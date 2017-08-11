Photo of the Day

Blair Adams Mystery

The death of a young man found in a Tennessee parking lot remains a mystery.

The events that transpired prior to the mysterious death of the British Columbia resident seemed to make no sense at all. He had suddenly exhibited an acute case of paranoia and thought someone was trying to kill him. Authorities who later investigated his death believed that his fear did not stem from anything real. But then how and why did he end up murdered thousands of miles away? Was it really just psychotic paranoia, or could someone have really tracked him all that way and take his life in cold blood? This is the strange mystery of Blair Adams.

On the morning of July 11, 1996, 32-year-old Blair Adams was found dead in a deserted parking lot in Knoxville, Tennessee. Adams had travelled over 3,000 kilometres (2,000 mi) from his hometown of Surrey, British Columbia, for unexplained reasons. Adams worked as a construction foreman, but in the weeks prior to his death, he had been displaying erratic and paranoid behaviour and seemed certain that someone was trying to kill him.

This case was so incredibly strange. He started acting strangely before he died. He liquidated all his assets before coming to America from Canada but then drove around everywhere before he ended up in Knoxville, TN. When he was found dead, he was naked from the waist down, but yet no one knows how exactly he died. Very strange.

On a grey July morning in 1996, strangers found a dead man beaten and half-naked in a parking lot in Knoxville, Tennessee. Scattered around his body was German, Canadian, and U.S. currency totalling nearly $4,000. The contents of the man’s wallet identified him as 31-year-old Blair Adams of Surrey, British Columbia. Lieutenant Jim Jones was the Chief of Detectives for the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at the time Blair’s body was discovered:

“Every aspect of this case is mysterious… there’s no explanation for it.”

No one knows why Blair Adams left his home in British Columbia or how he ended up in Knoxville, Tennessee. Could he have been running away from a killer, or just running away from himself?

Before his mysterious death, Adams was the foreman of a local construction company. Everyone liked him and none of his friends, relatives, or co-workers had a bad word to say about the young man. He was always friendly and optimistic and he always wore a smile. It seemed that he didn’t have an enemy in the world, but in the summer of that year, things began to change.

The genial and cheerful outlook began to disappear and was slowly replaced with mood swings and anxiety. These mood swings were described as frequent and wild. Whatever the source behind this radical change within him, it started to affect his sleep and he was getting less and less as the summer wore on. Blair’s mother noticed the changes taking place with her son, and she asked him what was wrong. He told her, “I don’t think I should tell you about it.” And he left it at that.

Blair’s strange behaviour came to a head On July 5, 1996, Adams went to his bank and withdrew all of his cash totalling $6000. He also removed the contents of a safety deposit box that included thousands of dollars worth of jewellery, gold, and platinum. Two days later, he arrived at the Canadian-U.S. border and made efforts to enter the USA.

Unfortunately for Adams, it turns out that U.S. Border Patrol tends to be suspicious of young men trying to enter America alone with giant suitcases full of money — even from the Canadian side — so he was turned away.

Officials were suspicious of all the cash and valuables that were visible inside his vehicle. Border agents suspected that he might have been a drug mule or trafficker and they denied him access. He was forced to turn back. The next day he quit his job and then bought an airline ticket for a flight to Frankfurt, Germany, which was due to leave the following Tuesday.

Immediately after Blair booked his Trans-Atlantic flight, he made his way to a friend’s house. When he arrived there without notice, his friend quickly saw that he was highly panic-stricken. He proceeded to ask her if she could take him back to the border to help him get into the states because someone was trying to kill him. However, she was unable to help and Adams left.

At the airport on Tuesday, Adams managed to get his ticket refunded instead of boarding the plane. He instead rented a car and, once again, made his way to the Canadian-American border. This time, he gained access and drove directly to the Seattle Airport where he bought a ticket for the first flight out, which took him to Washington D.C. After he landed early on Wednesday, July 9, the first thing Blair did was rent a vehicle (a Toyota) and drive all the way to Knoxville, Tennesee, over 500 miles to the southwest.

