Politically incorrect Truth Teller of the week: Brigitte Gabriel

Brigitte Gabriel is a Lebanese American conservative journalist, author, political lecturer, anti-Islam activist, and founder of two non-profit political organizations, the American Congress For Truth and ACT! for America. She believes that the political ideology of Islam keeps Arab countries backward and teaches terrorism.

She wants American citizens to “Fearlessly speak out in defense of America, Israel and Western civilization.” The American Congress for Truth is “dedicated to providing quality original educational and informational materials and providing ease of access to countless such materials created by the many credible and reputable organizations and individuals worldwide who share our concern about this threat.” The mission of the American Congress for Truth is to arm “concerned citizens, activists, opinion leaders, members of the media, and elected officials with the truth to effectively combat the spread of radical Islam and the threats it poses to peace, safety, security and liberty.”

