Photo of the Day

Laika the Dog and the First Animals in Space

The Soviet Union stunned the world on Nov. 3, 1957, with the launch of Sputnik 2. On board, the small satellite was a little dog, Laika, the first animal to orbit Earth. However, Laika was not the first animal in space. The United States and the U.S.S.R. had been putting animals atop rockets since 1947.

Laika was a young, mostly-Siberian husky. She was rescued from the streets of Moscow. Soviet scientists assumed that a stray dog would have already learned to endure harsh conditions of hunger and cold temperatures. Laika and two other dogs were trained for space travel by being kept in small cages and learning to eat a nutritious gel that would be their food in space.

The dog’s name was originally Kudryavka, or Little Curly, but she became known internationally as Laika, a Russian word for several breeds of dog similar to a husky. American reporters dubbed her Muttnik as a pun on Sputnik.

Unfortunately, Laika’s trip into space was one-way only. A re-entry strategy could not be worked out in time for the launch. It is unknown exactly how long Laika lived in orbit — perhaps a few hours or a few days — until the power to her life-support system gave out. Sputnik 2 burned up in the upper atmosphere in April 1958.

Before humans actually went into space, one of the prevailing theories of the perils of space flight was that humans might not be able to survive long periods of weightlessness. For several years, there had been a serious debate among scientists about the effects of prolonged weightlessness. American and Russian scientists utilized animals – mainly monkeys, chimps and dogs – in order to test each country’s ability to launch a living organism into space and bring it back alive and unharmed.

Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin is rightly credited with being the first human to enter outer space, but he was not the first earthling to enter the vast Milky Way.

Laika’s voyage into Earth’s orbit was a landmark moment in human history. It was a testimony to what can be accomplished that paved the way for some of mankind’s greatest achievements. Laika herself, though, was just a dog, with no understanding of what her mission meant. For her, those last weeks of her life were a terrifying and heartbreaking ordeal. In her last moments, Laika was confused and afraid—and if the facts of history had been different, she just might have returned home.

Before the space program, Laika had no home. She was a mongrel dog, found wandering the streets of Moscow. Strays, like Laika, were sought out by the Soviet Union. While the Americans preferred to send monkeys into space, the Soviets found dogs easier to train. They had a team that gathered strays off the streets. The hardship these mutts endured, they believed, made them tough enough to handle the harsh conditions of space. She wasn’t the first stray the Soviets had strapped inside a rocket. Another dog, named Albina, had already flown halfway into orbit and made it back alive. She would be Laika’s backup.Another dog named Mushka would be used to test the life support. Mushka, like Laika, was a stray, but the hardships of the space program were too much for her. During training, Mushka became so terrified that she wouldn’t touch her food.

In the early days of rocket science, no one knew what the effects of weightlessness would be. Animals — mainly dogs, monkeys and chimps — were used to test the safety and feasibility of launching a living being into space and bringing it back unharmed.

Since then, animals have continued to play an important role in understanding the impact of microgravity on many biological functions. Astronauts have studied all kinds of animals — wasps, beetles, tortoises, flies, worms, fish, spiders, rabbits, bees, ants, frogs, mice, crickets, rats, newts, snails, urchins, moths, brine shrimp, jellyfish, guinea pigs, butterflies, scorpions and cockroaches.

The Soviets had kept close tabs on what the U.S. was doing with their V-2 and Aerobee missile projects during the early 1950’s. Basing their experiments on American biomedical research, Soviet rocket pioneer Sergei Korolev, his biomedical expert Vladimir Yazdovsky, and a small team used mice, rats and rabbits as one-way passengers for their initial tests. They needed to gather data to design a cabin to carry a human being into space. Eventually they chose small dogs for this phase of testing. Dogs were chosen over monkeys because it was felt that they would be less fidgety in flight. A test with two dogs would allow for more accurate results. They chose females because of the relative ease of controlling waste.

Between 1951 and 1952, the Soviet R-1 series rockets carried nine dogs altogether, with three dogs flying twice. Each flight carried a pair of dogs in hermetically sealed containers that were recovered by parachute. Of these early space-bound hounds, a few have been remembered by name.

