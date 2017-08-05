Politically incorrect Truth Teller of the week: Pamela Geller

Pamela Geller is an American political commentator and a human rights and freedom of speech activist. She opposed the proposed construction of an Islamic community centre near the former site of the World Trade Center. She helped arrange sponsorship for the “Draw the Prophet” cartoon contest in Garland, Texas and was present when it was attacked by Muslim terrorists. She blogs and runs campaigns in the United States against “creeping Sharia”

She is currently the president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative which she co-founded with Robert Spencer... The British government barred Geller’s entry into the UK in 2013 saying her presence would “not be conducive to the public good.” She and Spencer co-authored the book The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War on America in 2010. -wiki

Pamela has been involved in some memorable ad campaigns that she has had to fight for the right to publish.