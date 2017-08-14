Pretty Damn Bad for you : Feel good investment fails

When I invest I expect to make money. Making money is the whole point of investing. Despite this it is politically correct these days to criticise and attack companies for making money from what someone has decided is an unethical investment. The danger of course in limiting yourself to feel good investments like so called ” Eco-investments ” is that you may not make as much money or as in the case of Angela Merrie who was known as the Eco Warrior Princess you may lose money investing in a company called ‘Pretty Damn Good for you’ or in a tyre recycling business that sounds good for the planet but that is deadly on your wallet.

To former restaurateur Erwin Zimmet , it seemed like the perfect recipe – a business start-up that would take on the popular My Food Bag with healthier offerings. …But the venture failed before it started A Stuff investigation has found that Merrie and her father have a history of failed waste-to-energy related businesses that have left investors here and overseas out of pocket.

She and her father, Alan Merrie, will appear in the Tauranga District Court next month for sentencing on charges relating to more than 100,000 tyres they failed to remove from sites in Kawerau and Waihi, the fallout from a failed recycling project. …Pretty Damn Good For You is not the only Merrie family project to disappear in a heap of broken promises. A Christchurch investor claims to be $840,000 out of pocket after a failed venture involving selling waste-to-energy plants in Poland, while a New York investor says he lost $450,000 in a similar venture. Alan, a discharged bankrupt, were involved in a debacle involving 150,000 tyres which Hamilton City Council had paid $250,000 to a family company, EcoVersion, to remove. They started having the tyres carted to Kawerau, where they convinced the local council they were to import a tyre shredding machine from China and process the tyres for use in roads. Local jobs would be created, they said. In a crowd-sourcing Youtube video still available online, Angela Merrie gives an impassioned plea for donations for projects in California and New Zealand that would turn waste tyres and plastics into fuel. She was aiming for $200,000, but raised only $2546. Councillor Rex Savage raised the alarm early on, but says his fellow councillors wouldn’t listen. “He [Alan Merrie] was going to buy this plant from China and he needed 750,000 tyres straight away. I said ‘what a load of crap … you build the plant before the product’.” In the end, the machinery never arrived, and the council was left with a mountain of tyres on its land, although it was able to retain a $250,000 bond. “He gets paid a lot of money, brings the tyres here and then buggers off,” Savage says. He says he received a call from people in the US who’d had similar dealings with Alan Merrie… – Sunday Star Times