On August 15, 1951, Dezik and Tsygan (“Gypsy”) were launched. These two were the first canine suborbital astronauts. They were successfully retrieved. In early September 1951, Dezik and Lisa were launched. This second early Russian dog flight was unsuccessful. The dogs died but a data recorder survived. Korolev was devastated by the loss of these dogs. Shortly afterwards, Smelaya (“Bold”) and Malyshka (“Little One”) were launched. Smelaya ran off the day before the launch. The crew was worried that wolves that lived nearby would eat her. She returned a day later and the test flight resumed successfully. The fourth test launch was a failure, with two dog fatalities. However, in the same month, the fifth test launch of two dogs was successful. On September 15, 1951, the sixth of the two-dog launches occurred. One of the two dogs, Bobik, escaped and a replacement was found near the local canteen. She was a mutt, given the name ZIB, the Russian acronym for “Substitute for Missing Dog Bobik.” The two dogs reached 100 kilometers and returned successfully. Other dogs associated with this series of flights included Albina (“Whitey”), Dymka (“Smoky”), Modnista (“Fashionable”), and Kozyavka (“Gnat”).

Outside of the Soviet Union, Laika’s doomed mission was an outrage. The British, in particular, campaigned to stop the mission. The Daily Mirror ran an article with the headline, “The Dog Will Die, We Can’t Save It.” The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals urged people to call the Soviet embassy and complain. Others held a moment of silence each day at 11:00 AM in quiet protest.

The Soviets didn’t understand why they were so upset. “The Russians love dogs,” they responded in a statement. “This has been done not for the sake of cruelty but for the benefit of humanity.”

All that changed, though, because of Khrushchev. Khrushchev viewed Laika’s journey as a piece of propaganda, and he wanted it timed to perfection. He wanted Sputnik 2 to blast off on the 40th Anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution, and he ordered the scientists to rush the job so he could get the date right. The original plans for a return mission had to be scrapped. The scientists now had four weeks to make the first spacecraft capable of sending a living thing into orbit. It was enough time to do it, but not enough to make one that could come back.

“All traditions developed in rocket technology were thrown out,” one of the scientists, Boris Chertok, said. “The second satellite was created without preliminary design, or any kind of design.”

Sputnik 2 was little bigger than a washing machine. Inside, Laika wouldn’t even have enough space to turn around, and, to make sure she didn’t, she would be chained in a single spot. She would have the freedom to sit and to lie down and to do nothing else.

To get her ready, Laika and the other dogs were put into smaller and smaller cages. She would be left locked up in claustrophobic conditions for up to 20 days. Then she’d be pulled into an even tighter space.

Trapped in the cages, the dogs became constipated. They refused to relieve themselves, even when the scientists fed them laxatives. The only way they could get them to adapt to these spaces, the scientists learned, was to make them live through it, and so the dogs stayed in their cages until they’d forgotten they’d ever been anywhere else.

The day before the launch, Dr Vladimir Yazdovsky brought Laika home. For the last four weeks, he had been closer to her than anyone. He had led the team the picked Laika after the streets, he’d trained her, and he’d personally chosen her to go into space.Dr. Yazdovsky brought her home so that his children could play with her. For one last moment before her last day on Earth, he let her experience life as a domesticated dog with a loving family. “I wanted to do something nice for her,” Dr Yazdovsky said. “She had so little time left to live.”In the morning, she would be put into a rocket, sent into space, and would never return. Dr Yazdovsky brought her to launch site and the team said their goodbyes.“After placing Laika in the container and closing the hatch, we kissed her nose and wished her bon voyage,” one of the men later said, “knowing that she would not survive the flight.”

Laika wasn’t launched that day. For the next three days, she was grounded inside the spacecraft, waiting on Earth. There had been a malfunction that had to be repaired, and so Laika was kept in freezing cold temperatures, unable to move.The scientists did their best to take care of her. A hose from an air conditioner was set up to keep her warm, and Dr Yazdovsky had his men keep a constant eye on her. Finally, on November 3, 1957, Laika took off.As the spacecraft blasted off of the Earth and into space, Laika panicked. Her heart rate and breathing speed up to three times their normal rate as the small, confused dog tried to understand what was happening to her.When Laika became weightless, she started to calm down. For the first time in Earth’s history, a living thing was floating in space, seeing the Earth and the stars from outside of its atmosphere. Her heart slowed, and she became to relax, but she would never again calm down to the heart rate she had on Earth.

