meet Glen Campbell, produced by Julian Raymond and Howard Willing, on Capitol Records in 2008.

Glen Campbell had a way of inhabiting every song he recorded, both as a vocalist and an ace guitarist. Whether he was working as a session player, with L.A.’s exemplary Wrecking Crew, or crooning any number of Jimmy Webb-written hits, the Arkansas native always went all-in. In the process, he became one of music’s most believable vocalists and a true crossover success, cultivating a pop and country audience with songs like “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and even instrumentals.

By early 1967, Campbell’s career as a sideman had reached a peak. He’d played guitar on Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night,” toured with the Beach Boys and landed a spot with the Wrecking Crew, giving him all the session work he could handle. What he didn’t have, though, was a genuine hit of his own. That changed when he took a stab at Jimmy Webb’s “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” that same year, setting down his guitar and refocusing the spotlight on his croon instead.

Picturing himself as a telephone repairman working on a power line high above Middle America, Jimmy Webb wrote this song specifically for Campbell’s voice. The result is a gorgeous pairing of melancholy and melody, with Al De Lory’s string arrangement nearly stealing the show. Campbell sings the tune’s now-iconic refrain – “The Wichita lineman is still on the line” – in a voice that sweeps skyward during the final moments, almost as though the song is actually being delivered 40 feet above ground.

On the 2008 LP Meet Glen Campbell, the singer used the songs of Tom Petty, U2, Lou Reed and others to introduce himself to a new generation of fans. One of the songs on that record, “Sadly Beautiful” was penned by Paul Westerberg, lead singer of alt-rock band the Replacements. For Campbell’s penultimate studio album, Ghost on the Canvas, Westerberg supplied “Any Trouble” and the title track. Written a few years before Campbell’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, “Ghost” addresses life, death, spirituality and the mysteries embedded within all of those things, yet still comes off more comforting than haunting.

In 1994 Campbell’s autobiography, Rhinestone Cowboy, was published and made the best seller list, and a decade later Campbell briefly returned to the headlines when, after relapse of addiction, he was arrested for drunk driving and assaulting a police officer. But although he would also continue to record and tour, Campbell would mostly remain out of the spotlight, choosing instead to spend time with his family or out on the golf course. That all changed in 2011, when he publicly announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The remainder of Campbell’s life became a series of long good-byes that included a 2011 tour that was cut short by his worsening health and the albums See You There and Ghost on the Canvas, which featured collaborations with Jakob Dylan and Paul Westerberg, among others. By 2013 Campbell had been completely overrun by his disease. He and Kim sold their home in Malibu and moved outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where by that time, Campbell needed constant care. Amidst a sometimes public feud between Kim and his daughter Kelly, in April 2014, Campbell was moved into an Alzheimer’s facility where he had 24-hour access to medical care. He would remain there, receiving visits from family members and socializing with other patients at the facility, but rarely if ever singing or playing the songs that he could no longer remember.

“As the disease has progressed, Kim, his wife of 34 years, has been by his side,” a newspaper reported, quoting Kim as saying, “That’s kind of where you feel like you are living when you are living with Alzheimer’s.”

Kim, described how the family learned about the affliction and was dealing with it. “I noticed after many years of marriage that Glen was becoming dependent on me for certain things. There were times when I would ask him to do something and he would answer me with, ‘Okay, Mommy.’ I thought this was odd. I wondered if he was lovingly reminding me that he’d made me a mother three times or if he might be hinting that I was mothering him,” she wrote.

She continued, “In addition to being his wife, I would gradually become his mother, his nurse, his conservator, the leader of our family, and his protector. Saying, ‘Okay, Mommy’ was Glen’s lighthearted and possibly even subconscious way of placing himself into the hands he trusted most.”

The post, written shortly before his death, continued, “Now, when I hug Glen every day, I pretend – even just for a moment – that he is still my king. Something in our embrace must speak to his heart as well, because when he wraps his strong arms around me, he squeezes me just like he used to and makes me feel like I’m still his queen. Glen is the king of my heart, and always will be.”

Campbell’s family discussed their journey with the disease in the 2014 documentary “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me,” and Kim remained at her husband’s side until the end.

“Glen thought that was probably the most important thing he could ever do,” Kim told the newspaper in spring 2017 of speaking out about Alzheimer’s. “And I think he’s right.”

Kim, said that at least through the first year or so, she thought Glen remained relatively stable. And she thinks it was the social and intellectual stimulation, allowing him to do what he had done throughout his entire life — that is, perform — that kept him going at a higher level for a longer period of time than if they would have pulled back at the time of diagnosis. It brings the conversation up to the surface and people feel more comfortable talking about it. “Yeah, I’ve got it, just like Glen Campbell had.” And it’s not so much of a stigma anymore. It can happen to anybody.

Cal Campbell, one of Glen’s sons, wrote on the family’s blog. “When your father is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, doctors give you a long and depressing list of things to expect. He’ll forget your name and then, eventually, who you are entirely. There won’t be any more chats or heart-to-hearts or fatherly advice. He won’t tell (and retell) you funny stories of things that you said or did as a kid year after year. He won’t walk you down the aisle or spoil, or even know, his grandchildren – and you have to just accept this…” he wrote.

Cal wrote that he turned to guitar. He discovered that his father’s gift to him was in him. “As a musician, one of my main coping mechanisms is through song. I picked up my guitar one afternoon to try and forget some of the pain of having a father with Alzheimer’s – even just for a few minutes – and as I strummed a chord and opened my mouth to sing, the gift appeared before me. The room suddenly filled and echoed with gifts, with memories, with familiar sounds and tones of home,” Cal wrote. “My father’s gift is inside of me and presents itself every time I sing a note with the same inflections as he would have, or in the same range or style.”

Campbell’s family released a statement on his death and included the above video with the announcement. The now appropriately and movingly titled, Adios, Campbell’s final album, was released in June.

His final album, Adios, was recorded in 2013. His daughter Ashley said that “the project stands as a heartfelt thank you and goodbye to his fans, via Campbell’s interpretations of some of his favourite songs, from ‘Funny How Time Slips Away’ to ‘Everybody’s Talkin’.’” Ashley wrote that she was heartbroken by her father’s death.