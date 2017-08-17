[POLL] Should prisoners be able to vote?

On 23 September everyone over 18 gets to have their say on who our next Government will be. Well, everyone except those sentenced in prison that is. In the lead up to our general election, this timely debate will highlight legislation introduced in 2010 banning voting rights to those who have been sentenced to prison.

Before the passage of the law, the Attorney-General reported to parliament “that the blanket disenfranchisement of prisoners appears to be inconsistent with s12 of the Bill of Rights Act and that it cannot be justified under s5 of that Act”.

This inconsistency has now twice been upheld in the courts, both at the High Court (2015) and the Court of Appeal in May of this year.

“What this legislation says to those serving sentences in our prisons is that they are not a valued part of our society and that they do not have the right to contribute to our democracy” says JustSpeak Director Dr Katie Bruce. “We believe this is unlawful, and so do our Courts.”

“Furthermore, this disproportionately affect Māori who represent over half of our prison population. This is simply unacceptable. We are locking people out of our democracy.” Dr Bruce ends.