For years, people believed the Soviets’ story about the heroic dog and her humane treatment. But Laika’s ending was far from dignified and painless. At the 2002 World Space Congress in Houston, Tex., former Soviet scientist Dimitri Malashenkov revealed that the dog died within hours of launch because of stress and overheating caused by a faulty and quickly-designed temperature control system.

The temperature control system on the hastily built satellite malfunctioned. The shuttle started getting hotter and hotter, soon going well past 40 degrees Celsius (100 °F) and rising into sweltering extremes. Laika, who had calmed down when she’d become weightless, began to panic once more.

On Earth, Laika had handlers who calmed her when the training became stressful. Now, though, those scientists could only watch the information tick in. They saw Laika’s her heart racing faster and faster until they couldn’t pick up any heartbeat at all.

Indeed, Malashenkov said, the stray snatched from the streets of Moscow perished within hours. The revolutionary sphere didn’t survive, either:

After five months and 2,570 orbits around the Earth, the satellite that had become Laika’s coffin fell down to the Earth. It streaked across the sky while people around the world watched, creating a small panic in the United States.“Shortly after midnight on April 14, 1958, UFO sightings were reported by reliable witnesses along the east coast of the United States,” one report said. “They reported a brilliant bluish-white object moving high across the sky at incredible speed. According to reports, it suddenly turned red, and several small objects detached from the main object and fell into formation behind it.”The UFO was Sputnik 2, and the detached objects were the pieces of the capsule being torn apart on reentry. Laika and the capsule disintegrated as they rushed toward the Earth. Her body never touched the ground.

“The more time passes, the more I’m sorry about it,” said Oleg Gazenko, one of the scientists on the team. “We shouldn’t have done it. We did not learn enough from the mission to justify the death of the dog.” Her trip into space was more symbolic than scientific. It proved that a living thing could be sent into space and survive, and, more importantly, that the Soviets could be the first to do it. The decision not to bring her back, though, weighed on the group and on the public. One Polish scientist called her death “undoubtedly a great loss for science.”Laika, however, invigorated a world’s imagination for space travel. She paved the way for the future of space travel. Less than four years after her launch, Yuri Gagarin would become the first man in space, and he would come home safely.

Though Laika died, her mission paved the way for dramatic advances in space flight. Other canine explorers would follow — 36 Soviet “sputpups,” to be exact — and provide the intelligence needed for Gagarin’s eventual mission. Years after his historic flight, the cosmonaut pondered his connection with Laika and the other dogs who led the way into space. “I still can’t understand who I am,” Gagarin said. “The first man, or the last dog?”

“All traditions developed in rocket technology were thrown out (during work on the second satellite),” wrote Boris Chertok, deputy to Sergei Korolev. “The second satellite was created without preliminary design or any kind of design.” According to Chertok’s memoirs, most elements of the spacecraft were manufactured from sketches, while engineers moved into production facilities to assist workers on site.

The common belief is that Sputnik 2 failed to separate from its booster. In reality, the satellite was designed to remain attached to the upper stage of its launcher, so that the rocket’s own telemetry system could be used to transmit data from the spacecraft.

The scientists did their best to benefit from this opportunity created by Cold War politics. Laika’s cabin was equipped with a television camera, along with sensors to measure ambient pressure and temperature, as well as the canine passenger’s blood pressure, breath frequency and heartbeat. These instruments allowed ground controllers to monitor how Laika functioned and died in space. Above the dog’s cabin, the engineers mounted a spherical container that was developed for Sputnik 1. It held a radio transmitter and an instrument to register ultraviolet and x-ray radiation.

After a successful launch, Sputnik 2 exhausted its electrical batteries after six days in orbit. With all systems dead, the spacecraft continued circling the Earth until April 14, 1958, when it reentered the atmosphere after 2,570 orbits.

