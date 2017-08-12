Photo of the Day

A girl licks ice cream and plays with the tip of the guns bayonet to try and elicit a reaction from a royal guard in Sweden in 1970
“His only pair”, circa 1907, U.K.
Fidel Castro pokes his beard as Muhammad Ali dreamily goes in for a stroke, September 1996
U.S. Army military policemen toasting bread over molten lava from Vesuvius. The volcanos spectacular eruption began on March 18, 1944
Soldiers From Czechoslovakia, Canada, United Kingdom, China, Italy, United States and Japan in Siberia during the Russian Civil War 1919.
Young Angela Merkel having a Schnapps with fishermen on the island of Rügen during her first MP campaign in summer 1990. The fishermen look depressed because their market collapsed after the reunification, forcing them into unemployment and isolating them.
“The Shave”, Soviet propaganda poster. 1945
An Australian soldier having a shave during the Battle of Somme in 1916 while wearing a captured German helmet.
An old lighthouse keeper and his cat, the 1800s.
Apparently, he was Louis Coulon with his 11-foot beard.
A 105-year-old paper article about ‘climate change’
Two women in a Berlin nightclub flirt with strangers via an elaborate system of table phones and pneumatic tubes (the 1920s)
Winning entries in a contest for evening wear coiffures. Germany, 1964.
Some guys at a beach in California, the USA wearing vintage bathing suits goof off for a lady admirer in 1946.
Members of the first Japanese embassy to Europe, 1862.
A soldier who lost both his legs in World War I, playing a game of billiards, 1915.
Chilean soldiers burn books after their victorious coup d’état in 1973. The US helped this coup overthrow its president, sending Chile from a free democratic government into a dictatorship. It would take until 1990 for democracy to return to Chile.
A destroyed Japanese H8K flying boat is examined by men of the US Army – October 24, 1943.
General Motors assembly line, 1969.
Amelia Earhart (and an unknown man) standing in front of her single-prop plane in Burbank. California – 1932 –
The first Governor of Southern Nigeria Sir Walter Egerton with 2 of his servants in Lagos in 1910.
1968 Head-mounted VR display called ‘The Sword of Damocles”. It was created in 1968 by computer scientist Ivan Sutherland with the help of his student Bob Sproull.
Members of the French resistance with Molotov cocktails during the liberation of Paris, August 1944.
German Hussar — Once the most talented horsemen in Europe — WWI.
The Hard Disk You’ve Been Waiting For!.
Bee keeper smoking a pipe. The mid-1900s: Tobacco smoke was often used to calm bees so that the honey can be harvested.
The room where Hitler committed suicide.
