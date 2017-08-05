Rachel Smalley eviscerates Turei

Knock me down with a feather.
Rachel Smalley knocked one out of the park with her editorial at the start of last night’s show.
She utter destroyed Metiria Turei’s stance on her fraud.
It is not often I agree with Rachel Smalley, but she nailed this one.
-NewstalkZB
