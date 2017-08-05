Rachel Smalley exposes Jeanette Fitzsimons

As I said earlier, I used to respect Jeanette Fitzsimons. Not anymore.

Yesterday Rachel Smalley interviewed Jeanette Fitzsimons and exposed her for the bludger hugging weasel she is. On top of that she is trying to run the same lines as Metiria Turei, that what she did was “honest”.

I mean seriously, these people are deluded. She even calls the crime, a Crimes Act crime, a “misdemeanour”.

They bang on about Metiria Turei telling the truth. Honestly…she hid this for 20 years, and now she fesses up and they call it telling the truth? They are so out of touch with reality.

This sort of entitlement attitude enrages me.

Good on Rachel Smalley calling these watermelons out.

If you vote Labour you will get these entitled thieves.

-NewstalkZB