Perry Moyers, a detective for the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, was one of the many perplexed investigators working on the case:

“I mean why go to D.C. to turn around and come back to Knoxville? He had no reason to be in east Tennessee. He had no reason to be in Knoxville. He knew no one in east Tennessee or the eastern United States.”

Nobody in Knoxville saw the traveller until the early evening when he stopped at a gas station with apparent car trouble. The attendant at the station diagnosed the problem in an instant: the key that Adams was attempting to use wasn’t the correct one for the car he was driving. They searched the immediate area and inside the car but found no sign of the Toyota key. Blair suggested that they tow the car to a local motel where he could stay while he waited for another car key from the rental company. Meanwhile, Adams hitchhiked to the motel.

The best way to describe him would be paranoid, nervous, agitated, expecting someone to come in on him even there wasn’t anybody there. I don’t know who he was waiting for, but he was waiting for somebody to walk in for him.

Blair Adams entered and exited the lobby five times over the course of an hour before he finally asked the receptionist for a room. While it appeared that he was perhaps trying to convince himself to book the room or not, it was evident that he was in a state of agitation. He repeatedly checked behind himself on more than one occasion. After Blair finally booked a room, he left the motel at 7:37 p.m. without ever using the room.

After checking in, Blair pocketed the key to his room. But instead of going to his room, he marched out the front door and never came back. It was 7:37 PM, the last time Blair Adams was known to be alive.

Twelve hours later, Blair’s body was found in a parking lot about a half mile from his hotel. When Adams’s body was discovered, he was nude from the waist down. There was no sign of sexual assault, but he had numerous cuts and abrasions and had been killed when a violent blow ruptured his stomach. He had valuables on him and over plenty of money in different currency was scattered around his body. To this day, investigators are still unsure about Blair Adams’s reasons for travelling to Knoxville and the circumstances behind his death.

“His pants were removed in a way, not like someone would take their own pants off, but in a way that someone else would remove your pants from you. His socks were turned inside out. His shoes were off and his shirt was ripped open.”

Although Blair thought his life was in danger, authorities believed the threat was imaginary, and that Blair’s journey was an escape from his own delusions. Either way, Blair Adams wound up dead, just as he had feared.

All signs pointed to Adams suffering some sort of mental breakdown, but the bizarre nature of his death raises questions about whether his paranoia was legitimate.

Blair Adams’ seemingly haphazard final days are just a single unknown in this utterly bizarre case. When they learned of his passing, none of the immediate family could understand why he would be Knoxville at all. According to them, Blair didn’t know anyone in Knoxville and he simply had no reason to be there. It is possible that he may have had some connections in Germany. Perhaps in light of whatever he thought was happening, he believed that fleeing to Frankfurt might have been in his best interests. Maybe he thought he could lay low in Germany while his problems passed. But then why ask for a refund for the airline ticket? Clearly, he thought nothing had changed since he continued to zigzag across two countries trying to outwit someone.

Was the murder a simple spur of the moment crime? Police theorized that he was running from something imaginary. Was he having a paranoid schizophrenic episode? There was no motive for the murder. All the cash and jewels at the crime scene ruled out robbery or a drug deal gone bad. Did someone follow the fearful man half way across America? Who would go to all that trouble and why? Why did the killer rip open Blair’s shirt and turn his socks inside out? Everything about the story made no sense, and to this day, nobody seems to have any answers.

The most rational explanation for Blair’s unusual behaviour is that he had quite simply lost his mind and was suffering from a severe attack of paranoia. Even the police believed his fear of being murdered was just a delusion he had created in his head. But if it was just a delusion then the craziest part is that it actually came true. It is unlikely that he was the victim of a random violent crime because why would a random attacker leave a small fortune scattered around his body. Why would a random attacker remove his clothes in such a strange way? If his fears of being murdered were actually warranted then how could anyone have possibly followed him on his quick and unpredictable journey from British Columbia to Knoxville? Who or what could Blair have been running from that could easily track him across a continent?

And how did Blair suddenly not have the correct key at the gas station for his car after driving it all day? This story makes no sense no matter how you turn it and ultimately the mystery surrounding the death of Blair Adams will likely remain unexplained.