The Sputnik 2 flight exemplified how science was propelled by Cold War politics — a trend that would become more pronounced on both sides of the Atlantic in later years. Although advertised as another example of the superiority of the Soviet system, Laika’s mission also brought a few unintended results. In the West, Sputnik 2 renewed the debate over the treatment of animals, while in the U.S.S.R., the flight was widely ridiculed by ordinary citizens as propaganda.

Back in the U.S., on April 23, 1958, a mouse was launched in a Thor-Able “Reentry 1” test as the first launch in the Mouse in Able (MIA) project. It was lost when the rocket was destroyed after launch from Cape Canaveral. The second launch in the series was MIA-2, or Laska, in a Thor-Able “Reentry 2” test on July 9, 1958. Laska endured 60G acceleration and 45 minutes of weightlessness before perishing. Wilkie, the third mouse in the MIA series, was lost at sea after the flight from Cape Canaveral on July 23, 1958. Fourteen mice were lost when the Jupiter rocket they were aboard was destroyed after launch from Cape Canaveral on September 16, 1959.

Gordo, a squirrel monkey, was catapulted 600 miles high in a Jupiter rocket, also on December 13, 1958, one year after the Soviets launched Laika. Gordo’s capsule was never found in the Atlantic Ocean. He died on splashdown when a flotation mechanism failed, but Navy doctors said signals on his respiration and heartbeat proved humans could withstand a similar trip.

Able, an American-born rhesus monkey, and Baker, a South American squirrel monkey, followed on May 28, 1959, aboard an Army Jupiter missile. Launched in the nose cone, the two animals were carried to a 300-mile altitude, and both were recovered unharmed. However, Able died June 1 on the operating table from effects of anaesthesia, as doctors were about to remove an electrode from under her skin. Baker died of kidney failure in 1984 at age 27.

Four black mice were launched on June 3, 1959, on Discoverer 3, part of the Corona program of U.S. spy satellites, which was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on a Thor Agena A rocket. This was the only Discoverer flight with an animal payload. The mice died when the Agena upper stage fired downward, driving the vehicle into the Pacific Ocean. The first try at launch was scrubbed after the telemetry indicated no sign of activity in the capsule and the first crew of four black mice was found dead. The mouse cages had been sprayed with Krylon to cover rough edges, and the mice had found the Krylon tastier than their formula and overdosed on it. The second try at launch with a backup mouse crew was halted when the humidity sensor in the capsule indicated 100-percent humidity. The capsule was opened up and it was discovered that the sensor was located underneath one of the mouse cages; it was unable to distinguish the difference between water and mouse urine. After the sensor was dried out, the launch proceeded.

Sam, a rhesus monkey, was one of the most well-known monkeys of the space program. His name was an acronym for the U.S. Air Force School of Aviation Medicine at Brooks Air Force Base, Texas. He was launched on December 4, 1959, housed in a cylindrical capsule within the Mercury spacecraft atop a Little Joe rocket in order to test the launch escape system (LES). Approximately one minute into the flight, travelling at a speed of 3685 mph, the Mercury capsule aborted from the Little Joe launch vehicle. After attaining an altitude of 51 miles, the spacecraft landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean. Sam was recovered, several hours later, with no ill effects from his journey. He was later returned to the colony in which he trained, where he died in November 1982 and his remains were cremated.

Miss Sam, another rhesus monkey and Sam’s mate, was launched on January 21, 1960, for another test of the LES. The Mercury capsule attained a velocity of 1800 mph and an altitude of 9 miles. After landing in the Atlantic Ocean 10.8 miles downrange from the launch site, Miss Sam was also retrieved in overall good condition. She was also returned to her training colony until her death on an unknown date.

