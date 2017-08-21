The political retardation of James Shaw

In an interview with Fairfax, James Shaw revealed that he is an utter spastic when it comes to politics.

Turei’s draft passed through the hands of party strategists, who weighed up the likely risks and rewards of her startling admission. They wanted to use it to draw attention to the Greens’ new welfare policy, but they also knew the speech could backfire. The Greens offered the Labour Party a heads-up about what they were planning to do. “If Labour felt it was a catastrophic risk; if they said ‘This is going to burn the house down; this is a really bad idea for both of us; you gotta stop this,’ I would have listened,” says Shaw.

What a retard.

Labour would have been dancing jigs of joy and slapping each other on the back so hard a chiropractor would have cringed.

They had been looking for a way out of the MOU and then along comes this numpty and hands it to them on a plate, plus a means to utterly destroy the Greens on the way through.

If you remember Simon Lusk and I commented on working with the Greens in one of our podcasts and we also analysed where the hits came from after Metiria Turei admitted her deliberate criminal behaviour. We said it was Labour and this just serves to prove it.

When Labour heard that they would have known how middle New Zealand would take it. They also knew that they could get the goods on Metiria Turei, because they also knew she was being economical with the truth.

With just a couple of sentences in his interview James Shaw has revealed just how stupid he is. Labour loved the idea and just let them do it knowing that their party would be the only one to benefit from the fall out.

James Shaw has proven just how unsuited he is to political leadership. He had his chance, he failed to chuck Metiria Turei under the bus and now his party faces destruction.