In the Soviet Union, meanwhile, testing was also taking place on more dogs. On July 28, 1960, Bars (“Panther” or “Lynx”) and Lisichka (“Little Fox”) were launched on a Korabl Sputnik, a prototype of the Vostok manned spacecraft. The booster exploded on launch, killing the two dogs. On August 19, 1960, Belka (“Squirrel”) and Strelka (“Little Arrow”) were launched on Sputnik 5 or Korabl Sputnik 2, along with a grey rabbit, 40 mice, 2 rats, and 15 flasks of fruit flies and plants. Strelka later gave birth to a litter of six puppies one of which was given to JFK as a gift for his children. Pchelka (“Little Bee”) and Muska (“Little Fly”) were launched onboard Sputnik 6 or Korabl Sputnik 3 on December 1, 1960, along with mice, insects, and plants. The capsule and animals burned up on re-entry. On December 22, 1960, Soviet scientists attempted to launch Damka (“Little Lady”) and Krasavka (“Beauty”) on a Korabl Sputnik. However, the upper rocket stage failed and the launch was aborted. The dogs were safely recovered after their unplanned suborbital flight. On March 9, 1961, another Russian dog, Chernushka (“Blackie”) was launched on Sputnik 9 or Korabl Sputnik 4. Chernushka was accompanied into space with a dummy cosmonaut, some mice, and a guinea pig. Zvezdochka (“Little Star”) was launched onboard Sputnik 10 or Korabl Sputnik 5 on March 25, 1961.The dog went up with simulated cosmonaut “Ivan Ivanovich” and successfully tested the spacecraft’s structure and systems.



In the 1960s, space was the ultimate frontier. No quest was more honourable than exploring that vast expanse of stars, orbiting the planet or rocketing through the dangers of the unknown to plant a celebratory flag on Earth’s biggest satellite. But it was a chimp, not a human, who first braved a trip to space and back in an American vessel.

On Nov. 29, 1961, Enos the chimpanzee became the second chimp in space, and the first chimp to orbit the Earth. Enos—which means “man” in Hebrew—was one of an elite group of chimps trained as a part of Project Mercury. From 1959–1963, Project Mercury focused on the goal of putting a human in orbit and then bringing that human safely back to Earth.

Towards this end, chimpanzees were chosen for certain test missions to observe the effect being in space would have on near-human physiology. As such, Enos was purchased from a bird farm about a year and a half earlier and given around 1250 hours of training.

Three days before the launch of the Atlas 5 mission, Enos was selected from the remaining potential chimps to be launched. Before the launch, many questioned whether launching a chimp into orbit as a trial run before launching humans was really necessary given that a few months earlier the Soviet Union’s Yuri Gagarin successfully orbited the Earth with no ill effects. Regardless of this accomplishment, NASA still felt it was necessary to gather their own data on the subject first and, on November 29, 1961, they launched Enos into space and he successfully orbited the Earth.

Enos underwent a year and a half of training, which included things like simple oddity problems (such as picking a shape that was not like the other two shapes presented). The ultimate goal of the project was to determine if animal minds and bodies would be able to function while orbiting Earth.

Still, NASA thought it best to continue as planned. What didn’t go as planned was Enos’ simple oddity problems. During training, Enos received a shock on the bottom of his feet whenever he picked an incorrect answer. He completed the tasks with relative ease on Earth, but in space, the first task malfunctioned and the correct answer wasn’t available to be chosen. Enos was shocked repeatedly while he tried desperately to pick the correct answer—a total of 76 times.

After all was said and done, however, Enos’ trip had a happy ending. He landed safely in the waters of Bermuda, and the research from his flight was used in the first successful human American mission to orbit the Earth three months later.

Due to technical complications during the flight, primarily problems with the altitude control system that resulted in more fuel usage than originally anticipated, Enos did not complete the full mission of orbiting the Earth three times, rather did it twice. During his flight, he reached an altitude as high as 147 miles above the Earth. He then splashed down about 200 miles from Bermuda and was successfully recovered by the USS destroyer, Stormes. Enos died just one year later after contracting dysentery from shigellosis, which is a bacterial infection in the lining of the intestines.

Enos having completed the mission with no ill effects, NASA then felt confident in sending the first American man up to orbit the Earth, John Glenn. That Mercury mission launched February 20, 1962, successfully completing the primary objective of Project Mercury.

Enos’ predecessor, “Ham”, was also a backup selected for the orbital machine Enos completed. Ham himself was launched into space just a couple months before Enos on September 13, 1961. “Ham” was an acronym for “Holloman Aerospace Medical Center”, which was the lab that the chimp was prepped at for his mission. Interesting, he was not given this name until after his mission, because NASA worried that, if he didn’t return safely, having a name that the press could latch onto would create a lot of bad press. So, for the mission, he was simply named “No. 65”. After the mission, when giving the chimp a name would create a lot of good press, he was christened “Ham”.

On January 31, 1961, Ham, whose name was an acronym for Holloman Aero Med, became the first chimpanzee in space, aboard the Mercury Redstone rocket on a sub-orbital flight very similar to Alan Shepards. Ham was brought from the French Cameroons, West Africa, where he was born July 1957, to Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico in 1959. The original flight plan called for an altitude of 115 miles and speeds ranging up to 4400 mph. However, due to technical problems, the spacecraft carrying Ham reached an altitude of 157 miles and a speed of 5857 mph and landed 422 miles downrange rather than the anticipated 290 miles.

Ham performed well during his flight and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean 60 miles from the recovery ship. He experienced a total of 6.6 minutes of weightlessness during a 16.5-minute flight. A post-flight medical examination found Ham to be slightly fatigued and dehydrated, but in good shape otherwise. Ham’s mission paved the way for the successful launch of America’s first human astronaut, Alan B. Shepard, Jr., on May 5, 1961. Upon the completion of a thorough medical examination, Ham was placed on display at the Washington Zoo in 1963 where he lived alone until September 25, 1980. He then was moved to the North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro. Upon his death on January 17, 1983, Ham’s skeleton would be retained for ongoing examination by the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology. His other remains were respectfully laid to rest in front of the International Space Hall of Fame in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Although the early animal astronauts achieved great fame, many other animals have quietly contributed to the body of scientific knowledge about life in space. As humans have grown more accustomed to space travel, fewer animals make the front-page news. Still, their contributions are important.

Some animals have been sent up as part of experiments designed by students, others by NASA and other countries. By 2004, the space shuttle program had flown over two dozen Spacelab experimental packages. Nearly all of the experiments were designed with one main purpose in mind: to study the effects of microgravity on the biological functions of earth creatures.

Some of the biological functions that have been studied are (to name just a few): brain states, behavioural performance, cardiovascular status, fluid and electrolyte balance, metabolic state, tissue development, and mating in zero-gravity.

Here are some examples of specific experiments:

Nov. 9, 1970: Two bullfrogs were launched on a one-way mission to learn more about space motion sickness.

July 28, 1973: Two garden spiders named Arabella and Anita were used to study how orbiting earth would impact spiders’ ability to spin webs. Arabella spun a fairly symmetric web even though the thread thickness varied — something that earthbound spiders don’t experience.

July 10, 1985: Ten newts flew on board the Bion 7. Their front limbs were amputated in order to study regeneration in space to better understand how humans might recover from space injuries.

April 17, 1998: More than 2,000 creatures joined in 16 days of neurological testing alongside the seven-member human crew of the shuttle Columbia.

September 2007: Microscopic creatures commonly known as water bears (tardigrades) survived a 10-day exposure to open space. The creatures are known to have the ability to withstand extreme conditions, including dehydration, and still recover and reproduce. The animals were dried out and re-hydrated after surviving cosmic rays, a near vacuum, and freezing temperatures.

Recent animal experiments in space

Animals continue to be studied in space today on the International Space Station, and in other facilities. Some recent experiments include:

2017: Healthy mouse babies arose from mice sperm hosted on the ISS for nearly 300 days in 2013-14, suggesting that sperm for other species could be hosted off-Earth in case of catastrophe.

2016: Twelve male mice were sent to the orbiting complex for 30 days so that researchers could look at changes in the animals’ DNA.

2014: A student experiment sent a colony of ants to the ISS and compared them to other colonies on Earth. The aim was to see how microgravity affects the movements of the space ants as they search for food.

2014: Mice were flown to the ISS to study how long-duration spaceflight affects muscles, nerves, the heart and other systems.

2013: Russia launched the Bion-M1 space capsule for a month in space to study gerbils, geckos, mice and other creatures. Upon landing, officials discovered that half of the mice and all of the gerbils died during the flight due to technical issues in their food supply and shelter.